Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena downs Vintage in girls lacrosse, 15-3

Hilary Klam scored 4 goals as the Justin-Siena girls lacrosse team defeated visiting Vintage, 15-3, in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest Tuesday night at Dodd Stadium.

Anjali Monteverdi had all 3 of her goals, Klam her first 3, and Quinn Edie both of her 2 goals by halftime, when the Braves led 10-0. Maggie Derr added 3 goals and Julia Shein, India de Vere and Ella Webb chipped in 1 goal apiece for Justin-Siena (5-2, 2-0 VVAL). Twyla Borck, Monteverdi, Webb and Klam each added an assist, and goalkeeper Alyssa Ramsey had 12 saves, 10 before halftime.

Vintage (4-4, 2-1 VVAL) got 2 goals from Cami Childers and 1 from Olivia Samrick and an assist from Olivia Sweet.

Justin-Siena was coming off last Friday’s 20-5 victory at Sonoma Academy in Santa Rosa.

After stumbling out of the gate and yielding two quick goals, the Braves dominated through stifling defense, draw control and accurate passing. The defense was led by Jillian Fischer, Sophie Campos, Cassie Richardson, Erica Sales and Michaela Pucci. Ramsey was stout in goal with 5 saves.

Oliv Janerico and Borck dominated the draw, combining for 17 draw controls, with 11 and 6, respectively. Monteverdi, Borck and Janerico ignited the transition game with a combined 13 ground balls.

The Braves’ scoring was led by Klam with 6 goals, Edie with 5, Derr with 3, and Borck, Janerico and Monteverdi with 2 apiece.

Varsity Baseball

Napa 10, American Canyon 3

The Grizzlies evened their overall record at 5-5 by winning Wednesday’s VVAL opener for both teams.

Napa led just 3-1 before breaking it open with 7 runs in the fifth. Dylan Snider led off with a walk and scored on a one-out single by Leo Saldivar. Cameron Taylor doubled Saldivar to third and Graham Chapouris walked to load the bases to set up Dylan Scopesi’s two-run single, making it 6-1.

Chapouris scored from third on a double-steal and Thomas Hatton walked. After a strikeout, Elliott Zuidema’s RBI single and Snider’s two-run single made it 10-1.

Dylan Newman pitched the first 4 2/3 innings to get the win, allowing 3 runs (all earned) on 3 hits, 4 walks, 2 hit batters and 4 strikeouts. Noah Massey (1 1/3 innings, 2 hits, strikeout, walk, 2 hit batters) relieved him before Chapouris pitched a perfect seventh.

Napa out-hit the Wolves 12-5, led by Connor Ross (2 for 3, double, hit by pitch, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Scopesi (2 for 3, 2 stolen bases), Snider (2 for 4, 3 stolen bases), Taylor (2 for 4, double, RBI, stolen base, run scored) and Saldivar (2 for 4, 2 RBIs, stolen base, run scored). Also chipping in at the plate were Kaleb Matulich (1 for 4, run scored) and Zuidema (1 for 5, RBI, stolen base, run scored).

Starting pitcher Isaiah Peterson took the loss for the Wolves (0-9 overall), giving up 5 earned runs in 4 1/3 innings on 6 hits and 4 strikeouts. Mason Harris came in and got the last two outs of the fifth after giving up an earned run in 2/3 of an inning. A costly Wolves error led to 3 unearned Napa runs in the fifth. Dillon Kaner pitched the sixth and seventh innings without allowing a run, giving up just 2 hits.

Kaner helped himself at the plate with an RBI single, going 1 for 2 with a stolen base. Jaedon Mendoza was 1 for 2 with an RBI double, J.J. Sundita was 2 for 3 and scored a run, and Dayvon Lucas was 1 for 2 with an RBI. Mario Juarez and Harris each scored a run for the Wolves.

On Friday, the Wolves will travel to Petaluma to play Casa Grande (7-3, 0-1 VVAL).

Varsity Boys Golf

Petaluma 222, Justin-Siena 233

The visiting Trojans won Wednesday’s first-place showdown at Chardonnay Golf Club, improving to 5-0 in the VVAL while dropping the Braves to 4-1 in league play.

Nathan Jewell carded a 41 and Charlie Keller a 42 to lead Justin-Siena. Sam Gomez added a 46, Andrew Crist a 50, and Bruno Freschi a 54.

“Today was a tough one. Petaluma posted their best score of the year and we did not play our best,” Braves head coach Ray Graziani said. “I spoke with the boys and they are ready to work harder and be ready for our next meeting in two weeks.”

Justin-Siena 225, Casa Grande 240

The Braves were coming off Tuesday’s road win over the Gauchos (2-3) at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma.

Jewell led Justin-Siena with an even-par 36, tying the best recorded 9-hole round this year. Keller carded a 41, Gomez a 46, Nicklas McKee a 49, and Freschi a 53.

“It was another solid win for the boys,” Graziani said. “Even-par is a great round anywhere, especially as this was the first time Nathan had seen the course.”

Justin Siena will visit Sonoma Valley on Tuesday at Sonoma Golf Club.

Varsity Boys Tennis

Napa 6, Sonoma Valley 1

The Grizzlies’ only loss was via tiebreaker as they downed the Dragons in a VVAL road match on Tuesday.

