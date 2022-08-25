Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena drops girls tennis opener to Branson, 5-2

The Justin-Siena girls tennis team absorbed a rare regular-season loss to Branson, 5-2, in their season opener Tuesday at the College of Marin courts.

The Bulls barely swept the singles matches, winning two that had tiebreakers.

At No. 1 through No. 4, respectively, it was Anna Rende over Bryn Hogan, 6-3, 6-2, Mirabael Arlander over Naveena Jackson, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1), Audrey Gilmor over Megha Jackson, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5), and Katie Warrin over Michaela Pucci, 6-1, 6-0.

Justin-Siena’s first doubles team of Tatum Newell and Jessilyn Beaulac beat Sophie Liu and Alexandra Zak, 6-3, 6-4. At second doubles, the Braves' team of Maggie Cooke and Carina Dunbar defeated Isa D’Amario-McShane and Tara Sridharan 7-6 (7-1), 6-4. At third doubles, Branson’s Emma Casaudoumecq and Laila Elkhoury downed Anette Glynn and Olivia Mazzucco, 6-4, 6-2.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon 3, St. Helena 1

The Wolves opened their season with a 25-13, 25-16, 23-25, 25-13 nonleague win against visiting St. Helena on Aug. 16.

Giana Guintu had 15 digs and 4 aces. Nalani Bustos had 14 assists and 4 aces. Arianna Pacheco had 14 digs and 10 kills. Kennedy Brown had 8 kills and 1 block. Giselle Torres had 14 assists and 6 kills.

Justin-Siena 3, Roseland University Prep 1

The Braves won their opener in Santa Rosa on Aug. 18 over the Knights, 25-20, 25-20, 23-25, 25-19.

“We kicked off the season with a great match,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “Per usual, their scrappy defense pushed us to make adjustments throughout and pushed us to four games. I was so proud to see the new additions to the varsity team contributing tonight. There were moments that it seemed like these girls have played together for a long time even though it has been three days.”

Anna Hanson led the Braves with 18 kills, while Reagan Brumfield had 15 kills and, according to Reilley, played the best defensive game of her high school career thus far. Ranessa Rualo collected 25 assists, and Emery Messenger passed a perfect game with zero serve-receive errors and 12 perfect passes.

Justin-Siena 3, Vanden 0

The Braves on Tuesday stunned the visiting Vikings and their 6-foot-5 middle, Soleil Sands, who signed with Oregon on Monday. The scores were 25-23, 25-18, 26-24. Hanson was the kill leader with 11, Rualo had 11 assists and 2 aces, and Angela Adiz had 9 digs and served the last 3 points of Game 3 to erase a 24-23 deficit.

“I am so proud of the Braves,” Reilley said. “That was a tough matchup for us. Vanden has a great team and picked apart our defense, but we were able to adjust mid-game to pull out the win. Our girls executed the game plan so well, and our tough serving successfully took their 6-foot-5 middle out of their offense. Every single person on our team contributed in some way.

“It is exciting to see the girls work so hard and be so determined to win this early in the season. I can't wait to see what is to come.”

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, St. Helena 0

The Wolves started the season with a 25-14, 25-12 win at home on Aug. 16.

"The team played very well, with a strong serving attack and court presence," American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan said.

Directing the offense were Adrienne Nicolas (1 ace, 6 assists, 3 kills), Kristen Maza (2 digs, 1 assist) and Alison Lewis (4 aces, 3 assists, 1 kill). Front row protection came from Isabella Trinidad (1 ace, 5 kills), Angelina Merino and Ianna Lobao (1 kill each), Alisa Doria and Elena Coutountouriotis (1 block each). Controlling the defense were Keanna Resultay (1 ace, 10 digs), Zoe Lopez (2 digs), Emelia Johnson (2 digs), Jennalyn Francisco (1 ace, 2 digs) and Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (2 aces, 9 digs, 1 assist).

Justin-Siena falls to 0-2

The Braves fell to Roseland University Prep in two games on Aug. 16 and to Vanden in two games on Aug. 23 to start the season.

Freshman Volleyball

Justin-Siena 2, Vanden 1

The Braves came back big after losing the first set on Tuesday at home.