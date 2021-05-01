Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena ends VVAL girls soccer skid with 6-1 win over American Canyon

The Justin-Siena girls soccer team snapped a 19-game winless streak in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 6-1 win over visiting American Canyon on Friday night.
The Braves (1-4 VVAL) — whose only wins in the three-year-old league had been two against Napa High in January 2019 — got four goals from junior Tessa Salvestrin, their leading scorer the last two seasons, and one each from newcomers Lela Hamilton and Thais Thomson-Rangel.
“Proud to say that the girls put it together to get their first win of the season,” Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said. “The girls came out aggressive from minute one and didn’t stop. They have continued to progress and show that they are learning from each game.”
The coach said Justin-Siena’s back line, led by junior captain Alexis Barlas, sophomore Nina Gonzalez and ninth-graders Gabriela Ryan and Mariel Caballero-Emana, and “stepped up tonight to help slow down an aggressive American Canyon squad.
“Need to give credit to Oliv Janerico,” he added of the sophomore, “for her great work in the midfield to give our girls up top opportunities to score with her disruption and unbelievable work ethic on the field.”
Justin-Siena next plays at 6 p.m. Friday against Napa High at Memorial Stadium
Varsity Girls Basketball
American Canyon 60, Napa 43
Destiny Evans had a huge game with a career-high 18 points, along with 9 rebounds, 4 steals and 3 blocks, as the Wolves improved to 3-1 in the VVAL with Friday night’s home win.
Napa (0-4 VVAL), after getting held to 18 points by Justin-Siena on Wednesday, bounced back with its highest scoring output of the season.
But so did American Canyon (3-1 VVAL), which had four double-figure scorers and led 14-11, 24-19 and 40-33 between quarters.
Jasmine Fontilla added 15 points, 6 rebounds, a steal and 7 assists for the Wolves. Amaree Bennett had 11 points, 5 steals, 2 assists and a rebound, Trinity Billingsley 10 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals and 5 assists, Jullianna Cornelio 3 points, 2 rebounds, 3 steals and 2 assists, and Jasnoor Sidhu 3 points, 2 steals and a rebound.
American Canyon was to visit Vallejo for a nonleague game Saturday afternoon. Napa next hosts first-place Petaluma (5-0, 4-0 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Justin-Siena 26, Napa 18
In a decidedly defensive game, neither team scored in double digits in any quarter Friday night at Justin-Siena. Napa High led 6-4 after one quarter, but the Braves led 13-7 at the break and 20-10 after three and held on for the VVAL win.
Justin-Siena, which led by as much as 13 points, forced 29 turnovers on a night where neither team shot at a high percentage.
“Definitely not the most beautiful game to watch,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “We were proud of our team and how they competed throughout the night. They played hard and physical and we were able to make enough shots to win the game. We do have a lot to work on, as 26 points does not and will not cut it most of the time. We will continue working on finishing around the basket and completing plays as we go through the season.”
Isabella Wright led Justin-Siena with 13 points and grabbed 7 rebounds. Belle Wells had 5 points, Charmaine Griffin 3 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 2 steals, Mary Heun 3 points and 2 rebounds, Cassie Richardson 2 points and 3 rebounds, Alyssa Curtola 9 steals and 3 assists, Lexi Rosenbrand 9 rebounds, and Samai Wilson and Lili Galambos 4 rebounds each.
Bettencourt said Wells provided great energy off the bench and that Curtola played defense throughout.
For the Grizzlies (0-4 VVAL), Sofia Tinnon had 7 points, 13 rebounds and 3 steals. Julie Solomon 5 points and 6 rebounds, Sophia Mostow 4 points, 3 rebounds, an assist and 3 steals, and Grace Sedgley 2 points and 7 rebounds. Maizy Armstrong-Brown added 2 boards, an assist and 2 steals.
On Friday night, the Braves dropped a nonleague game to visiting Maria Carrillo of Santa Rosa, 45-33.
Justin-Siena nearly erased all of a 13-2 deficit to pull within 15-13, but that was the closest the Braves got. They held the Pumas to 30% shooting from the field, but shot just over 20% themselves.
Wright led Justin-Siena again with 12 points and added 6 rebounds. Lexi Rosenbrand had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Griffin 4 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Richardson 2 points, Heun 2 points and 4 rebounds, Curtola 2 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, and Wilson and 2 points and 3 rebounds.
“Unfortunately, our shooting woes caught up with us tonight against a team that was scoring at a higher rate,” Bettencourt said. “We have to find a way to finish plays better and be a little more aggressive on the offensive end. This was a great learning experience for our team and we look forward to an opportunity to practice and bounce back on Wednesday."
Justin-Siena (4-2, 3-1 VVAL) entertains Casa Grande (1-4 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Vintage 37, Sonoma Valley 29
Lizzie Qui had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals as the Crushers, coming off a 46-32 loss at undefeated Petaluma on Wednesday, improved to 2-3 in the VVAL with Friday night’s home win.
“Going into the game, our plan was to rebound much better than we had against Petaluma,” Vintage had coach Joe Donohoe said. “We had 47 rebounds as a team and 13 steals. When you add to that making free throws down the stretch, it usually turns out well. We are improving daily and that’s what it’s all about.”
