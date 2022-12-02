Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena routs Vallejo in girls soccer opener, 11-0

Four players scored multiple goals as the Justin-Siena girls soccer team routed visiting Vallejo, 11-0, in its season opener at Dodd Stadium on Wednesday night.

Starting her high school career with a three-goal hat trick was freshman Isabella Fernandez.

Notching two-goal braces were senior Gabriella Davis, junior Lela Hamilton and sophomore Ella Webb, while senior Isabel Jefferson and junior Thais Thomson-Rangel each chipped in one.

Contributing one assist each were Olivia Janerico, Olivia Umutyan, Abby Smith, Sophia Salazar, Trina Talivaa, Thomson-Rangel, Hamilton and Fernandez.

The Braves will visit Berean Christian of Walnut Creek at noon Saturday.

Varsity Wrestling

Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep 43, Justin-Siena 27

The Braves fell to rival their visiting San Francisco rivals in their annual Lasallian Cup dual in the Dining Hall on Thursday night, but Justin-Siena’s coaches saw marked improvement.

Since the inception of the Catholic rivalry in 2016, the Braves were 0-5 against the Fightin’ Irish, losing by an average score of 68-9. This time, the Braves put together their best performance in the series.

“The Irish usually hit us like a sledgehammer. Tonight we hit back,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “Even in matches we lost, the kids did not go gentle into that good night. We are excited for what this season will bring after what we saw tonight.”

The four Braves who hit the hardest were Joey Rasler, Koen Modrall, Brandon Guiducci and Pearce Alger, all registering dominant victories by pin, while Bodey Denkin scored a minor decision in the first varsity match of his career.

In girls action, Justin-Siena’s Sophia Conley and Eva Winkler won via pin. Winkler was named the Braves’ #AllHeart wrestler of the event, scoring her first victory since a collarbone injury ended her 2021-22 season.

The Braves return to the mat Saturday, with their Red Squad wrestling at Vintage’s inaugural Jim Lanterman Classic, while their Blue Squad competes in the Cougar Classic at Rancho Cotate.

JV Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 10, Vallejo 0

Blake Wilsey powered in 5 goals to lead the Braves in Wednesday’s season-opening win at home.

Olivia Mazzucco supplied 3 goals, Audrey Westfall 2 goals, and Sydney Dommen 1 goal.