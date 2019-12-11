After a turnover-plagued first quarter that ended with Kelseyville leading 12-4, the Braves settled down and outscored the Knights in each of the final three quarters to pick up the 41-28 win.
The Braves (2-4) took control of the game at the onset of the second half with a 10-0 run to surge into the lead at 25-20. Kelseyville rallied back to tie the game at 27 heading to the fourth, but Justin found its groove and outscored the Knights 13-1 in the final frame.
Lexi Rosenbrand led the Braves with a career-high 12 points to go with 5 rebounds and 3 steals. Gabi Richardson added 8 points and 9 rebounds, Charmaine Griffin had 8 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals, Alyssa Curtola had 8 points and 3 rebounds, while Karlie Wells had 3 points and 6 rebounds and Cassie Richardson had 1 point.
“Great win for us tonight,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andrew Bettencourt. “We were so proud of our players for the way they played in the fourth quarter. We took care of the ball, defended hard, and won just about every loose ball battle. We’ve lost some tough games early, and to have the ability to finish like we did tonight was refreshing and hopefully a sign of growth.”
The Braves were to play Wednesday night at against Arcata in the first round of Healdsburg High’s Redwood Empire Invitational Basketball Tournament (REIBT), the longest running North Bay Basketball tournament.
St. Helena 44, Winters 27Behind junior Daphne Steele’s 21 points, including two 3-pointers, the Saints outscored the Warriors in every quarter on Tuesday night to improve to 2-7 on the season.
Senior Gabi Vega added 10 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals and a block, junior Zoe Long stuffed the state sheet with 6 points, 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 5 steals, senior Marylu Avina had 5 points, 4 rebounds, an assist and a steal, sophomore Andrea Tobon had 2 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, and freshman Peyton Myers and junior Tina Almanza each grabbed 4 rebounds.
Tuesday’s 44 points were also a season-high for the Saints, who picked up their first win of the season over the weekend.
They play two games on Thursday in round robin play of their Lady Saints Invitational Tournament, St. Vincent at 4 p.m. and San Rafael at 7 p.m.
Varsity Boys Basketball
Vintage 61, Vallejo 52
After an 0-3 faring at the Wine Valley Tournament, the Crushers (4-3) got back on track with Tuesday night’s home win.
“We got better as a team last week at the Wine Valley and came out and proved it tonight,” Crushers head coach Ben Gongora said. “Many players stepped up.”
Imani Lopez led all scorers with 18 points, 9 rebounds, 5 steals and 2 blocks. Blake Murray had an all-around solid game with 12 points, going 6 for 6 from the charity stripe, and had 5 boards and 3 assists. Loren Castro came off the bench and chipped in 5 points and 6 rebounds, and Everett Mitchell had 4 points and 8 boards. Josh Kho came off the bench to provide 9 points and 3 assists and “help with great effort on defense,” Gongora said, and Owen Schnaible “had his usual all-out effort, diving on the floor numerous times for loose balls” and getting 6 points to go with four assists.
“Proud of our effort even though we didn’t keep Vallejo below 50 points, which is always our goal,” the coach added. “Players will continue to strive for constant self-improvement.”
Vallejo was led by Deven Johnson with 17 points and Jaquan Edwards with 9.
The Crushers visit Urban for a 4 p.m. tipoff Saturday in San Francisco, before hosting Antioch in a freshmen-JV-varsity tripleheader on Tuesday.
“I’m looking forward to having Crusher Nation pack the house next week,” Gongora said.
California 71, Napa 55
The Grizzlies fell in San Ramon on Tuesday night despite big games from Tyler Oda (16 points, 6 assists, 3 rebounds), Brayden Greenlee (15 points, 3 assists, 4 steals), Jack Hunter (13 points, 2 rebounds) and Danny Ruiz (7 points, 3 assists).
Napa (2-4) next plays at Benicia Wednesday night.
St. Helena 53, Winters 35
The Saints improved to 4-3 on the season with runaway road win at Winters on Tuesday night.
In his varsity debut, freshman Will Meyer hit three three-pointers to finish with a team-high 11 points. Collin Darrall added 10 points with a pair of threes while Fawad Muhammad chipped in 7.
As a team, the Saints hit 10 three-pointers and led 36-16 at the half.
