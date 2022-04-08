Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena edges Casa Grande in girls lacrosse, 20-18

One of the most exciting games in the history of Justin-Siena girls lacrosse saw the Braves defeat visiting Casa Grande, 20-18, on Monday to move to the top of the Vine Valley Athletic League standings.

The highly-skilled Gauchos had come in with a 30-game league win streak dating back to when they were in the North Bay League in 2018. But the two-time defending VVAL champions ran into a buzzsaw of speed, determination, resilience and teamwork at Dodd Stadium.

After conceding two quick goals, the Braves tightened their defense and the battle began. As in most matches, ball possession is the key to success and this match was no different.

Midfielder Twyla Borck put a stop to the Casa momentum by asserting her presence in the draw circle against Casa’s highly-regarded Natalie Labanowski. A string of draw control possessions saw the Braves jump out to a 5-2 lead with goals from Anjali Monteverdi, India deVere, Quinn Edie, Maggie Derr and Borck. Borck had 2 assists and Hillary Klam, Edie and Monteverdi each had 1 assist. This pattern of assisted goals, rather than singular play, was the basis for success in a back-and-forth match in which there were multiple lead changes.

After a string of goals by Labanowski, and Justin goals from Borck, Edie, Klam (2) and Derr, the teams headed into halftime with Casa leading 12-10.

The second half started with Justin tallying two unanswered goals, by Klam on a Borck assist and Borck on a Derr assist, to level the score. In a physical and contentious 20-minute period, the teams combined for six yellow cards and multiple fouls. Rather than back down, Justin-Siena continued its determined team play, fighting for possession and making accurate passes.

The Braves excelled at collecting loose balls with ground ball control tallied by Monteverdi (5), Paige Helms (4), Jillian Fischer (2), Erica Sales (2), Borck (2), Edie (2), Michaela Pucci, deVere, Derr and Klam. Key turnovers were caused by Fischer, Helms, Borck and Monteverdi, limiting the Casa offense and spurring several Justin counterattacks.

The teams continued to exchange goals until about the 11-minute mark, when the Braves asserted themselves and established a lead they would not relinquish. The victorious push was started when Monteverdi scored a goal after a pinpoint pass from Derr. Over the course of the next two minutes, Justin netted three additional, unanswered goals: an unassisted goal from Klam and goals from Derr and Monteverdi that were both assisted by Borck.

With just under nine minutes left to play, the Braves held a 20-16 lead. Continued strength in draw circle by Borck, Edie and Monteverdi, combined with stout defense from Fischer, Sales, Sophie Campos, Bella Acker and goalie Alyssa Ramsay, allowed the Braves to retain possession for long stretches of time. Two late Casa goals were rendered meaningless by the smart, skilled and secure passing and catching demonstrated by the Braves and, as the final whistle blew, the Braves and head coach Jon Edie flooded the field in celebration.

General chaos and the inevitable social media postings ensued as the Braves celebrated their first win over Casa since 2017. The win improved the Braves’ records to 11-2 overall and 5-0 in the VVAL.

“I am really proud of the way the girls played,” Coach Edie said. “They embraced the team concept tonight and it showed. Our veterans set the tone and all the girls played with confidence and trust in their teammates. We’ve got to keep this momentum rolling and not let down our guard.”

Justin-Siena 11, Petaluma 4

Stifling defense, accurate passing, excellent ground ball control and dominant draw possession helped the Braves control the March 24 game from start to finish. Ramsay had 10 saves in goal, including three against free position shots. Cassie Richardson, Fischer and Sales anchored the defense and derailed the Trojans’ offense from the first whistle. Monteverdi and Klam led all scorers with 3 goals each, Derr netted a pair of goals, and Helms, Edie and Borck scored one goal each.

Emma Kaplan notched her first assist of the season. Additional assists came from Klam (2), Monteverdi, Helms, Derr and Borck. Turnovers caused by Monteverdi (3) and Klam further stymied the visitors. Borck dominated the draw circle with six draw control possessions.

Justin-Siena 19, Novato 8

In another dominant display of ball control and stingy defense, the Braves rolled over the visiting Hornets 19-8 on March 26. Ramsey stopped 12 shots, including 9 from free position. All five available defenders, Pucci, Sales, Campos, Acker and Fischer, shined and repeatedly turned-away the attacking Hornets. India deVere led all scorers with 4 goals, while Oliv Janerico and Twyla Borck netted 3 goals each, Helms, Edie and Klam 2 goals apiece, and Ella Webb, Antonia Wieland and Emma Kaplan 1 goal each.

