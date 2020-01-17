The Justin-Siena wrestling team scored a 46-27 nonleague victory over visiting St. Helena on Thursday as the teams rekindled their rivalry.
The Saints – who restored their wrestling program this winter after a two-year hiatus – competed with the Braves for the Vine Cup, in homage to the Vine Bowl the schools used to compete for in football back in the days of the Superior California Athletic League.
Justin-Siena, which leans heavily on its lower weights, was sparked by a 14-1 major decision from Cooper Cohee at 115 pounds after neither squad filled the 108-pound weight class.
St. Helena's Thomas Herdell (122) put the Saints on the board when the Braves forfeited a class they've struggled to fill all season. But Justin-Siena rattled off the next 30 points on pins from Brandon Guiducci (140) and Jacob Guiducci (147) and forfeits from Sebastian Medina (128), Evan Smith (132) and Anthony Fannin (152).
St. Helena’s Kevin Argueta (160) scored a pin to cut the Braves' lead to 34-12, but Nathan Lowenstein (170) made it 40-12 with another Braves forfeit.
The Saints dominated the upper weights, where Sebastiano Sainato (184) notched a minor decision and Daniel Martinez (197) and Quinn Darter (287) scored pins. JP Negueloua (220) capped Justin-Siena’s scoring with a pin.
Angel Martinez (132) scored a pin in the JV meet for the Braves.
“It was great to see St. Helena back on the mat tonight,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci, who is assisted by Jesse Ward. “As coaches that took over a program that was on the brink of collapse (ourselves), we have much respect for (Saints) coach Steve Solis for crusading for the kids to bring it back. Wrestling matters. Their boys are tough and are in a terrific position to help St. Helena's storied program rise up once again.”
Varsity Boys Soccer
American Canyon 4, Petaluma 2
Sergio Navarro had a hat trick and an assist to lead the Wolves to their first victory of the season in Thursday night’s VVAL home game.
Duran Páez added a goal and an assist, and Alexander Cañas had two assists for American Canyon (1-6-5, 1-2 VVAL).
Varsity Girls Basketball
Sonoma Valley 32, Justin-Siena 25
The Braves (5-13, 1-3 VVAL) scored on their first two possessions en route to a 9-4 lead after one quarter. But the visiting Dragons outscored them 12-2 in the second quarter to grab a 16-11 halftime lead and made enough plays late to keep the lead.
Scoring for Justin-Siena were Charmaine Griffin (6 points, 2 steals), Isabella Wright (4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Mary Heun (4 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Lexi Rosenbrand (4 points, 2 rebounds), Gabi Richardson (3 points, 3 rebounds), Alyssa Curtola (2 points, 4 rebounds) and Lili Galambos (2 points).
“We are going through a really tough stretch in terms of our offensive production,” said Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt. “Our players continue to play hard and compete. We just can't find a way to score consistently. Hopefully a couple of practices and continued work will help turn this around.”