They’ll return to action Thursday when they open play of the Cloverdale Holiday Tournament against Del Norte at 7 p.m.
Varsity Wrestling
You have free articles remaining.
Vintage competes in Folsom tourney
Stephen Ramirez and Dylan Smith led the Crushers with third-place finishes at the Vista Eagle Invitational on Saturday at Vista del Lago High in Folsom, where the field included Nevada teams.
Ramirez (152 pounds) went 3-1 with 3 pins, while Smith (182) went 2-1 with 2 pins. Placing fourth were Saul Valle (170) and Dominic Smith (220), each going 2-2 with 2 pins.
The Crushers compete in the Green and Gold Invitational on Saturday at San Marin High in Novato.
Petaluma 45, Justin-Siena 33
The Braves opened Vine Valley Athletic League action at defending league champion Petaluma on Tuesday night and gave the Trojans a good scare.
“We knew coming in we would sting them a bit and they seemed surprised with what we brought,” Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci said. “We hit each other in the mouth all night and our Braves did not back down.”
The Braves took an early lead with pins from Kai Hoffman (106 pounds), Sebastian Medina (126), Brandon Guiducci (132) and Caden Parlett (138). Late in the see-saw battle, according to Coach Guiducci, a flustered Petaluma wrestler illegally headbutted Johnathan Morales in the 182-pound class to give Braves 6 points via disqualification. JP Negueloua closed out the live action with a minor decision at 220 pounds.
The 12-point margin of defeat came down to forfeits in the 120- and 275-pound weight classes.
“We stood in with Goliath tonight, gave him our best shot, and walked away with a deep admiration for the kids who stepped on the mat tonight,” added Coach Guiducci. “A year ago, our kids were shoved into this meat grinder known as the VVAL, but they have not quit and they are becoming fighters. They silenced a very fiery crowd and drew compliments from the Trojan staff on how they came out to wrestle tonight.”
Saints compete in pair of weekend tourneys
The St. Helena wrestling squad competed in two meets over the weekend, the Coastal Mountain Conference Novice Tournament at Lower Lake High School on Friday and the Fishman Tournament at Elsie Allen High School on Saturday.
On Friday, 165-pound senior team captain Kevin Argueta and 180-pound junior Sebastiano Sainato each finished first in their respective divisions, while 170-pound junior Daniel Martinez, 115-pound freshman Gino Hanna and 160-pound sophomore Orland Segura all finished second in their divisions.
215-pound senior Will Grace, 210-pound senior Eduardo Ramirez, 136-pound freshman Jake Salling, 120-pound freshman Fabrizio Reyes and 114-pound freshman Thomas Herdell all finished third in their competitions.
“Our young team did very well at the toughest novice tournament I have ever been to,” said St. Helena head wrestling coach Steve Solis. “(There were) 165 wrestlers from St. Helena, Fort Bragg, Cloverdale, Kelseyville, Upper Lake, Middletown, Lower Lake, Clearlake and Willits.”
On Saturday morning at Elsie Allen, Martinez and Hanna finished first in their divisions, Argueta third in his, while Reyes, Sainato and 152-pound senior Juan Flores each finished fourth.
“With short rest and little sleep, we performed well,” Solis said. “I am very proud of this young inexperienced group of wrestlers.”
The Saints next meet is Saturday, Dec. 14, at American Canyon High School. Matches begin at 8:30 a.m.
Varsity Boys Soccer
American Canyon 1, Pittsburg 1
After a 3-1 home loss to Pittsburg broke a string of four straight ties, the Wolves slatemated with visiting Rodriguez on Tuesday night, 1-1.
Cristian Flores scored for American Canyon (0-2-5), which will close its nonleague schedule by hosting Armijo at 7 p.m. Thursday and Maria Carrillo at 6 p.m. Saturday.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 68, Vallejo 45
The Crushers evened their record at 2-2 with a convincing win over visiting Vallejo on Tuesday night, scoring 45 points over the middle quarters to put the game away.
Leading Vintage were Ben Jackson (17 points, 4 assists), Sam Gomez (14 points, 12 rebounds), Sam Loomis (10 points), Liam Ferguson (8 points) and Carter Haven (7 points).
“It was a good team effort tonight,” said Crushers head coach Drew Willems. “This team is starting to really come together.”