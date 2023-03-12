The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team evened its record with a 12-3 nonleague rout of always-tough Novato High on the road Friday night.

“It was great to see us put together a complete game against a good team,” Justin-Siena head coach Kevin Duffy said. “We played well in all aspects of the game and showed progress in putting together offensive concepts that we have been working on. There’s still a lot of work to do, but I like where we are now.”

The Braves (3-3) were led by Kane Williams (four goals), Luke Ficeli (three goals, three assists), Dante Leonardi (one goal, two assists), Drew Fontanella (one goal, one assist), Andrew Grimshaw (one goal), Grayson Cushing (one goal) and Peter Eierman (one goal).

Duffy added that Drew Hummer “stood tall in the net and bailed us out of some defensive mistakes with great goaltending. Jack Shea was dominant facing off and that was huge in allowing us to control the game. It really helped our offense to have Luke Ficeli back at his natural position and he was a major contributor in getting us our 12 goals.

“Kane Williams showed he is our best sniper, but I really loved that he did the dirty work of getting ground balls, riding, and finishing through contact inside. We were glad to have Andrew Grimshaw out there because he solves problems for us with getting ground balls off of face-off wings, playing lockdown defense, and using his speed to create transition. Sean Ryan once again showed that he is a ground ball machine and helped anchor our defense.

“This was a team win and we played the game the right way. I’m really proud of how far we have come so far in our season.”

The Braves have an 11-day break from competition before playing at Rancho Cotate on March 21.

Napa Valley-only track meet at St. Helena March 25

A fundraising meet with special rules called “Napa Valley’s First Annual High School Track and Field Twilight Showcase” is scheduled from 7:30 to 9 p.m. Saturday, March 25, at St. Helena High School’s Bob Patterson Memorial Field.

All six Napa Valley high schools with track programs — American Canyon, Calistoga, Justin-Siena, Napa, St. Helena and Vintage — are expected to participate.

Only one runner, thrower or jumper from each school is entered into each event, presumably the fastest, “thus a showcase of Napa Valley’s top talent in track and field all in one place in one night,” said St. Helena head coach Bob Cantrall. An athlete can be entered in up to four events.

The final event will be the mixed 4x400 relay, featuring teams of two girls and two boys each.

The school with the most points at the end of the night takes home the trophy. Awards will also go to the top three finishers in each event.

Hot meals for athletes and spectators will be prepared and sold by the SHHS culinary class.

There will also be a raffle for significant prizes. Suggested donations at the gate will be $6 for general admission and $3 for students and seniors.

Proceeds will benefit the SHHS track and field program.