The Justin Siena frosh-soph boys track and field team took first place at the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships on May 3 at American Canyon.
“This is the strongest JV team we have had in a long time,” Justin-Siena head coach Tracy Martin said. “These athletes are talented and took on multiple events to create team strength, and it paid off.”
The Braves started strong with a victory in the 4x100 relay by Cole Chatagnier, Miles Martin, Theo Lemieux and Seth Morrison in a season-best time of 47.05 seconds. The quartet finished undefeated in the VVAL.
Morrison also won the long jump at 18 feet, 6 inches, and Chatagnier claimed the 300 hurdles with a personal-record time of 44.71 to finish undefeated in the VVAL. Chatagnier also took second in the high jump (5-4) and third in the long jump (17-4).
TJ Schoningh came back from an injury to win the shot put at 37-10. Vishnu Vijayakumar crushed his PR to take second in the 3200 (11:56.29), while Paul Giusto set a PR while taking third in the 1600 meters (4:59.15).
The pole vaulters racked up points with a 2-3-4 finish from Sebastian Medina, Theo Lemieux and Caden McDevitt, respectively, as all four cleared 9 feet with numbers of misses. Matthew Breniesen scored key third-place points in the long jump. Taking fourth were Jack Foust (400), Diego Kalten (110 hurdles) and Devon de los Santos (3200).
Here is how all Napa Valley frosh-soph athletes did at the VVAL Championships:
Boys
Discus – 2. Joseph Lopez (American Canyon) 92-8 (PR); 3. Jair Ramos (American Canyon) 90-4; 5. Benjamin Stewart (Napa) 84-3 (PR); 9. Tobyn Bunch (American Canyon) 82-4 (PR); 7. Liam Jezycki (Napa) 81-11 (PR); 10. Tjado Schoningh (Justin-Siena) 81-2; 12. Shannon Kyle DeLeon (American Canyon) 68-3; 13. Caden McDevitt (Justin-Siena) 67-7; 14. Shannon McClinton-Horner (American Canyon) 65-1; 17. Traver Zimmerman (Napa) 59-2 (PR).
Shot Put – 1. Schoningh 37-10 (PR); 2. Ramos 36-.5 (PR); 4. Benjamin Stewart (Napa) 35-0 (PR); 5. Lopez 34-.5; 6. Bunch 33-0; 7. Jordan Craig (Justin-Siena) 32-.5 (PR); 8. McClinton-Horner 31-5 (PR); 10. DeLeon 31-.5; 11. Felix Llamas (American Canyon) 30-7 (PR); 13. Giancarlo Giuerrero (Justin-Siena) 29-1; 15. Lucas Jones (Justin-Siena) 27-9 (PR); 17. Zimmerman 27-2 (PR); 20. Kaden Galyen (Justin-Siena) 26-3; 21. Jezycki 26-2.
High Jump – 1. Liam Wallace-Harper (Napa) 5-8; 2. Cole Chatagnier (Justin-Siena) 5-4 (PR); 3. Matthew Breniesen (Justin-Siena) 4-10; 4. Nicholas Kenning (American Canyon) 4-10; 5. Edwin Ponce (Napa) 4-6.
Pole Vault – 1. Wallace-Harper 10-0; 2. Sebastian Medina (Justin-Siena) 9-6; 3. Theo Lemieux (Justin-Siena) 9-0; 4. Caden McDevitt (Justin-Siena) 9-0; 5. Jericho Maglalang (American Canyon) 9-0; 5. Chris Vo (American Canyon) 9-0 (PR); 7. Merryck Fababier (American Canyon) 8-0; 8. Nicholas Malito (Vintage) 7-6.
Long Jump – 1. Seth Morrison (Justin-Siena) 18-6 (PR); 3. Chatagnier 17-4.75 (PR); 4. Bobby Suico (American Canyon) 16-11 (PR); 6. Diego JImenez (American Canyon) 16-8 (PR); 8. Rudy Hernandez (Napa) 16-4; 9. Craig 15-10.5; 11. Matthew Breniesen 15-7.5 (PR); 12. Jerick Castro (American Canyon) 15-6.5 (PR); 13. Stewart 15-6.25; 14. Johnathan Morales (Justin-Siena) 15-2 (PR); 15. Abram Tighe (Napa) 15-1 (PR); 15. Brandon Canchola Reyes (American Canyon) 15-1 (PR); 17. Giancarlo Guerrero (Justin-Siena) 14-9.5; 18. Daniel Hernandez (Napa) 14-9; 19. Franklin Ng (American Canyon) 14-2; 19. Noah Martinez (Justin-Siena) 14-2; 21. Rej Sahagun (American Canyon) 13-10.5; 22. Josh Novak (Napa) 12-3.
