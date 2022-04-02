Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena improves to 8-0 in boys lacrosse

The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team improved to 8-0 overall and 2-0 in the Vine Valley Athletic League with a 7-4 nonleague win at Rancho Cotate on Monday after shutting out Sonoma Valley’s first-year squad, 21-0, on March 23.

In the league opener, the Braves leveraged multiple scorers and saw career highs from senior Christian Mora with 2 goals and sophomore Andrew Grimshaw with a goal and 3 assists.

On Monday in Rohnert Park, Tommy Crist had 4 goals, Dante Leonardi 2 and Kane Williams 1. Meanwhile, strong defense by seniors Jack Ryan, Trevor Hummer, Eli Derr and goalie Jack Duffy shut down the Cougars when it mattered most and allowed the Braves to go on a three-goal run in the fourth quarter.

“I’m very proud of where we are in the season — 8-0 is not easy to accomplish and the whole team worked very hard to get this far,” Braves head coach John Murray said. “We still have our preseason goals ahead of us with VVAL starting up and NCS (North Coast Section playoffs) in May. We have put ourselves in a good position, but we have a lot of work still left.”

Justin-Siena visits Windsor at 7 p.m. this Monday.

Varsity Badminton

American Canyon 8, Vintage 7

After Vintage won five of the eight singles matches, the visiting Wolves prevailed by winning five of the seven doubles bouts in VVAL play on Tuesday.

American Canyon swept the girls doubles, as No. 1 players Kaitlyn Glenn and Elizabeth Glenn beat Colette St. Aubin and Akila Donthi, 21-16, 21-9, and No. 2 pair Katelyn Spake and Emily Satake put away Isabela Hernandez and Brianna Cervantes, 21-12, 20-22, 21-12.

Sweeping the mixed doubles for the Wolves were No. 1 players Josh Barnes and Natalie Vega, 21-11, 21-9 over Melaney Fuentes and Jesus Perez, No. 2 duo Owen Adderley and Katerine Moulder, 21-17, 22-20 over Adrien Hoxey and Hernandez, and No. 3 pair Aaliyah Vas and Chris Cai, 21-14, 21-16 over Sydney Scheer and Kamren Razi.

Vintage swept boys doubles, as No. 1 players Bruno Ledesma and Quentin Jericko downed Stanley Yu and Cai, 21-10, 21-10, and No. 2 pair Sam Loomis and Collin Durfee beat Alan Osorio and Phillip Atanacio, 21-19, 21-15.

In boys singles, Barnes held off Loomis 21-19, 7-21, 21-17 at No. 1. But Vintage won the rest, as No. 2 Jericko beat Adderley, 21-15, 18-21, 21-14, No. 3 Durfee downed Osorio 21-14, 21-14, and No. 4 Ledesma cruised past Atanacio, 21-7, 21-7.

Girls singles was even. Winning for the Wolves were No. 1 Kaitlyn Glenn over Donthi, 21-4, 21-15, and No. 4 Spake over Maria Mendoza, 21-16, 21-5. For Vintage, No. 2 St. Aubin topped Vega 21-10, 21-8, and No. 3 Fuentes edged Elizabeth Glenn, 23-21, 23-21.

Varsity Baseball

Casa Grande 5, Justin-Siena 2

The Braves came up short in a well-played game against the defending VVAL champions Friday. In a game that saw just 11 hits total between the normally high-powered offenses, it was the Gauchos’ timely defense that proved to be the difference. The play of the game came in the top of the fifth, a run already in for the Braves as they were still threatening with runners on the corners and two outs.

Everet Johnson scorched a ball to the right-center gap that was tracked down and snared on a headlong dive away from the infield by the Casa Grande center fielder.

The Braves flashed plenty of leather themselves — particularly up the middle, with catchers Robby Sangiacomo and Jake Fletcher combining to nab three would-be base stealers, the keystone combo of Nick Andrews and Madden Edwards totaling 9 errorless chances, and center fielder Timmy Walsh hauling in 6 putouts with ease.

On the mound, David Elias (5-1) took his first loss of the season, going 3 1/3 innings and allowing 4 hits, 4 earned runs, 4 walks, and a strikeout. He was relieved by Johnson, who held Casa scoreless the rest of the way with a hit and strikeout in 2 2/3 innings.

The Braves return to VVAL action Wednesday when they host American Canyon.

St. Helena 11, Cloverdale 1, 6 innings

Jasper Henry pitched a six-hitter with 7 strikeouts and 2 walks as the Saints dominated their North Central League I opener at home Thursday night. They gave up an unearned run in the top of the first inning but tied it in the bottom half, went ahead 2-1 in the third, and broke it open with a three-run fifth and six-run sixth.

Spencer Printz (3 for 5, 3 RBIs, stolen base), Harrison Ronayne (3 for 4, double) and Will Meyer (3 for 4, double, RBI, run scored) led the hosts’ 15-hit barrage. Also with hits were Brent Isdahl (2 for 3, walk, 2 runs scored), Thomas Herdell (2 for 4, double, 2 RBIs, stolen base, run scored), Henry (1 for 3, walk, 2 stolen bases, run scored) and Miles Harvey (1 for 3, double, RBI, walk, 2 runs scored). Others contributing at the plate were Orlando Segura (RBI, walk, hit by pitch, run scored), Justin Maldonado (walk, run scored) and Josh Johnson (run scored).

Petaluma 12, American Canyon 1, 6 innings

The Wolves (0-12, 0-4 VVAL) lost by the 10-run mercy rule for the third straight league game Friday at Petaluma, but managed to maintain at least one positive stat — scoring in every contest so far this season. His team down 3-0 with one out in the top of the third, Jeremiah Sundita (1 for 2) reached on an error by the third baseman and scored on a double to right field by Brandon Torres (1 for 3). Jaedon Mendoza then walked but, after a pop-up, was out on a fielder’s choice to end the inning.

Isaiah Peterson went 2 for 2 with a double for American Canyon, which was out-hit 10-4 and gave up two home runs.

Josh Johnson pitched all four innings in defeat, striking out 3 and yielding 4 walks and 6 earned runs.

Varsity Softball

St. Helena 15, Cloverdale 2, 5 innings

Aribella Farrell came to play in the Saints’ North Central League I opener at home on Friday. The junior pitched a three-hitter with 12 strikeouts and no walks and led the hosts’ eight-hit attack by going 3 for 3 with a double, 4 RBIs, a walk, 2 stolen bases and a run scored.

Tahlia Smith was also 3 for 3, with 3 stolen bases and 3 runs scored, and Gema Jimenez went 1 for 2 with an RBI, walk, stolen base and run scored. Also contributing offensively for St. Helena were Linnea Cupp (1 for 1, walk, 2 hit by pitches, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Alexandra Hill (RBI, 2 walks, stolen base, 2 runs scored), Sofia Cupp (RBI, walk, hit by pitch, 2 runs scored), Emily Glakeler (RBI, 2 runs scored), Skylar Fruetal (hit by pitch, walk, 2 runs scored), Reese Dahline (RBI) and Blythe Brakesman (RBI).