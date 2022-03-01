Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena presents wrestling awards

Justin-Siena honored wrestlers who helped the program reach new heights this season at its annual Wrestle Brave Awards banquet on Monday night.

Cooper Cohee got the Iron Man of the Year award, which is given to the team’s Most Valuable Wrestler. The senior also received co-coach Jesse Ward's Commitment to the Sport Award. Cohee finished 35-5 after continually remaining committed, most notably during the lockdowns when he wrestled from his garage and traveled to neighboring states seeking competition.

Riley Love was awarded with assistant coach Rob Cohee's Courage award, which is bestowed in memory of his late son, Kaleb Cohee. The freshman was noted for his courage as Cooper Cohee's daily training partner and his willingness to keep trying. His efforts paid off with a third-place finish in the JV league tournament.

Brandon Guiducci was honored by strength coach Edd Ghiringhelli with the Edd Ghiringhelli Weight Training Award. Guiducci remained active during the lockdowns, lifting regularly, and went from wrestling 120 pounds as a freshman to the 170-pound class this season. He used his newfound strength to often wrestle in the 182-pound class — sometimes even at 195s — in duals while amassing a 37-9 record on the year.

Jack Carey was cited as the Newcomer of Year. The cross-country runner made waves as a junior, winning matches often at the varsity level in just his first year of wrestling and inspired his teammates with his newfound love for the sport.

With the growth of the girls program, Sophia Conley earned the All-Heart Award, Brynna Cohee was named Lady Brave Newcomer of the Year, and Star Gil and Ya-Ya Martinez were both Wrestle Brave Community Service Award winners. Conley was a mainstay on the mat, always showing up for practices and meets. Bryanna Cohee, her training partner, scored over 20 wins in her rookie season. Martinez and Gil were lauded for their efforts putting on wrestling clinics in Vallejo as well as their constant promotion of the sport for girls on the Justin-Siena campus.

Olivia Velleca received the Comeback Wrestler of the Year award after defying the odds of returning from a serious ankle injury sustained in the last meet of 2021.

“The injury, which required surgery, saw her have to work hard to rehab it and many thought she would not set foot on a mat again,” Jason Guiducci said. “We have seen many kids walk away from the sport after facing far less than Olivia did, and we're absolutely excited to see her step back on the mat. Her courage and resilience was phenomenal.”

Cohee and Martinez also went home with coveted Wrestle Brave belts as four-year wrestlers.

Varsity Softball

Cardinal Newman 10, Justin-Siena 9

The Braves got home runs and RBIs from senior pitcher Eleanor Meyers and senior shortstop Tessa Salvestrin on Monday, but the visiting Cardinals prevailed by scoring a run in the top of the seventh.

Also driving in runs for Justin-Siena (0-2) were sophomore catcher Shelby Padgett and freshman third baseman Dakota Tinsley.

“I’m so proud of these ladies,” Justin-Siena head coach Shay Maiden said. “We have a lot of defensive work to do, and that work together with our quality pitching and big bats will make for an exciting season.”

The Braves are scheduled to host Calistoga at 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Varsity Boys Volleyball

Benicia 3, American Canyon 0

A week after the Panthers beat host American Canyon in its first-ever match, Benicia hosted and won again Monday night, 25-10, 25-22, 25-23. The Wolves found their rhythm and made the second and third sets close.

“But the Panthers were a better team than us tonight,” American Canyon head coach Rick Manibusan said.

Leading the Wolves were Xavian Millanes (15 digs, 7 kills, 2 blocks), Armand Dedios (16 digs, 1 kill, 4 aces), Shawn Bernal (15 digs), Jan Torres (3 aces, 1 block), Jayden Thao (2 aces, 3 kills) and Jerome Maneja (3 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assists).

JV Boys Volleyball

Benicia 2, American Canyon 0

The Panthers won at home Monday night, 25-15, 25-22.