Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena edges Vintage in girls tennis

The Justin-Siena girls tennis team knew it wasn’t just another day at the office when its top player and only senior lost for just the second time in her high school career Thursday.

The Braves also saw another singles player and a doubles team lose for the first time this season, but they won the other four matches to pull out a 4-3 nail-biter over visiting Vintage in a battle of Vine Valley Athletic League co-leaders on Thursday.

Justin-Siena improved to 5-0 in the VVAL and 6-0 overall, extending its regular-season win streak to 44 matches over four seasons. Vintage (4-1 VVAL) fell into a second-place tie with American Canyon, which had lost 7-0 to Justin-Siena on Tuesday.

Vintage's Jamie Pope shut out Bella Rampa 6-0, 6-0 at first singles, dropping Rampa’s four-year record to 34-2. Rampa’s other loss was also against Pope, 6-1, 6-0, two years ago when she was moved up from the No. 2 spot she occupied most of the past three seasons.

At second singles, Justin-Siena’s Bryn Hogan defeated Erin Meader 6-4, 6-2. At third singles, Vintage's Sierra Tenbrook prevailed over Naveena Jackson, 6-4, 6-3. At fourth singles, the Braves' Jesilyn Beaulac defeated Lucie Poer, 6-2, 6-2.