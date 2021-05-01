Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena ends VVAL girls soccer skid with 6-1 win over American Canyon

Justin-Siena nearly erased all of a 13-2 deficit to pull within 15-13, but that was the closest the Braves got. They held the Pumas to 30% shooting from the field, but shot just over 20% themselves.

Wright led Justin-Siena again with 12 points and added 6 rebounds. Lexi Rosenbrand had 9 points, 6 rebounds and 3 assists, Griffin 4 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals, Richardson 2 points, Heun 2 points and 4 rebounds, Curtola 2 points, 3 assists and 3 steals, and Wilson and 2 points and 3 rebounds.

“Unfortunately, our shooting woes caught up with us tonight against a team that was scoring at a higher rate,” Bettencourt said. “We have to find a way to finish plays better and be a little more aggressive on the offensive end. This was a great learning experience for our team and we look forward to an opportunity to practice and bounce back on Wednesday."

Justin-Siena (4-2, 3-1 VVAL) entertains Casa Grande (1-4 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Vintage 37, Sonoma Valley 29

Lizzie Qui had 12 points, 7 rebounds, 3 assists and 4 steals as the Crushers, coming off a 46-32 loss at undefeated Petaluma on Wednesday, improved to 2-3 in the VVAL with Friday night’s home win.