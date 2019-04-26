The Justin-Siena girls lacrosse team wrapped up a second-place finish in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 23-6 rout of visiting Sonoma Academy in its Senior Night game Wednesday.
Before the last regular-season home game, the Braves introduced their 11 seniors – and five of them went on to lead Justin-Siena (11-6, 9-3 VVAL) in scoring.
Allison Clark scored five of the Braves’ first seven goals, finishing with seven goals and three assists. Kiran Monteverdi had five goals and four assists, Rachel Fitzgerald three goals and three assists, Grace Walter two goals, three assists and a team-high 11 ground balls, and Mia Vlaming two goals.
Freshman Anjali Monteverdi added two goals and two assists, sophomore Tessa Borck one goal and one assists, senior Emily Heathcote one goal, junior Karolina Wells three assists, and senior McKenna Hoban two assists.
Adding three ground balls, an interception and a takeaway was senior Caroline Melancon, while goaltender Heathcote had six saves.
The second-seeded Braves will open the VVAL playoffs by hosting No. 3 seed Windsor at 7 p.m. Tuesday.
College Men’s Golf
Napa Valley finishes 3rd in Big 8 overall
The Storm finished second out of seven teams on Wednesday at Woodbridge Golf and Country Club and third on Monday at Oakdale Country Club in their final Big 8 Conference tournaments of the season.
On Wednesday, Brandon Alemania led the squad with a 76, Kyle Dozier shot 77, Mason Adams 80, Steve Plate 83 and Frank Gawronski 85.
On Monday, Dozier led the way with a 78, while Alemania chipped in an 83, Gawronski and Plate 85s, and Robby Hess an 87.
Napa Valley finished third overall in the conference and has qualified for the Northern California Regional Championships, which take place May 6 at Yolo Fliers Club in Woodland.
Prep Track and Field
St. Helena visits Lower Lake
The Saints competed Wednesday in their last regular-season meet before hosting the Coastal Mountain Conference Championships next Saturday, May 4.
On the boys side, St. Helena took the top five spots in the 200-meter dash with Cody DiTomaso leading the pack with a time of 23.7 seconds. The Saints also had the top three finishes in the 400 with Jordan Reilly leading the way with a 53.7 finish.
In the 800, Josue Blanco took first with a 2:14.9 and Reilly was second in 2:32.2. Jacob Lehman won the 300 hurdles in 44.7 seconds, and the Saints’ 4x400 relay team won in 4:03.3.
In the shot put, Ryland Campos recorded a personal record of 37 feet, 7 inches for third place and finished second in the discus with a PR of 92-6.
Collin Darrall recorded a PR of 5-4 in the high jump, finishing second, and Ivan Robledo had a PR in the long jump with a 16-8.5, also good for second place.
On the girls side, Ellie Blakeley and freshman Samantha Uribe finished 1-2 in the 100 with times of 13.2 and 13.6 seconds, respectively. Blakeley and Uribe also finished 1-2 in the 200 with times of 27.8 and 28.8, respectively.
In the 400, Harper McClain finished second with 68.4. Jade Schlatter and Aliyah Flamson finished 1-2 in the 800 in 2:47.8 and 2:55.1, respectively.
In the 1600, McClain finished first with a time of 5:12.1 and Flamson finished second with a time of 6:16.6.
St. Helena’s 4x400 relay team won in 4:47.6.
In the field events, Blakeley recorded the meet’s best high jump of 4-2 with Kristian Isdahl right behind with a 4-1. Katie Heffernan had the best triple jump of 31-10.5.