Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena girls golf team improves to 6-0 in VVAL

The Justin-Siena girls golf team finished the first half of Vine Valley Athletic League 6-0 with a 282-362 victory over Sonoma Valley at Sonoma Golf Club’s tough layout Wednesday.
The Braves’ five scorers shot within 10 strokes of each other in an all-around team effort. They were led by Brooklyn Blankenship with a 51, followed by Alex Mazzucco with a 55, Vannia Dagnino a 56, Marley Sennott a 59, Natalie Krystal a 61, and Anna Weaver a 71.
The teams will meet again Tuesday when Justin-Siena hosts the Dragons at Chardonnay Golf Club.
Radio
Kerr, Pope on SportsVine
The SportsVine, a local sports radio talk show that airs from 9 to 10 a.m. Saturdays on KVON 1440 AM, is scheduled to have Vintage High School standouts Kate Kerr and Jamie Pope as the guests of Cam Neal this Saturday, Sept. 25.
Kerr plays basketball and lacrosse and is a captain for both teams. Pope is in her fourth season as the girls tennis team’s No. 1 singles player, having recently made a verbal commitment to continue her tennis career with Saint Mary’s College of Moraga with plans to sign a national letter of intent in November or February.
Neal, Vintage’s athletic director, said both student-athletes are also founding members of the campus’ new Deanna Becker Club. Becker, a 1990 Vintage graduate and member of the VHS Athletic Hall of Fame, “passed away way too young, but left a lasting mark in our community — specifically the female athletes,” Neal said. “She almost single-handedly started girls soccer and paved the way for girls tennis and girls golf.”
Duey Green, Rick Vasquez and Bob Chance, Dino Alessio and Kyle Foster, and Kent Fry also rotate as hosts of the show, which repeats at 11 a.m. each following Wednesday.
