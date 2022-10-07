Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena High School sweeps Casa in volleyball, faces county rivals next

Justin-Siena senior Gabrielle George dives to dig the ball as freshmen Gracie De Fina (4) and Sofia Sebastiani and junior Reagan Brumfield look on against Casa Grande on Thursday night at Clark Gym.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena freshman Lauren Keller (5) looks to hit over Casa Grande blockers on Thursday night.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena’s Lily Kaer (11) and Sofia Sebastiani (12) attempt to block a kill attempt by Casa Grande’s Abby McSweeney during their match in Napa on Thursday. Justin-Siena beat the Gauchos in straight sets.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin Siena’s Jordan Washington hits the ball during their match against Casa Grande in Napa on Thursday. Justin Siena beat the Gauchos in straight sets.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin Siena celebrates a point during their match against Casa Grande in Napa on Thursday. Justin Siena beat the Gauchos in straight sets.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena volleyball players celebrate a point during their match against Casa Grande in Napa on Thursday. Justin-Siena beat the Gauchos in straight sets.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena’s Anna Hanson serves during the Braves' volleyball match against Casa Grande in Napa on Thursday. Justin-Siena beat the Gauchos in straight sets.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena’s Sofia Sebastiani hits the ball during the Braves' match against Casa Grande in Napa on Thursday. Justin-Siena beat the Gauchos in straight sets.
Nick Otto, Register
Justin-Siena’s Sofia Sebastiani out-jumps Casa Grande’s Jessica Martinez as Justin's Angela Adiz (15) and Lauren Keller look on during their match in Napa on Thursday. Justin-Siena beat the Gauchos in straight sets.
With Senior Night a week away, Thursday was Freshman Night for the Justin-Siena volleyball team as the four ninth-graders on the Braves’ varsity team all played well in a 25-18, 25-14, 25-18 Vine Valley Athletic League sweep of visiting Casa Grande.
“Tonight was the night for the freshmen,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “While all of the girls played so well, we saw outside hitter Lauren Keller, defensive specialist Gracie DeFina and middles Addy McDevitt and Sofia Sebastiani really work hard and rise to the occasion. All four freshmen played great volleyball.”
While juniors Anna Hanson (11 kills, 1 block, 5 digs), Reagan Brumfield (9 kills, 9 digs, 1 service ace) and Libero Angela Adiz (7 digs, 3 aces) had huge matches, Sebastiani continued her stellar play of late with 10 kills and 2 blocks.
“Sofia was a force to be reckoned with at the net. She played great,” Reilley said, “and Angela held serve, which helped us go on runs in all three games.”
Coming off an emotional five-set win at home against Sonoma Valley on Tuesday, which avenged a three-set loss to the Dragons five nights earlier, Reilley said the second-place Braves (9-4, 6-2 VVAL) needed to take care of business against the sixth-place Gauchos (1-17, 1-7 VVAL).
“We had to be sure to refocus on our game against Casa Grande,” the coach said. “Casa has great defense and their back row is always giving their offense second chances by chasing balls down. I am so happy we were able to buckle down and win this game in three.”
The Braves next three matches will be against the VVAL’s other Napa County teams. They will visit seventh-place Napa High (0-10, 0-8) on Tuesday before hosting first-place American Canyon on Thursday, when they will also honor seniors Emery Messenger and Gabrielle George. The following week, they wrap up VVAL play at Vintage and Petaluma.
American Canyon 3, Sonoma Valley 1
The first-place Wolves (16-2, 8-0 VVAL) had to play well to fend off the visiting Dragons, who matched American Canyon’s feat by beating Justin-Siena earlier in the season. American Canyon defeated fourth-place Sonoma Valley, 25-17, 22-25, 26-24, 25-20.
“The Dragons put up a good fight and really pushed us to play our best,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said.
American Canyon was led by Isabella Avila (18 digs, 9 aces), Giselle Torres (13 assists, 11 kills, 4 aces), Ava Berry (10 kills, 3 blocks), Kennedy Brown (6 kills), Arianna Pacheco (17 digs) and Nalani Bustos (23 assists).
Varsity Girls Tennis
Napa 4, Petaluma 3
The Grizzlies avenged last month’s 4-3 road loss to the Trojans for their second VVAL win of the season Thursday.
It was decided by Napa junior Zariel Robles with a 7-6 (7-3), 6-7 (6-8), 10-8 marathon win over Tenlee Leone at No. 3 singles.
“She gave it her all and played an epic three-set, three-tiebreak, nearly three-hour match to secure the 4-3 team win,” Grizzlies coach Marie Dolcini said.
Since Petaluma defaulted at No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles, the Grizzlies needed only one more win. They got it from No. 2 doubles players Jessie Jessup and Julia Bui, 6-2, 6-3 over Isabella Prandi and Lila Kellison.
Petaluma’s victories came from No. 1 DeeDee Alpert, 6-2, 6-1 over Cristina Mateescu, No. 2 Annie Bober, 6-0, 6-0 over Kaelin Paringit, and No. 1 doubles players Hayley Van Bebber and Maya Hoffman with a hard-fought 6-1, 1-6, 11-9 win over Daniela Lopez and Georgia Morris.
Varsity Girls Golf
Justin-Siena 253, American Canyon 342
The Braves improved to 9-0 overall and in the VVAL Thursday’s win over the Wolves at Chardonnay Golf Club, each team’s home course.
Brooklyn Blankenship led Justin-Siena with a season-best 41. Natalie Krystal had a 47, Ave Preston shot a season-best by 4 strokes with a 53, Vannia Dagnino carded a 54, and Juliana Giovannoni shot a season-best 58.
“I just can’t say enough great things about our girls,” Justin-Siena head coach Chris Curnutt said. “We’ve played three matches this week, which can get draining, and we’ve not played our best in the last two matches. That said, I challenged our girls to get back to playing our brand of golf and they responded with our best score of the season. When we play smart golf and limit careless mistakes, we are very tough to beat.”
JV Volleyball
Casa Grande 2, Justin-Siena 1
The visiting Gauchos came back to beat the Braves on Thursday night, 19-25, 25-23, 15-8.
Leading Justin-Siena were defensive specialist Gianna Bernardi (16 digs, ace), Libero Stella Keller (36 digs, 1 ace) and middles Mady Carson (5 blocks, 6 kills, 2 aces) and Gabby Granko (3 kills, 1 block).
