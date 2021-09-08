Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena rolls past Casa Grande in girls golf, 266-284

In Elaine Cavalin’s first season as head coach, the Justin-Siena girls golf team won its Vine Valley Athletic League opener on Tuesday, 266-284 over Casa Grande at Chardonnay Golf Club.

The Braves came away with the decisive victory behind great rounds from Brooklyn Blankenship, who shot a 46 with two pars and a birdie; freshman Natalie Krystal, whose 48 included a birdie, and Alex Mazzucco, whose 49 included a par.

Vannia Dagnino added a 53 with two pars, Anna Weaver rounded out the team scoring with a 70, and Kaela Fegan chipped in a 76.

Justin-Siena faces Napa High at Vintner’s Golf Club at 3:30 p.m. Thursday.

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon 3, Casa Grande 1

The undefeated Wolves won their VVAL opener in Petaluma on Tuesday after losing the first set to the Gauchos, prevailing 16-25, 25-22, 25-22, 25-17.

American Canyon head coach Katy O’Brien said the Wolves “were a bit slow to start, but eventually found their rhythm at the beginning of the second game. From there they put consistent pressure on the Gauchos offensively as well as from the service line.”