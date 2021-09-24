Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena edges Vintage in girls tennis

The Justin-Siena girls tennis team knew it wasn’t just another day at the office when its top player and only senior lost for just the second time in her high school career Thursday.
The Braves also saw another singles player and a doubles team lose for the first time this season, but they won the other four matches to pull out a 4-3 nail-biter over visiting Vintage in a battle of Vine Valley Athletic League co-leaders on Thursday.
Justin-Siena improved to 5-0 in the VVAL and 6-0 overall, extending its regular-season win streak to 44 matches over four seasons. Vintage (4-1 VVAL) fell into a second-place tie with American Canyon, which had lost 7-0 to Justin-Siena on Tuesday.
Vintage's Jamie Pope shut out Bella Rampa 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, dropping Rampa’s four-year record to 34-2. Rampa’s other loss was also against Pope, 6-1, 6-0, two years ago when she was moved up from the No. 2 spot she occupied most of the past three seasons.
At second singles, Justin-Siena’s Bryn Hogan defeated Erin Meader 6-4, 6-2. At third singles, Vintage's Sierra Tenbrook prevailed over Naveena Jackson, 6-4, 6-3. At fourth singles, the Braves' Jesilyn Beaulac defeated Lucie Poer, 6-2, 6-2.
At first doubles, Justin-Siena’s team of Megha Jackson and Tatum Newell beat Gwen Stewart and Caroline Simpkins 6-3, 6-3. The deciding match was played at second doubles, where the Braves’ Kendall Manasse and Carina Dunbar downed Kailey Wilkins and Gianna Wilkins, 6-1, 6-3. At third doubles, the Crushers’ Angelica Ceballos and Angela Ceballos won over Michaela Pucci and Margaret Cooke, 6-1, 3-1 (retired).
Sonoma Valley 7, Napa 0
The Dragons (2-4 VVAL) visited Napa (0-5 VVAL) and dominated six of the matches, losing only five games between those, but Camille Phillips needed a tiebreaker to sweep Madeline Kroll, 6-3, 7-6 (7-1) at No. 4 singles.
At first through third singles, in order, it was Sophia Vogt over Zariel Robles, 6-0, 6-1, Solana Staes over Kayla Fuqua, 6-0, 6-0, and Rosie Houghton over Kaelin Paringit, 6-1, 6-0.
At No. 1 through No. 3 doubles, respectively, it was Grace Utnehmer and Natalie Wetzel over Julia Bui and Isabella Graffigna, 6-1, 6-0, Sierra Pine and Glorianna Ring over Georgia Morris and Ella Surberg, 6-0, 6-0, and Keira Sheldon and Peyton Rosa over Daniela Lopez and Jessie Jessup, 6-1, 6-1.
Varsity Girls Golf
Vintage 289, Napa 290
Elizabeth Quick shot a 48 to lead the Crushers (4-3 VVAL) to the Big Game win over their crosstown rivals on Thursday on Silverado Resort and Spa’s South Course.
Peyton O’Hara added a 54 for Vintage, Ashley Ellis a 55, Capri Russell a 59, Madison Phillips a 73 and Addie Rode a 75.
Napa High’s Jazmin Bell was the overall medalist with a 47.
“Both teams did an excellent job,” Vintage head coach Ben Goodman said. “It was a fun match.”
Prep Cross Country
Runners excel in Viking Opener
Along with Vintage, whose results ran in Wednesday's Register, runners from Napa High and American Canyon competed in the annual Viking Opener hosted by Montgomery Sept. 18 on a two-mile course at Spring Lake Park in Santa Rosa.
In the Boys Senior division, Napa High’s Eric Aguilar finished 10th in 11:01.7 to earn a medal. The Grizzlies also had Logan Walsh (11:36.7), Martin Salinas (12:19.9) and Adrian Navarro (14:34.7). Representing American Canyon were Andres Cardenas (12:07.1), Yahir Madrigal (12:07.8), Elvin Fuerte (12:14.8), Anthony Ramos (12:25.6) and Alfons McCoy (12:35.3).
The Boys Junior race saw Napa’s Aidan Smith place 13th in 11:34.4 and earn a ribbon. Also in the race were Napa’s Noah Massey (11:51.5) and Gonzalo Rodriguez (15:23.9) and American Canyon’s Emanuel Barajas (12:19.2).
In the Boys Sophomore race, Napa’s Jayden Quintana finished 22nd in 11:54.2 and Jean-Luc Pijanowski (13:14.8) also ran for the Grizzlies, while Jacob Phillips (14:58.2) competed for American Canyon.
The Boys Freshman race saw Napa’s Theo Maas place 30th in 13:17.0. Also in the race were Napa’s Ryan Butler (14:40.1) and Finnegan Shanahan (16:50.9), and American Canyon’s Jaden Tonsager (14:06.1) and Calix Mintalar (15:33.4).
In the Boys Open race were American Canyon seniors Ian Galera (14:07.3), Roniel Maningding (15:23.5), Ethan Luong (15:33.6), Zak Raymond (16:30.2) and Keanu Kawakami (17:01.5).
In the Girls Junior-Senior race were all juniors from the Napa Valley, including Napa’s Alondra Palafox (15:41.1), Anna Scudero (15:57.2), Jemma Ceja Delgado (16:11.7), Jazmin Damian (16:37.1) and Chloe Dinsdale (18:29.0), and American Canyon’s Sadia Diouf (18:01.9), Jessica Estrada (20:47.7) and Telorah Kawakami (23:24.5) in the race.
The Girls Frosh-Soph race saw American Canyon’s Emma Piazza place 35th in 14:38.1, followed by teammates Cassidy McCamish (15:25.7), Julia Ramirez (15:37.1), Hannah Wildes (18:00.9) and Ellaine Fuerte (18:46.3). Running for Napa were Sonya Mitchell (15:10.2) and Mila Cornell (18:37.4).
Crushers head coach Dylan Leach was happy to see Vintage (1-2) play a relatively clean game.