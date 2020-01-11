Six Justin-Siena wrestlers teamed to place sixth out of 20 teams in the Deets Winslow Invitational at Sonoma Valley High on Saturday.
Jacob Guiducci and Brandon Guiducci went a combined 7-0 to capture gold medals. Jacob won the 134-pound final with a 33-second pin over a Sacred Heart Prep opponent. Brandon pinned teammate and training partner Sebastian Medina in the 128-pound final in 3:22, after Medina had stunned several opponents to get there.
Medina's silver-medal finish was matched by Cooper Cohee, who was second in the 115-pound class after dropping a regular decision to the Central Coast Section’s third-ranked Jeremiah Mateo of Sacred Heart.
JP Negueloua rounded out the Braves’ medal run by earning a bronze medal in the 197-pound weight class, going 4-1 on the day.
Cole Chatagnier wrestled at 154 pounds went 1-2, pinning a wrestler from former Marin County Athletic League foe Tamalpais.
“These kids were on fire today and really snapped back from our dual meet last week,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci. “Jacob and Brandon wrestled in sound physical and technical fashion. Sebastian caught a lot of people by surprise, and to see two Braves in the final was a real treat.
“Cooper met a potential state qualifier and gave as good as he took, while JP continued his rapid improvement. Cole's win was emblematic of our overall program growth taking down a wrestler from an MCAL program we used to struggle with. As a matter of fact, we were undefeated against MCAL competitors today, which shows how far we've come. This was the first time we've attended this event and the kids really made Justin-Siena shine today.”