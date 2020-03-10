Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena outlasts Pinole Valley in baseball, 10-6

Playing its fourth baseball game in six days, Justin-Siena picked up a well-earned 10-6 victory at Pinole Valley on Monday.

In a back-and-forth contest, the Braves (4-2) leaned on error-free defense to support an 11-hit offensive attack.

The Braves struck first with a two-out, two-RBI double by Marcus Nunes in the third inning. Pinole Valley came right back with five runs in the bottom half to chase starting pitcher Madden Edwards. But Justin-Siena responded with a tying, three-run rally in the top of the fourth sparked by Gianni Natuzzi's two-out RBI double.

Justin-Siena blanked the Spartans in the bottom of the fourth, when middle reliever David Elias struck out two and Keith Binz made a running catch at the wall. The Braves then turned to Nick Andrews, who would earn the win in the last three innings.

After each team scored in the fifth to make it 6-6, Robbie Sangiacomo's 2-run single and Daniel Kelly's RBI single keyed a four-run sixth that put the Braves ahead for good.