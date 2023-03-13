The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team evened its record with a 12-3 nonleague rout of always-tough Novato High on the road Friday night.

“It was great to see us put together a complete game against a good team,” Justin-Siena head coach Kevin Duffy said. “We played well in all aspects of the game and showed progress in putting together offensive concepts that we have been working on. There’s still a lot of work to do, but I like where we are now.”

The Braves (3-3) were led by Kane Williams (four goals), Luke Ficeli (three goals, three assists), Dante Leonardi (one goal, two assists), Drew Fontanella (one goal, one assist), Andrew Grimshaw (one goal), Grayson Cushing (one goal) and Peter Eierman (one goal).

Duffy added that Drew Hummer “stood tall in the net and bailed us out of some defensive mistakes with great goaltending. Jack Shea was dominant facing off and that was huge in allowing us to control the game. It really helped our offense to have Luke Ficeli back at his natural position and he was a major contributor in getting us our 12 goals.

“Kane Williams showed he is our best sniper, but I really loved that he did the dirty work of getting ground balls, riding, and finishing through contact inside. We were glad to have Andrew Grimshaw out there because he solves problems for us with getting ground balls off of face-off wings, playing lockdown defense, and using his speed to create transition. Sean Ryan once again showed that he is a ground ball machine and helped anchor our defense.

“This was a team win and we played the game the right way. I’m really proud of how far we have come so far in our season.”

The Braves have an 11-day break from competition before playing at Rancho Cotate on March 21.

Napa Valley-only track meet at St. Helena March 25

A fundraising meet with special rules called “Napa Valley’s First Annual High School Track and Field Twilight Showcase” is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Helena High School’s Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

All six Napa Valley high schools with track programs — American Canyon, Calistoga, Justin-Siena, Napa, St. Helena and Vintage — are expected to participate.

Only one runner, thrower or jumper from each school is entered into each event, presumably the fastest, “thus a showcase of Napa Valley’s top talent in track and field all in one place in one night,” said St. Helena head coach Bob Cantrall. An athlete can be entered in up to four events.

The final event will be the mixed 4x400 relay, featuring teams of two girls and two boys each.

The school with the most points at the end of the night takes home the trophy. Awards will also go to the top three finishers in each event.

Hot meals for athletes and spectators will be prepared and sold by the SHHS culinary class.

There will also be a raffle for significant prizes. Suggested donations at the gate will be $6 for general admission and $3 for students and seniors.

Proceeds will benefit the SHHS track and field program.

St. Helena taking Hall of Fame nominations through April 15

The St. Helena High School Athletic Hall of Fame Committee is accepting nominations for the class of 2023. Deadline for nominations is April 15.

Individuals can be nominated in three categories: athlete, coach and distinguished service. To be eligible as an athlete, a candidate must have graduated from SHHS at least 10 years ago (2013 or earlier) and competed in at least two sports.

To be eligible as a coach, a candidate must have coached at least one team at SHHS and been employed or contributed services as a coach for at least five years.

To be eligible in the distinguished service category, a candidate must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at St. Helena High School, or contributed in some substantial way to St. Helena athletic programs.

All nominees must have lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Tom Hoppe by phone (707-815-5535) or by email at tomhoppe@comcast.net.

It is the responsibility of the nominator to provide accurate information on the athletic accomplishments of the nominee (i.e. years played or coached, sports played or coached, awards won, records set, leadership awards, scholastic awards, scholarships, etc.). Documentation must be provided to support all accomplishments and may be in the form of newspaper articles, yearbooks, coaches or teammates’ letters, copies of certificates, or any other proof of statement. Please limit documentation to 10-20 pages.

Napa High Hall of Fame accepting nominations through April 30

The Napa High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation is accepting nominations for its class of 2023. The deadline is April 30.

Individuals may be nominated in one of three categories: athlete, coach and special.

To be eligible as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Napa High at least 15 years ago (2005 or earlier), participated in at least one interscholastic sport as an undergraduate, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic athletic team at Napa High, been employed by or contributed services to Napa High as a coach for at least five years, no longer be active as a coach at Napa High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or community.

To be eligible in the special category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department of Napa High, contributed in some substantial way to the improvement of Napa High athletic programs, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

There is a $20 fee for each nomination. To obtain a nomination form, or for more information, contact Carol Stein at (707) 226-5090 or csstein@pacbell.net.

Visit napahighhof.org for more information.

Vintage taking nominations for 10th Hall of Fame class through May 1

The Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame is accepting nominations for its 2023 class, its 10th group of inductees. Nominations will be accepted through Monday, May 1. The induction ceremony is scheduled Saturday, Oct. 21 at the Elks Lodge in Napa.

Individuals may be nominated in one of the three following categories: athlete, coach, or special/other. To be eligible for induction as an athlete, an individual must have graduated from Vintage High at least 15 years ago (class of 2008 or before), participated in at least one interscholastic sport at a varsity level while a student at Vintage High, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction as a coach, an individual must have coached at least one interscholastic team at Vintage High, been employed by or contributed services to Vintage High for at least five years and no longer be a coach at VHS, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

To be eligible for induction in the special/other category, an individual must have participated in an activity that brought honor or positive recognition to the athletic department at Vintage High, contributed in some substantial and significant way to the improvement of the Vintage High athletic program, and lived an adult life that did not discredit the school or the community.

The submission fee per nomination is $25, with checks made payable to the Vintage High School Athletic Hall of Fame Foundation. Nominations are to be mailed to Vintage High School, 1375 Trower Ave., Napa, CA 94558, Attention: Vintage High Athletic Hall of Fame.

For more information, email Cam Neal, president of the Hall of Fame committee, at cneal@nvusd.org.

