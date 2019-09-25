The Justin-Siena girls water polo team pulled out a 7-6 victory over host Vintage to improve to 5-0 in Vine Valley Athletic League play on Tuesday.
The Braves got off to a good start, taking an early 3-0 lead with two goals from Sarah Reynolds and one from Meghan Hansen. Sofia Leonardini put the Crushers on the board, only to see Hansen make it 4-1 after one quarter. Vintage pulled to within 4-3 before Justin-Siena, after calling a timeout with 22 seconds left, took a 5-3 halftime lead on a goal by Taylor Blakely.
Reynolds added another goal to start the third quarter and, after the Crushers clawed back to tie it 6-6, Angelina Phinney scored the winner with just 1:27 to play in the game.
Twyla Borck had 10 saves in goal for Justin-Siena.
Napa 18, Sonoma Valley 2
Grizzlies goalkeeper Caitlyn Berryhill amassed 17 blocked shots and Meena Khan had 7 goals, an assist and 4 steals to lead Napa in Tuesday’s victory at Napa Valley College.
Also scoring for the Grizzlies were Angelina Adams (3 goals, 1 assist), Emily Dusky (3 goals, 1 assist, 2 steals), Maddie Alexander (2 goals, 1 assist, 1 steal), Quincy Frommelt (2 goals, 2 assists) and Keaton Flynn 1 goal.
Napa came out with a tough defensive game plan and continued to tighten it up as the game went on – the Dragons got off most of their shots in the first quarter – and pushed the ball up on offense and caught Sonoma Valley off guard with lots of movement and drives.
“I really liked that we moved the ball better than we have in the past,” Grizzlies head coach Ashiq Khan said. “Our players were looking for opportunities, while playing a sound defensive game.”
Varsity Boys Water Polo
Vintage 18, Justin-Siena 3
The Crushers improved to 3-1 in VVAL play with Tuesday’s home win, paced by Sean Pratt’s 5 goals. Luke Galles, Philip Ross, Carson Bacci and Nico D’Angelo each contributed 2 goals, and Dominic Dandini, Jackson Carmichael, Tyler Kortie, Ryan Mooney and Theo Llewelyn each added 1 goal.
Llewelyn had 4 assists, while Ross had 3, D’Angelo and Kortie 2 apiece, and Galles, Carmichael, Pratt, Mooney and Sam Hebb 1 each. The defense was led by goalies Aidan Magee (5 saves, 1 assist, 2 goals against) and Aidan Davis (4 saves, 1 assist, 1 goal against).
Three steals a piece came from D’Angelo, Pratt, Kortie and Llewelyn, while Carmichael tallied 2 steals and Bacci, Hebb, and Ross each added 1.
“I like to see games like this in which every team member steps up. Their strength is in each other,” said Vintage head coach Mackenzie Anderson.
Napa 24, Sonoma Valley 12
Grizzlies goalkeepers Gibson Page and Isaiah Orozco combined for 5 blocks, while Lucas Brandon led their offense Grizzlies with 6 goals and had 2 assists and a steal in Tuesday’s win at Napa Valley College.
Lukas Opp chipped in 4 goals, 3 assists and 2 steals, Kaliq Khan had 3 goals, 2 assists and 5 steals, Nathan Schwarze and Aidan Ramblas each scored 3 goals, and Kadel Hock and Jake O’Connor had 2 goals apiece.
Napa looked to get the entire offense up the pool and put the Dragons on their heels, and defensively went to a press and shot-blocking plan.
“We had some really good looks and were much quicker to deliver and get rid of the ball than we have showed in the recent past,” Grizzlies head coach Ashiq Khan said. “Our defense was attentive to helping in the middle of the pool, which showed in our number of steals. I would like to see us play a bit tighter to take more opportunities out of the hands of our opponents.”
Varsity Volleyball
Justin-Siena 3, Vintage 1
Megan Hanson had a team-high 20 kills, 2 aces and 4 digs as the Braves (6-5, 4-1 VVAL) pulled into a first-place tie with visiting Vintage with a 25-22, 25-23, 16-25, 25-20 win Tuesday night. Gabi Richardson added 7 kills and 1 block, Eva Cleary had 6 kills, 6 digs and 2 aces, and setter Mea Todd had 31 assists, 5 digs, 3 blocks and 3 aces.
For Vintage, Maddie Klungel rolled up 24 assists, 17 kills, 2 aces and 7 blocks. Julia Bodor had 15 kills and 8 blocks, Liza Mason added 14 digs, Elisa Gonzalez had 10 assists, and Krista Young notched 6 kills and 6 digs.
JV Boys Water Polo
Vintage 16, Justin-Siena 4
The Crushers were led on offense in Tuesday’s home win by Nico Solorio with 5 goals, Erik Kvidahl with 4 goals and Carson McClintick with 2 goals. Sawyer Bristow, Nico DeLeon, Matteo Roldan, Cody Fridolfs and Austin Whitehead each added 1 goal.
Roldan and Solorio contributed 2 assists each, while Bristow, McClintick, Whitehead, Jared Avina, and Sam Gomez each added an assist. McClintick led defensively with 5 steals, while DeLeon tallied 4, Solorio 3, and Gavin Mills, Noah Ewig, Kvidahl, Bristow, Avina, Whitehead each added 1.
Vintage goalies Matthew Lloyd and CJ Tiebout each tallied 4 saves, 1 assist and 2 goals against.
“The JV boys are really coming along and I am looking forward to seeing them play a lot more in our 2 upcoming JV tournaments,” coach Mackenzie Anderson said.
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, Justin-Siena 0
The visiting Crushers won 25-15, 25-12 on Tuesday night behind Gemma Bahnsen’s 6 aces and 2 kills and Lyla Cosper’s 3 kills. Maddie McPhee chipped in 6 aces and 6 assists, Reese Larson 8 digs, and Sam Sweet 4 digs. Celeste Calderon had 4 digs, 1 assist and 1 kill, Evelyn Gillis added 2 kills, and Makenzie Wallace had 3 assists.