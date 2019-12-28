The Justin-Siena girls basketball team needs to win the West Coast Jamboree’s Amethyst bracket if it wants to even its record before next week’s Vine Valley Athletic League opener.
The Braves took the first step by routing Skyline of Oakland, 57-35, in Friday’s first round at Bethel High in Vallejo.
Showing some rust after a two-week layoff from games, Justin-Siena (4-6) came out slow and didn’t take advantage of early opportunities. However, after Skyline cut the Braves' lead to 14-12 in the second quarter, they went on a 20-4 run to grab a 34-16 halftime lead. The lead was 51-21 by the start of the fourth.
“We definitely did not start the game the way we wanted to, but that can be at least somewhat attributed to the long layoff between games,” said Justin-Siena head coach Andy Bettencourt. “However, I thought our players did a good job of recovering and finding more of a groove in the second and third quarters, which definitely started with our defense.”
Isabella Wright led the Braves with 19 points and 8 rebounds and added 3 steals, and Gabi Richardson had 10 points and 3 rebounds.
Charmaine Griffin supplied 8 points, 5 rebounds and 3 assists, Lexi Rosenbrand 6 points, 3 rebounds and 3 steals, Alyssa Curtola 5 points and 6 steals, Cassie Richardson 4 points, 2 rebounds and 2 assists, Samai Wilson 3 points and 8 rebounds, Mary Heun 2 points and 4 rebounds, and Lili Galambos 5 rebounds and 2 assists.
Justin-Siena was to play Middletown at 6:30 Friday night, with the winner advancing to Monday’s 6 p.m. championship and the loser to the 3 p.m. third-place game. The Mustangs (4-4) opened with a 41-37 win over El Molino.
“We’re looking forward to playing a good opponent in Middletown in the semifinal,” Bettencourt said.
Varsity Wrestling
American Canyon wins 5 medals
The Wolves’ boys and girls competed in the New Year’s Eve Reversal and Takedown Tournament on Saturday at Pinole Valley. Emma Lopez took first place with all pins at 189 pounds and was named Outstanding Senior, and Sophia Rapacon was the 135-pound champion and named Outstanding Lightweight.
American Canyon’s other top performers were Zakary Raymond, who was second at 126 pounds, and third-place finishers Thomas Manibusan (145) and Toby Bunch (285).
Freshman Boys Basketball
Vintage 2nd in WVT
The Crushers went 2-1 in the round robin Wine Valley Tournament, which they hosted Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
After getting held to a season low for points in a 64-27 loss to American Canyon, Vintage (7-3) rebounded with wins over Bethel, 54-20, and Wood, 48-40.
The Crushers outscored Bethel 34-8 in the first half and got points from 10 players, led by Ben Jackson (9), Sam Gomez (9), Matthew Lloyd (8), Sam Loomis (6), Carter Haven (5) and Grant Menzel (5).
Wood’s scrappy team forced the Crushers into an uncomfortable pace, but Tanner Low played excellent defense to keep their energy high. Vintage was led in that game by Gomez (14 points, 7 rebounds), Jackson (13 points, 4 assists), Liam Ferguson (8 points) and Loomis (8 points).
Jackson and Low were named to the All-Tournament Team for the Crushers, who will begin VVAL play at Casa Grande at 4 p.m. Jan. 3.