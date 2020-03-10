Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena outlasts Pinole Valley in baseball, 10-6

Playing its fourth baseball game in six days, Justin-Siena picked up a well-earned 10-6 victory at Pinole Valley on Monday.
In a back-and-forth contest, the Braves (4-2) leaned on error-free defense to support an 11-hit offensive attack.
The Braves struck first with a two-out, two-RBI double by Marcus Nunes in the third inning. Pinole Valley came right back with five runs in the bottom half to chase starting pitcher Madden Edwards. But Justin-Siena responded with a tying, three-run rally in the top of the fourth sparked by Gianni Natuzzi's two-out RBI double.
Justin-Siena blanked the Spartans in the bottom of the fourth, when middle reliever David Elias struck out two and Keith Binz made a running catch at the wall. The Braves then turned to Nick Andrews, who would earn the win in the last three innings.
After each team scored in the fifth to make it 6-6, Robbie Sangiacomo's 2-run single and Daniel Kelly's RBI single keyed a four-run sixth that put the Braves ahead for good.
Sangiacomo went 3 for 4 with 2 RBIs and a stolen base and Binz was 3 for 5 with a double, 2 RBIs and a run to lead Justin-Siena’s 11-hit attack. Also with hits were Nunes (1 for 2, double, 2 RBIs, walk, run), Nolan Dunkle (1 for 3, RBI, walk, stolen base, 2 runs), Natuzzi (1 for 3, double, RBI, run), Kelly (1 for 3, RBI, run) and Andrews (1 for 3, 3 runs). Noah Young walked and had a stolen base.
The sophomore trio of Elias, Edwards and Andrews teamed on a 6-hitter with 4 walks and 4 strikeouts for Justin-Siena, which next visits El Molino on Friday.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Napa 7, American Canyon 0
The Grizzlies won the Vine Valley Athletic League and season opener for each team Thursday at Napa High.
Winning at No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, were Ashur Webster, 6-3, 6-3 over Eduardo Perez, Jason Mateescu, 6-0, 6-1 over Yan Yanez, Marco Cassiani, 6-0, 6-1 over KJ Ferguson, and Ethan Transon, 6-1, 6-4 over Luke Melby.
Danny Medrano and Gabriel Orozco won at No. 1 doubles over Diego Ramirez and Jacob Ladrigen, 6-1, 6-1. Winning by forfeit were 2 Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen at No. 2 doubles, and Luis Hernandez and Manuel Martinez at No. 3 doubles.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 15, Pinole Valley 0, 5 innings
The Braves (3-2) won Monday's mercy rule-shortened home game behind Braden Snoke's masterful, four-inning start, as he allowed just one hit in 42 pitches. Trevor L'Esperance finished up with a perfect fifth inning.
Snoke allowed only a two-out single in the second inning, to a batter who was promptly thrown out by catcher Jared Gardner on an attempted steal of second base. Back-to-back errors and a hit batter in the fourth gave the Spartans some hope, but Snoke got a fly ball out and induced a ground ball double play to escape any damage.
The Braves sent 10 batters to the plate in the first and parlayed 3 errors, 3 walks and 2 hits into 5 runs, with Snoke and Bryce Laukert getting RBI singles. Eleven batters came to the plate in the second as the Braves upped their lead to 11-0, with Snoke contributing a booming triple, Jared Cato a double, and Ben Melancon and Tim Walsh RBI singles.
Justin-Siena scored four more in the fourth with two outs, on RBI singles from Melancon and Denzel Dilley. Leading the offense were Melancon (2 hits, 2 RBIs, 2 runs), Laukert (2 hits, double, 2 runs) and Snoke (2 hits, triple, 2 runs).
"We played pretty solid in all aspects of the game. It was good to bounce back after a disappointing loss Friday night," said Braves coach Steve Meyer, adding that 14 of the 17 players had at least a hit, run or RBI and that "our pitching was exceptional for two players making their season debuts on the mound."
Justin-Siena visits a very tough San Marin team at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Novato.