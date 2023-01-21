Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena girls top Dragons on court 37-24

The Justin-Siena girls basketball team prevailed 37-24 over visiting Sonoma Valley to improve to 3-2 in the Vine Valley Athletic League and 9-9 overall Thursday night.

The Dragons (14-5, 3-2 VVAL) led 13-4 after one quarter, but it’s not how you start. It’s how you finish. The Braves rallied to take a four-point lead into the fourth, when they outscored Sonoma Valley 13-4.

Justin-Siena, led by seniors Megha Jackson and Mary Heun, scored 6 points in the first minute of the second quarter to get the Braves back in the game. The first half ended with the Dragons up 16-15, but Justin-Siena scored the first five points of the third quarter to take the lead for good.

Jordan Washington had a double-double of 10 points and 12 rebounds, along with 7 blocks. Also scoring for the Braves were Heun (8 points 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Lauren Keller (7 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals), Megha Jackson (4 points, 5 rebounds), Bella Balmaceda (4 points), Naveena Jackson (2 points, 8 rebounds) and Sophia Dominici (2 points). Emery Messenger pulled down 4 rebounds.

Two days before, Justin-Siena fell 61-55 to visiting Casa Grande after outscoring the Gauchos 22-10 in the fourth quarter.

“This was a great bounceback for our team after a tough night against Casa Grande on Tuesday,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “The energy and activity on defense was fun to watch and we were able to get some points off turnovers because of it. We know Sonoma will shoot the ball better the next time we play them and will have to be prepared for that. The league is very tight this year, which makes every single game a big game that will impact the standings in a significant way.”

Justin-Siena was tied with American Canyon and Sonoma Valley for third place behind co-leaders Casa Grande and Vintage going into Saturday night's game at Petaluma (0-4 VVAL).

Varsity Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena drops two

The Braves scored only the second goal allowed in five VVAL games by Casa Grande in a 6-1 road loss on Tuesday, before getting shut out 2-0 at Petaluma High on Thursday.

Abigail Smith scored on a corner kick by Olivia Janerico in the second half against Casa Grande for the Braves (6-4, 2-3 VVAL), who visit Vintage on Tuesday and Napa on Thursday at Memorial Stadium.

Vintage 3, American Canyon 0

Sofia Reiswig scored twice and Leila Newberry once for the Crushers (6-6-1, 4-0 VVAL) at American Canyon (5-7, 0-5 VVAL) on Thursday. Vintage was to visit Casa Grande (5-0-1 VVAL) on Saturday night.

Varsity Boys Soccer

Vintage 10, American Canyon 1

Anthony Stainer had a hat trick and an assist and Sergio Hernandez turned in a brace with an assist for half of the Crushers' goals Friday night at American Canyon (3-10-4, 0-4-1 VVAL).

Vintage (6-2-5, 3-0-2 VVAL) also got a goal and assist from Jose Rosales and Noel Lopez, one goal apiece from Eric Reis, Rommel Gomez and Luis Hernandez, 2 assists each from Emmanuel Hurtado and Adrian Ceja, and one assist from Felix McCloyd.

American Canyon opened the new year with a 3-0 loss at Mt. Eden in Hayward and lost 8-2 at Montgomery, getting second-half goals from senior Emmanuel Garcia and Gabriel Gonzalez and assists from Bryan Bautista and junior Emmanuel "Primo" Garcia.

After opening VVAL play with a 2-0 home loss to Casa Grande, the Wolves fell 3-1 to visiting Napa despite a goal from Junior Trejo assisted by Gonzalez. A Bautista goal helped salvage a 1-1 tie at Petaluma, before a 4-0 loss at Sonoma Valley on Wednesday.

The Wolves will host Justin-Siena (0-10, 0-5 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Monday, while Vintage visits unbeaten Casa Grande (5-0-5, 3-0-2 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Monday.

Napa 4, Petaluma 0

Grizzlies captain Israel Luevano had two goals, one on a free kick and the other assisted by Roberto Garcia, and had an assist against visiting Petaluma on Wednesday.

Myron Guzman also scored on a free kick, and Salvador Gutierrez scored on Luevano's assist. Napa (6-2-4, 3-0-2 VVAL) will host Sonoma Valley (4-1-5, 2-0-2 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Monday at Memorial Stadium.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena 56, Petaluma 41

In a highly competitive game with first place in the VVAL on the line for host Petaluma on Friday night, Justin-Siena (18-2, 6-0 VVAL) pulled away in the final four minutes to defeat the Trojans (11-8, 4-2 VVAL).

Travis Hightower had 15 points, Nick Jeramaz 13 points, and Vince Jackson 10 points and 11 rebounds lead the Braves, who host second-place American Canyon (12-7, 5-1 VVAL) at 7 p.m. Monday.