In a display of ball control and solid teamwork, assists were recorded for 14 of the Braves’ 19 goals, led by Klam and Janerico (3 each), Borck and Edie (2 each), Fischer, Julia Shein, Stella Keller and Helms. The win over Novato was the first ever for Justin-Siena, when began its girls lacrosse program in 2012.

Justin-Siena 11, Sonoma Valley 3

The Braves made it eight wins in a row on March 28, when they cruised past the young Dragons. Justin-Siena took control with 7 goals in the first seven minutes. Scoring during that surge were Monteverdi (2), Klam (2), Shien (2) and Janerico (1). Assists on those goals came from Borck, Edie and Monteverdi. India deVere netted the Braves’ eighth goal with a few seconds left in the first half.

Ella Webb, Ally Gass, Janerico and Monteverdi dominated the draw circle. Harassing stick-checking by Sales, Edie, Monteverdi and Klam led to multiple Dragon turnovers. Fischer and Edie led all players with three ground ball controls each, with additional ground balls collected by Emma Kaplan and Antonia Wieland.

Justin-Siena 11, Cardinal Newman 3

On March 30 against rival Cardinal Newman, Coach Edie prepared the Braves for a challenging match and they dominated it. Total domination of the draw circle by Janerico, aggressive defense and ground ball control allowed the Braves long stretches of unfettered possession that resulted in many scoring chances. Monteverdi and Janerico led all scorers with 4 goals each, Klam chipped in 3, Borck scored 2, and Derr scored 1. The Braves collected ground balls across the field, with Fischer, Janerico, Klam and Derr leading the way. An unperturbed Ramsay saved five shots, including three from free-position.

Justin-Siena 16, Napa 5

In a matchup of an established program versus a young one, the Braves jumped ahead early and controlled the game throughout, following their familiar recipe of draw possession, ground ball control, stout defense and solid team play. From the first whistle, draw possession was virtually assured by the combination of Borck, Webb, Edie and Fischer. During long stretches of possession, the Braves found scoring lanes, netting 11 goals in the first 10 minutes en route to a 13-3 halftime lead.

The Napa High goals were scored by Emily Solomon, Bailey O’Callahan and Chloe Howard.

In the second half, the Braves continued to dominate possession and control the game, affording Coach Edie the ability to rotate players and provide valuable gametime experience for his entire roster.

Justin-Siena’s goals came from 10 players. Monteverdi had 3, Nina Gonzalez, Helms, Klam and Derr each scored 2, and Gass, Kaplan, Edie, deVere and Borck. Assists were tallied on 10 of the Braves’ goals, including 4 by Derr, 2 each by Fischer and Borck, and 1 each by Helms and Webb.

The Grizzlies’ second half goals were scored by Jenny Leighton and Howard.

Varsity Boys Tennis

Justin-Sienna 7, Sonoma Valley 0

The Braves hosted the Dragons and prevailed in straight set, improving to 8-3 overall and 7-3 in the VVAL.

At first singles, Luc DeMartini defeated Sky Staes, 7-5, 6-3. At second singles, the Braves' Will Bollinger shut out Sean Tomany, 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, Dom Pucci beat the Dragons' Joey Fiorito 7-5, 6-4, and at fourth singles, Justin's Thomas Booska prevailed over Mikey Serbicki 6-2, 6-2.

At first doubles, the Braves' team of Austin Sidhu and Charlie Vaziri defeated Cooper Groth and Josh Davis, 6-0, 6-3. Sonoma forfeited at second and third doubles.

Varsity Badminton

Vintage 12, Napa 3

The Crushers won all of the boys singles, girls doubles and boys doubles matches at Napa High on Tuesday.

In boys singles, starting at No. 1, it was Sam Loomis over Gio Hernandez, 15-21, 21-13, 21-17, Quentin Jericko over Manny Hernandez, 21-15, 21-14, Collin Durfee over Henry Miller, 21-18, 21-11, and Bruno Ledesma over Collin Theneussien 21-8, 21-10.

In girls doubles, Colette St. Aubin and Akila Donthi downed Angelen Rodriguez and Katlin Shelton 21-15, 21-9, and Isabela Hernandez and Brianna Cervantes rallied past Jasmin Contreras and Alina Ceja, 17-21, 25-23, 24-22.