Triple Jump – 1. Wallace-Harper 40-.5 (PR); 2. Erik Borrayo (Vintage) 36-3 (PR); 3. Tighe (Napa) 34-9.5 (PR); 4. Suico 34-6 (PR); 5. Diego JImenez (American Canyon) 33-10.5 (PR); 7. Franklin Ng (American Canyon) 32-4 (PR); 8. Canchola Reyes 30-7; 9. Sahagun 27-0; 10. Josh Novak (Napa) 26-7 (PR); 100 Meters – 3. Jack Caberto (Napa) 12.13; 6. Morrison 12.47; 7. Martin Salinas (Napa) 12.54; 8. Lemieux 12.62.
200 Meters – 1. Caberto 24.70 (PR); 2. Rodrigo Farfan (Vintage) 25.10; 3. Ezekiel Anderson (American Canyon) 25.18 (PR); 6. Alec Tadlip (American Canyon) 25.71.
400 Meters – 2. Amine BenMansour (American Canyon) 54.06 (PR); 3. Anderson 54.76 (PR); Foust 56.47 (PR); 5. Farfan 56.65 (PR); 8. Aldo Alvarado (Vintage) 57.86 (PR).
800 Meters – 1. Jose Rodarte (Vintage) 2:09.84 (PR); 2. Lexander 2:10.59 (PR); 3. Dylan Henry Scott (Vintage) 2:16.31 (PR); 4. BenMansour 2:19.65; 7. Sean Gadasy 2:21.34 (PR); 10. Joshua Loo (American Canyon) 2:22.05 (PR); 11. Nicholas Malito (Vintage) 2:29.16 (PR).
1600 Meters – 1. Rodarte 4:55.36; 2. David Acuna (Napa) 4:56.48 (PR); 3. Paul Giusto (Justin-Siena) 4:59.14 (PR); 4. Alexander 4:59.87; 5. Scott 5:00.29 (PR); 7. Jerome Hernandez 5:09.63 (PR); 10. Robert Gomez (Napa) 5:20.77 (PR); 12. Vijayakumar 5:21.26 (PR); 13. Logan Walsh (Napa) 5:22.24 (PR); 14. Sebastian Hernandez Lopez (American Canyon) 5:24.74; 17. Gadasy 5:28.61 (PR); 18. Malito 5:30.13; 19. Matthew Fernandez (American Canyon) 5:32.40; 20. Nicholas Dominici (Vintage) 5:32.75; 21. Loo 5:32.77; 22. Matthew Schmid (American Canyon) 5:32.99; 25. Ian Galera (American Canyon) 5:41.39; 26. Devon de los Santos (Justin-Siena) 5:42.78 (PR); 27. Jeremy Lim (American Canyon) 5:46.44; 28. Andres Cardenas (American Canyon) 5:47.89; 30. Bassan Manna (American Canyon) 6:10.44 (PR); 31. Sam Williamson (Napa) 6:15.42; 33. Matthew Aguirre (American Canyon) 6:16.57; 35. Gerson Carlos (Vintage) 6:22.00; 37. Alexander Cox (Justin-Siena) 6:33.25; 38. Cristian Carrillo (American Canyon) 6:34.22; 39. Nick Escobar (Napa) 6:45.07.
3200 Meters – 1. David Acuna (Napa) 11:34.68; 2. Vijayakumar 11:56.29 (PR); 3. Walsh 12:07.04; 4. De los Santos 12:32.10; 6. Schmid 12:52.64; 7. Fernandez 13:06.71; 8. Hernandez Lopez 13:09.67; 9. Lim 13:14.03; 10. Cardenas 13:21.70 (PR); 11. J. Hernandez 13:25.24 (PR); 12. Galera 13:25.41 (PR); 13. Manna 13:45.35 (PR); 14. Aguirre 14:16.87 (PR); 15. Cristian Carrillo (American Canyon) 15:38.56 (PR).
110m Hurdles – 1. Wallace-Harper 16.85; 4. Diego Kalten (Justin-Siena) 20.02 (PR).
300m Hurdles – 1. Chatagnier 44.71 (PR); 6. Kalten 49.99 (PR).