Napa’s Luke-Simon Fotouhi beat Sky Staes at No. 1 singles, 6-2, 6-0, Petar Zivkovic won at No. 2 over Sonoma Valley’s Sean Tomany, 7-5, 7-0, the Dragons’ Joey Fiorito outlasted Graham Smith at No. 3 singles, 6-4, 6-7, 10-7, and the Grizzlies’ Gabriel Orozco held off Mikey Serbicki, 6-1, 7-6.

The Grizzlies swept the doubles. At No. 1, Daniel Medrano and Marco Cassiani rolled past Alex Groth and Josh Davis, 6-0, 6-1. At No. 2, Jacob Butler and Gio Guerrera beat Tommy Carricio and Laslo Cowles, 6-3, 6-1. At No. 3, it was Josh Patane and Ryan O’Toole over Cooper Groth and Jesus Alvarez, 6-3, 6-0.

Justin-Siena 6, Petaluma 1

The Braves defeated visiting Petaluma on Tuesday, improving to 4-1 in the VVAL and 5-1 overall.

Justin-Siena swept the singles. Starting at No. 1, it was Luc DeMartini over Binghin Morris, 6-4, 6-7 (7-2), 1-0 (10-4), Will Bollinger over Andy Bai, 6-1, 6-0,, Lucca Sebastiani over Quinn Winter, 6-2, 2-6, 1-0 (10-8), and Dom Pucci over Evan Fross, 6-0, 6-3.

The Braves’ first doubles pair of Austin Sidhu and Thomas Booska defeated Alan Haleblian and Dan Gibson, 7-5, 6-3. At second doubles, the Trojans’ Andrew Heller and Alex Wentworth outlasted Charley Vaziri and Ruben Jones, 2-6, 6-0, 1-0 (12-10). At third doubles, the Braves' Sohan Kanjee and Hassan Shafi beat Noah Dowd and Maddex Rhymes, 6-3, 2-6, 1-0 (10-5).

JV Baseball

American Canyon 12, Napa 2, 5 innings

Spencer Watson went the distance on the mound and improved to 3-0 as the Wolves won in a mercy rule-shortened VVAL opener Wednesday. Watson gave up 5 hits, struck out 1, and gave up his first walk of the season, and helped his cause by going 1 for 3 at the plate with 2 RBIs and a run scored.

Dylan Brown led American Canyon (4-3 overall) by going 4 for 4 with a triple, 3 RBIs and 2 runs scored. Lorenzo Caoile was 3 for 3 with 2 stolen bases and scored 3 times, Noah Johnson went 2 for 3 with a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, Erick Lopez was 1 for 1 with a double, 2 RBIs and 2 runs scored, Archer Hilsabeck went 1 for 2 with a double, RBI and stolen base, Kaden Roberts was 1 for 3 with an RBI, and Pierre Smith scored 2 runs.

Vintage 15, Justin-Siena 5, 6 innings

In a roller-coaster VVAL opener for both teams, the visiting Braves led 5-4 before Vintage exploded for 9 runs in the bottom of the fifth inning Wednesday.

Justin-Siena took a 4-0 lead in the top of the first off Crushers starting pitcher Noah Piersig (3 innings, 7 hits, 4 of 5 runs earned, 3 strikeouts), with Braves starting pitcher Cesar Evina (3 innings, 3 hits, 2 of 4 runs earned, 3 walks, hit batter) getting a bases-loaded triple and scoring on a Lucas Stephenson groundout.

Luke Giusto's RBI single increased Justin-Siena’s lead to 5-1 after Vintage had scored an unearned run in the second inning. The Crushers added 3 runs in the third inning on an error, a Jeffrey Page sacrifice fly, and a 2-run single by Johnnie Alcayaga. Vintage then broke the game open with 6 straight hits and a hit batter to chase losing pitcher Ben Sebastiani (1 1/3 innings, 9 hits, 7 of 9 runs earned, strikeout, hit batter). A two-run single by Kai Gulliksen, an RBI double from Piersig, an RBI single from Charlie Alcayaga and a bases-loaded double from winning pitcher Miles Tenscher (3 shutout innings, 2 hits, 6 strikeouts) sealed the outcome before the Crushers scored a run in the sixth inning to invoke the 10-run mercy rule.

Leading the Crushers at the plate were Johnnie Alcayaga (3 for 4, 4 RBIs, 2 runs scored), Tenscher (2 for 2, double, 3 RBIs, walk, hit by pitch, 3 runs scored), Charlie Alcayaga (2 for 3, triple, 2 RBIs, run scored) and Gulliksen (2 for 3, walk, run scored).

Giusto (3 for 3, RBI, stolen base) continues to come back from a football injury and Evina (1 for 3, triple, 3 RBIs, run scored) and Sebastiani (1x3, 2 runs) stood out for the Braves on offense.

“We played a good team tough for four innings but ran out of weapons today,” Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer said. “We also made some costly mistakes that contributed to the loss, but Vintage's bats woke up and we couldn't stop the attack. I was very proud of the way we battled early and disappointed at the end. We will get better.”

Vintage (5-2 overall) next visits Sonoma Valley at 4 p.m. Friday, and Justin-Siena (4-4 overall) hosts Vanden at 11 a.m. Saturday.