Kate Kerr had a double-double with 10 points and 14 rebounds; Ella Pridmore “played with unbelievable determination all night,” Donohoe said, in getting 4 points and 16 rebounds; Kayla Cleveland had 4 points and 5 rebounds; Liv Hedberg played well with 3 points, 2 rebounds and 2 steals; and Gianna McDaniel and Katy Gibbs each had 2 points.
Donohoe said Wednesday’s loss was “one of those games that we fought hard and just couldn’t get it inside of a 6-point deficit all evening. The effort was there. We just had a rough night shooting.
“On the positive side, we shot a little better from the free-throw line and had a season-low 10 turnovers.”
The Crushers’ leaders were Qui (10 points, 4 rebounds 3 assists), Kerr (8 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists), Pridmore (7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 steals), Eden Wood (3 points, 2 rebounds), Hedberg (2 points) and Sofia Notaro (2 points).
Varsity Wrestling
Justin-Siena battles Rancho Cotate
The Braves visited Rancho Cotate for a nonleague meet Friday in Rohnert Park.
They were led by Cooper Cohee, who won both of his matches by pin, Kai Hoffmann, who had one pin, Jacob Guiducci, whose 21-second pin was the fastest of the night, and Brandon Guiducci, who also had a first-period pin.
"We were elated to get another dual in as Santa Rosa-area schools got the green light to return to the mat and were able to get the kids more mat time,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said. “Cooper was able to get to matches in and put on an absolute clinic. He put in a lot of work over the lockdown and it is showing.
Kai scrapped after being down early and ground out a pin, and Jacob and Brandon made quick work of their opponents. We also loved the energy of Isaac Dominguez and Anthony Fannin. The kids as a whole really seem to be embracing any and all opportunities to compete and be together again.”
The Braves host VVAL opponent Sonoma Valley on Wednesday.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 3, Fort Bragg 1
St. Helena 5, Fort Bragg 3
The Saints swept the visiting Timberwolves to improve to 10-4 overall and 8-0 in the North Central League I on Friday, taking a two-game lead over Clear Lake (6-2 VVAL) and dropping Fort Bragg (8-3, 5-3 VVAL) into third place.
In the opener, Aribella Farrell got 17 of the 21 outs on strikeouts, pitching a 2-hitter with 1 earned run and 2 walks. She outdueled fellow sophomore Cassiti Baroni, who held the Saints to 4 hits while walking 4 and fanning 5.
St. Helena played errorless defense and got offense from Farrell (1 for 2, RBI, run, stolen base), Carter Dahline (1 for 3, double, run, stolen base), Sofia Cupp (1 for 4, run), Skylar Freutal (1 for 3, run, stolen base), Linnea Cupp (2 walks) and Blythe Brakesman (walk).
The second game saw Dahline pitch 6 2/3 innings, allowing 3 earned runs on 11 hits, a walk and 6 strikeouts, before Farrell came in to strike out the last batter. Baroni went the distance again for Fort Bragg, allowing 2 earned runs on 8 hits, 2 walks and 4 strikeouts.
The Saints were mistake-free in the field again while getting hits from eight different players — Andrea Tobon (1 for 2, RBI, run, stolen base), Linnea Cupp (1 for 2, double, walk, 2 RBIs), Gema Jimenez (1 for 3), Sofia Cupp (1 for 4, stolen base), Dahline (1 for 2, double, hit by pitch, stolen base), Farrell (1 for 3, RBI, walk, run, stolen base), Freutel (1 for 3, run) and Brakesman (1 for 3, run, stolen base). Daniela Mendoza also scored.
The Saints visit Lower Lake on Tuesday.
Varsity Baseball
Casa Grande 5, Justin-Siena 0
Each team had only 2 hits on Friday in Petaluma. But the undefeated Gauchos capitalized on 6 walks and 3 hit batters while giving up no free passes to the Braves, who also committed 1 error to Casa Grande’s none.
Madden Edwards pitched the first four innings for Justin-Siena (2-3, 1-2 VVAL) and gave up all 5 runs, 3 earned, on 2 hits, 4 walks and 1 strikeout. Max Zuntz pitched 2 scoreless, hitless innings of relief, walking 2 and fanning 2. David Elias (1 for 1) and Keith Binz (1 for 3) had hits.
JV Baseball
Casa Grande 6, Justin-Siena 5
The Braves (3-2, 2-1 VVAL) won in walk-off fashion at home Friday, as Emrys Davies’ slow ground ball to second base was misplayed and Andrew Hileman scored the winning run from third with two out in the bottom of the seventh.
The Braves gave up three unearned runs in the second before a two-out RBI double by Trevor L'Esperance (2 hits) made it 3-1. Andrew Hileman’s RBI single in the fifth cut it to 5-2. With one out in the seventh, successive singles by Matt Chadsey (3 hits, run), Aidan Phinney (2 hits, 2 runs), Eddie Padilla, Hileman (2 hits, 2 RBIs, run) and Mateo Hague (2 hits, 2 RBIs) set the stage for the walk-off. Cesar Evina fouled off a suicide squeeze attempt and flied out to right but couldn’t get the sacrifice fly. However, Davies worked a full count before tapping the slow roller for the walk-off. Davies also pitched the first two innings, allowing 3 unearned runs on 5 hits. He was relieved by Hileman and winning pitcher L'Esperance (3 innings, no runs or hits, 3 walks, 1 strikeout).
“Very excited for the players, fans and the program as this was a great comeback win,” Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer said. “We have a long way to go but I see us getting better every game.”