The Justin-Siena girls soccer team remained undefeated with an 11-1 rout of host Healdsburg on Wednesday night.
Tessa Salvestrin had a huge game for the Braves (3-0-1) with five goals. Anjali Monteverdi and Natalie Schiefferly each scored twice, and Olivia Janerico and Jocelyn Stojack each adding one goal.
Janerico had three assists and Presley Schultz had one, making it three straight games with at least one assist for each. Melanie Berghout, Jillian Fischer and Lilian Hobaugh each provided a key assist during Justin-Siena’s seven-goal second half. Isabel Poulsen and Jillian Fischer also had assists.
“Tonight was a great overall performance by the team, which has continued to stay focused and grow as a group,” Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said. “We’ve got a big test this coming Saturday against Sonoma Academy (at 5 p.m. in Santa Rosa) and will need to play a complete game from start to finish if we hope to have success.”
Varsity Girls Basketball
Alhambra 55, Vintage 25
The Crushers fell in Martinez on Wednesday night as the Bulldogs started the game by going 5 of 6 on 3-pointers, played very hard on defense , and took a 23-7 lead into the second quarter.
“All you can do is try and chip away,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said of the deficit. “We had the effort, but we need to get more organized, which falls directly on me. We played better in the second quarter, holding Alhambra to 10 points. But they continued to pull away in the third.”
Leading the Crushers were Eden Wood (6 points, 7 rebounds, 2 steals), Ellie Savage (6 points, 3 assists), Victoria Solorio (4 points, 3 rebounds) and Rachel Galvin (3 points, 4 rebounds). Perla Bautista, Olivia Kerr and Morgan Groves each chipped in 2 points.
“I'm proud of the girls for playing hard to the buzzer in spite of the lopsided score,” Donohoe added. “We shot 28% from the field and turned the ball over 29 times, I'm confident we'll improve on those stats immediately. Our schedule allows us six practices before our next game. We'll continue to work hard and prepare for the (Dec. 19-31) Wine Valley Tournament.”
Varsity Boys Basketball
Benicia 64, Napa 47
The Grizzlies went to Benicia and dropped their fourth straight Wednesday night despite strong games from Tyler Oda (12 points, 3 assists), Danny Ruiz (10 points, 3 rebounds), Jack Hunter (10 points, 2 rebounds) and Spencer Gorman (4 points, 8 rebounds, 2 blocks).
Napa (2-5) hosts Heritage of Brentwood at 7 p.m. Friday in its last home game of 2019.
JV Wrestling
Crushers place at Vallejo tourney
The Crushers were among about 400 grapplers competing in Saturday’s Vallejo Tournament and were led by first-place finishers Alec DeHaro (3 pins), Dylan Cook (3-0 with 2 pins) and Owen Chapplett (3-0 with 3 pins).
Vintage’s second-place finishers were Lucas Avina (2-1, 2 pins), Nick Sims (2-1, 1 pin) and Ty Boldway (2-1, 2 pins). Its third-place finishers were Luis Santiago (1-2, 1 pin), Gerson Quintero (1-2, 1 pin), Hunter McMurray (1-2, 1 pin) and Parker Hurst (1-2), whose 2-0 win came in triple overtime. Mark Crocker won his first match then had to default because of illness.
The girls were led by second-place finisher Aspen Dikeman (2-1, 2 pins), while Natalie Ramirez, Laura Barrett and Kimberly Leon each went 1-2 with a pin in her first-ever tournament. Gianna Carreon and Delani Warner picked up valuable experience.
The JV Crushers compete at Clayton Valley and the girls in San Leandro in tournaments on Saturday.
JV Girls Basketball
Vintage 39, Alhambra 34
The Crushers won the tightly contested, back-and-forth game Wednesday night in Martinez behind Gianna McDaniel, who hit a couple of big shots down the stretch and led the visitors with 13 points.
Vintage trailed 19-13 at halftime but battled back to cut the deficit to 27-25 by the end of the third quarter. The Crushers locked down in the fourth quarter on defense, allowing only 7 points while scoring 14 to win by five.
“It was our best overall team win of the year,” said Crushers head coach Randy Pridmore. “All 10 girls played and contributed to the win. The girls showed a lot of heart and character with that win and I’m extremely proud of all of them.”
Also scoring were Kayla Cleveland (8 points, 7 rebounds, 1 assist), Katy Gibbs (6 points, 7 rebounds), Sophie Lerner (3 points, 1 rebound), Alex Whipple (3 points), Sophia Notaro (14 rebounds, 2 points, 2 assists), Julia Gerenser (6 rebounds, 2 points, 2 assists) and Ella Pridmore (4 rebounds, 2 points, 2 steals).
Paige Simpkins added 3 rebounds and Vanessa Macias playing hard on the defensive end.
The Crushers began competing Thursday in the three-day, round-robin Bob Soper Wine Valley Classic at Vintage.