Boys doubles saw Ledesma and Jericko win by forfeit, and Loomis and Durfee also win by forfeit.

In girls singles, Donthi beat Coleen Pascual 21-10, 21-12, St. Aubin held off Heidi Gadasy 21-3, 15-21, 21-8, and Melany Fuentes cruised past Shelton 21-19, 21-5.

Napa High’s Jasmin Contreras beat Busby 21-13, 21-14 at No. 4 singles.

The Grizzlies’ also won the first two mixed doubles matches. It was Gio Hernandez and Pascual winning at No. 1 over Adrien Hoxey and Busby, 21-5, 21-11, and No. 2 players Genry Miller and Gadasy over Tylen Carrasco and Cervantes, 21-5, 21-13.

Vintage won at No. 3 mixed, where Sydney Scheer and Kamrin Razi came back to stun Manny Hernandez and Alina Ceja, 13-21, 21-15, 21-18.

JV Baseball

Justin-Siena 9, American Canyon 7

The Braves traveled to American Canyon on Wednesday to take on the Wolves and came home with a hard-fought victory.

Justin-Siena took a 9-3 lead into the bottom of the seventh inning, when RBI singles by American Canyon’s Nathan Pasion and Dylan Brown made it 9-5. The Braves committed three errors and an RBI single from Khalil Hunter made it 9-7 and chased relief pitcher Cesar Evina (3 2/3 innings, 7 hits, 3 of 4 runs earned, 3 strikeouts). But Ben Sebastiani came in and threw two pitches to get the final out and preserve the victory for the save.

"We beat a good team in American Canyon. They never quit and continued putting pressure on us,” Meyer said. “We were patient and disciplined at the plate and got their starter to throw 87 pitches in four innings. We made some mistakes on defense, but we were able to execute our running game and short game today. Our pitchers threw strikes. Now we need to make the plays on defense."

The Wolves also scored first, taking a 2-0 lead against eventual winning pitcher Jack Thomas (3 innings, 4 hits, 1 of 3 runs earned, strikeout, hit by pitch, wild pitch). Pierre Smith led off the first inning with a double and scored on Brown double, and the Wolves added an unearned run in the second.

The Braves got on the board in the top of the third, when Sam Denkin led off with a double and scored on a Luke Giusto single.

American Canyon came right back with an unearned run in the third before the Braves took the lead for good in the fourth, 4-3. Jason Gray was hit by a pitch, stole second, took third on a Lucas Stephenson sacrifice bunt, and scored on a single by Evina, who stole second and went to third on the errant throw. Evina scored when Denkin was safe on an error and ended up at second. Denkin stole third and scored the go-ahead run by drawing an errant pickoff throw.

The Braves put up three more in the fifth on RBI singles by Evina and Denkin, and two more in the sixth inning on a Giusto single and Sebastiani double. Noah Giovannelli grounded out to score Giusto and Gray squeezed home Sebastiani to make it 9-3.

Spencer Watson (4 innings, 7 hits, 2 of 4 runs earned, 4 strikeouts, walk, hit batter) took the loss for American Canyon, with Sovann Som (2 innings, 6 hits, 3 of 5 runs earned, 2 strikeouts, walk) and Archer Hilsabeck (perfect seventh inning) finishing up.

Leading the Braves’ offense were Giusto (4 for 4, RBI, stolen base, run scored), Denkin (2 for 5, double, RBI, 2 stolen bases, 2 run scored), Evina (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, stolen base, run scored), Giovannelli (2 for 4, RBI, run scored), Gray (RBI, hit by pitch, sacrifice bunt, RBI, 4 stolen bases, 2 runs scored)) and Sebastiani (1 for 4, double, run scored).

Gray also made the play of the game with a diving catch in left-centerfield for the third out in the sixth. Leading the Wolves offensively were Brown (3 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, run scored), Smith (2 for 5, double, stolen base, 2 runs scored) and Hilsabeck (1 for 4, 2 RBIs, run scored).

At 4 p.m. Friday, Justin-Siena (7-6, 2-2 VVAL) will host Petaluma (8-3, 2-1 VVAL) while American Canyon (6-7, 2-4 VVAL) visits Vintage (7-4, 3-1 VVAL).

