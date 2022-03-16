Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena routs Branson in boys lacrosse, improves to 5-0

The Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team improved to 5-0 with a with a 15-2 rout of Branson in Ross on Tuesday afternoon.

Leading the Braves in scoring were Kane Williams (4 goals, 1 assist), Tommy Crist (4 goals) and Grayson Cushing (2 goals).

Luke Ficeli, Jack Shea, Will Fischer, Jack Ryan and Eli Derr added one goal apiece. Dante Leonardi had 6 of Justin-Siena’s 10 assists.

“The team played well today,” Braves head coach John Murray said. “We were able to rebound from some early mental mistakes and put away a good opponent. A lot of players had to step up and I’m proud of the effort.”

The Braves will host Novato (1-3) at 7 p.m. Friday at Dodd Stadium.

Varsity Girls Lacrosse

Justin-Siena 12, San Marin 11

The Braves (3-2) won a thriller on the road Tuesday night over the Mustangs (4-2) in Novato.

After giving up a goal in the first 19 seconds, Justin-Siena settled down, with the defense buckling down.

Senior captain Jill Fischer spearheaded a defense consisting of senior Cassie Richardson, sophomore Sophie Campos and freshman Michaela Lucci.

Goalie Alyssa Ramsey had a huge first half, recording 10 of her 15 saves on the night and frustrating the Mustangs’ offense. When the Braves had the ball on offense, patience was their reward as the middies and attack moved the ball well, found appropriate times to attack, took some excellent shots, and went into the half with a 6-2 lead.

The start of the second half saw more of the same: the Braves exploiting some holes in the Mustang defense. The teams traded goals and Braves had a seemingly comfortable 10-5 lead with 10 minutes to go. Lacrosse is often a game of momentum, however, and San Marin got it on their side for the next 7 minutes. The Mustangs put forth a furious comeback to tie the game 11-11 with 4 minutes left.

After a delay due to a lighting issue, San Marin continued its attack. But the Justin-Siena defenders, as winded as they were, held off the aggressive Mustangs as its middies cleared the Braves’ end of the field. With 3 minutes left, senior captain Twyla Borck found freshman Paige Helms open on the crease for the go-ahead goal. The rest of the game saw San Marin pressing hard and the Braves battled them step for step, gaining possession with less than a minute left and running out the clock.

Justin-Siena head coach Jonathan Edie said junior Oliv Janerico had two huge draw controls down the stretch to keep the ball away from San Marin's offense, and that goalie Ramsey’s stellar play helped frustrate San Marin's potent offense.

“The defense played very well, despite not having our full complement of defenders available,” he said,. “While obviously tired by the second half, they lived up to their motto of bending but not breaking and ultimately came up with the big stop when it mattered most.

“The middies were the work horses of the game. Oliv, Twyla and Paige played so tough on both sides of the ball. They formed the initial wall against the Mustangs’ attack, caused multiple turnovers, transitioned the ball up field efficiently, and were potent in scoring.”

Janerico had 3 goals, 3 assists and multiple draw controls and ground ball possessions, and was on the field the entire game. Borck had 4 assists, several draw controls and ground ball possessions, and played great defense against the Mustang midfield, Edie said. Helms scored 2 goals and had several key ground ball possessions.

“Our attack played very well, controlled the ball, and settled down the pace when necessary, giving our middies a rest,” the coach added. “They moved the ball well, and then sparked the offense to life when the time was right.”

Hilary Klam had 4 goals and an assist, and her threat to go to goal at any moment kept the San Marin defense on their heels, Edie said, adding that senior Anjali Monteveri had an excellent all-around game.

“She scored and had an assist and also played midfield,” he said. “She was instrumental in our clears and transition game, moving the ball up field with speed and precision. She also took the brunt of a hyper aggressive San Marin defense whose reckless checking caused them to be penalized multiple times.”

Rounding out the attack was solid play from Maggie Derr (1 goal), Quinn Edie (1 goal) and India de Vere. Ella Webb, Emma Kaplan and Allison Gass also saw playing time and performed well on the field.