4x100 Relay – 1. Justin-Siena (Chatagnier, Miles Martin, Lemieux, Morrison) 47.05; 3 Napa (Caberto, Salinas, Tighe, D. Hernandez) 47.69; 4. American Canyon (Camren Lee, Rashad Sayles, Justin Del Rosario, Anderson) 47.79
4x400 Relay – 1. American Canyon (BenMansour, Anderson, Ethan Luong, Naranjo) 3:47.57; 2. Vintage (Aldo Alvarado, Rodrigo Farfan, Jose Rodarte, Liam Alexander) 3:48.65; 3. Napa (Jack Caberto, Gabe Gissell, Jackson Cope, Owen Zuidema) 3:57.06
Girls
100 Meters – 1. Jania Johnson (American Canyon) 13.71 (PR); 3. Nya Hemphill (American Canyon) 13.96; 6. Sueliey Jauregui (Vintage) 14.76
200 Meters – 1. Johnson 29.42; 2. Lizzie Milat (Vintage) 29.70; 4. Juliana Catalan (Vintage) 30.11; 5. Hemphill 30.30.
400 Meters – 2. Abigail Frye (Vintage) 1:05.78 (PR); 3. Catalan 1:07.23 (PR); 5. Samreet Khaira (American Canyon) 1:11.38 (PR); 6. Milat 1:12.43; 7. Melissa Cortez (Vintage) 1:14.10; 8. Maeve Roberts (Vintage) 1:15.62 (PR)
800 Meters – 2. Frye 2:52.22; 3. Alica Caldera (Napa) 2:56.90 (PR); 4. Kayla Tavakoli (Vintage) 2:57.02 (PR); 6. Lucy Miller (Vintage) 3:09.32 (PR); 7. Ahewa Manna (American Canyon) 3:22.28 (PR).
1600 Meters – 2. Tavakoli 6:24.52 (PR); 3. Caldera 6:32.10 (PR); 4. Jessica Lopez (American Canyon) 6:53.60 (PR); 5. Miller 7:01.45 (PR); 6. Ahewa Manna (American Canyon) 7:47.26.
3200 Meters – 1. Lopez 15:37.26 (PR); 2. Amaya Maulino (American Canyon) 16:33.22.
100m Hurdles – 1. Samantha Sweet (Vintage) 19.39 (PR); 3. Arice Alvarado (Napa) 21.91
300m Hurdles – 1. Sweet 58.51; 2. Alvarado 1:07.21 (PR).
4x100 Relay – 1. American Canyon (Hemphill, Johnson, Lila Hawes, Khaira) 56.62.
Shot Put – 1. Salina Ohman (American Canyon) 29-7; 2 Yesenia Cardenas (American Canyon) 27-2; 3. Maddie Alexander (Napa) 26-5; 4. Alice Graham (Napa) 26-0 (PR); 5. Jasmine Pena (American Canyon) 25-1 (PR); 6. Tiffany Meim (American Canyon) 20-9.
Discus – 1. Ohman 66-10; 2. Cardenas 56-5; 3. Meim 54-0; 4. Pena 53-5.
High Jump – 3. Jordan Simi (Vintage) 4-2; 4. Milat 4-2; 5. Faith Hamilton (Vintage) 3-10 (PR); 5. Melissa Cortez (Vintage) 3-10; 7. Betzy Paniagua (Vintage) 3-10.
Pole Vault – 1. Graham 6-6.
Long Jump – 1. Graham 15-.5 (PR); 7. Hawes 11-11; 11. Maddie Alexander (Napa) 11-5 (PR); 14. Jubilee Skye Baggao (American Canyon) 10-10.
Triple Jump – 6. Baggao 26-.5 (PR); 7. Alexander 26-0; 8. Hawes 25-9.5 (PR).
Varsity Softball
Local teams open playoffs at home
The VVAL’s first- and last-place teams will host first-round games in the North Coast Section playoffs at 5 p.m. Tuesday.
League champion Napa High (14-7, 9-3 VVAL) received the No. 8 seed in Division 1 playoffs and will host No. 9 Clayton Valley Charter (14-8), which finished fourth in the Diablo Foothill Athletic League with a 6-6 record.
“That’s about where I figured we would be,” Grizzlies head coach Ron Walston said. “Always happy to start at home.”
Justin-Siena (10-13, 0-12 VVAL) is the No. 9 seed in Division 4 will host No. 8 Saint Mary’s (12-10), which was fourth in the Tri-County-Rock League at 7-7.
Although the Braves didn’t win a VVAL game, they twice knocked off the No. 12 seed in their bracket, El Molino (12-10), which opens the Div. 4 playoffs at St. Patrick-St. Vincent in Vallejo. It’s Justin-Siena’s third playoff berth in four seasons.
Two of the three teams that tied for second place behind Napa High will open the playoffs Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Vintage, the No. 10 seed in Division 1, will begin the postseason at No. 7 Carondelet-Concord (13-9-1), the East Bay Athletic League’s third-place team.
Meanwhile, the No. 10 seed in Division 2, American Canyon (12-9-1) will open at No. 7 Antioch (16-8), the Bay Valley Athletic League runner-up.
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena to visit Middletown
After they tied for second place in the North Central League I, No. 11 seed St. Helena (14-10) will visit No. 6 Middletown (15-8) in the first round of the NCS Division 4 playoffs at 5 p.m. Wednesday.