With several varsity returners having just finished their soccer or basketball seasons, including four seniors, and the Braves’ first game being rescheduled due to a COVID-19 case, their season opener was March 1 against always tough Granite Bay at home and they fell 14-7. Janerico netted 3 goals, picked up 8 ground balls and had 6 draw controls. Borck had 2 goals, 4 ground balls and 3 draw controls, and Klam added 2 goals.

Justin-Siena’s second game was March 3 against Davis, which had beaten the Braves the previous two seasons, and their shorthanded team played toe to toe with the Blue Devils and went into the half trailing 8-6 at Dodd Stadium. The second half remained close until Davis pulled away for a 14-9 win.

Janerico came up huge against Davis for the third straight year, scoring 5 goals, picking up 12 ground balls, and gaining 6 draw controls. Also scoring were Borck, Edie and Derr. Ramsey had 7 saves.

The Braves headed to Terra Linda on March 7 and cruised to a 17-4 win. Nine players scored and several freshmen netted their first high school goals for Justin-Siena. Cassie Richardson led the defense and Helms played exceptionally at middie, Coach Edie said.

This past Saturday afternoon saw the Braves host the Red Devils of University High in San Francisco. They defeated the Braves in 2020, so this was a much-anticipated rematch. For the second game in a row the Braves came out hard at the opening whistle and dominated both sides of the ball in an 18-4 win.

Janerico was nearly perfect at the draw circle, winning 12 out of 14 draw attempts. She added a goal, 4 assists and several ground ball possessions in a little over 30 minutes of playing time. Borck won 4 draw controls, scored 2 goals and possessed several ground balls. Klam led all scorers with 6 goals, Derr and Monteverdi each scored 3 times, Edie had two goals, and Julia Shein scored one. Jill Fischer led the defense and Ramsey saved 9 shots and cleared the ball extremely well.

“Overall, it was a solid effort by the entire team,” said Coach Edie. “The transition game in midfield was sharp.”

The Braves visit Sonoma Academy on Friday night in Santa Rosa.

Varsity Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena 5, Casa Grande 2

The Braves improved to 3-1 overall and 2-1 in the Vine Valley Athletic League with Tuesday’s home win.

At first singles, the Braves' Luc DeMartini was defeated by Andy Mokski 6-4, 6-2. At second singles, Justin's Will Bollinger beat Eric Bendzick 6-1, 6-1. At third singles, Lucca Sebastiani prevailed over the Gauchos' Edwin Gant 6-4, 6-2. At fourth singles, Justin's Dom Pucci beat Tyler Heuett 6-2, 6-2.

In doubles action, the Braves' team of Austin Sidhu and Thomas Booska fell to Jackson Rader and Shota Ruo 6-2, 1-6, 1-0 (10-8). At second singles, the Justin team of Ruben Jones and Charley Vaziri beat Owen Davis and Owen Sechler 2-6, 6-1, 1-0 (10-7). At third doubles, the Braves’ Sohan Kanjee and Hassan Shafi beat Preston Spencer and Adithya Vasudevan 6-2, 7-5.

Justin-Siena 9, Middletown 8

The Braves (1-2) worked hard to protect their home turf Monday and beat the Mustangs (1-2) for their first win of the season.

Middletown scored seven runs in the top of the second inning but the Braves fired back with four in the bottom half, fueled by Eleanor Meyers’ home run. Meyers relieved starting pitcher Shelby Padgett in the third, and the Braves tied the score 7-7 in the fourth with RBIs from Padgett (3 for 4, 2 RBIs), Tessa Salvestrin (2 for 4, triple, RBI), Meyers (2 for 4, home run, 3 RBIs) and the Mazzucco sisters, Alexandra (2 for 3) and Olivia (1 for 1), who had 1 RBI apiece.

An RBI in the fifth by Reagan Hinkle gave the Braves the lead. Middletown tied it in the top of the seventh. But in the bottom half, with Isabella Aranda at first base and Alexandra Mazzucco at second, Padgett hit the ball to center-right field, allowing Aranda to slide home with the winning run.

Meyers' relief pitching offered 5 strikeouts and allowed only 1 hit and 1 earned run.

“Middletown is an excellent contest every time we face them,” said Braves head coach Shay Maiden. “The Braves worked hard for this win. They have a lot to be proud of.”

Justin-Siena visits St. Helena at 4 p.m. Friday.

