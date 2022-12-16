Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena runners, gridders honored for academics

The Justin-Siena boys cross country, girls cross country and football teams won North Coast Section Scholastic Championships during the fall season.

According to cifncs.org, the girls cross country team had a team GPA of 3.81 and the boys cross country team was at 3.77, ranking them first and second, respectively, in Division IV. The football team had a 3.24 GPA, ranking it second in Division VI.

“We are proud of the academic excellence displayed by these three teams reflecting the priority of great effort in the classroom,” Justin-Siena Athletic Director George Nessman said.

Braves cross country coach Ali Dragoo had this to say about her boys and girls:

“First of all, I would like to say that my team is wonderful and It is an honor to coach these student-athletes. I’m very proud of them for receiving this honor. Academic excellence and college preparedness is part of the culture that comes directly from Justin-Siena itself. The student-athletes already come to me with high standards and a serious work ethic.

“Our team culture is one of open communication and flexibility when it comes to academic workload and deadlines. I pride myself on having one-to-one knowledge of most of their schedules and demands. I have memorized what each and every team member is undertaking for the semester and I'm involved in every aspect of their journey. I encourage and remind them to bring homework on the bus and to races because we have down time that can be utilized during transport and at the race itself.

“I adjust practice schedules on an individual basis so they can finish their work on time. The team is outstanding in regard to keeping me in the loop on how best to support their efforts. Communication with teachers is very important too. Luckily with distance running, workouts can be tailored to be completed off-site and on the student’s own personal time when it works for them.

“Academics are a frequent part of our conversation at the end of practice when we are stretching. It's a human moment when we have a chance to catch up and check in to see how everyone's work is going and what they need. My goal is to do my very best to support and guide them to reach their full potential during their time at Justin-Siena.”

Varsity Girls Basketball

Mission-San Jose 50, Vintage 41

The Crushers could not overcome the hot outside shooting of Mission Thursday night in the first round of the Wine Valley Tournament at Napa High.

Playing well in the loss for Vintage was Grace Guitner (16 points, 5 rebounds) and Rachel Galvin (7 points, 8 rebounds, 2 assists).

Also helping with the scoring were Ella Pridmore (5 points, 5 rebounds) and Julia Gerenser (4 points, 2 rebounds).

Vintage took a 4-3 record into Friday’s game against Rancho Cotate, the winner of which will play for the consolation championship on Saturday and the loser of which will play for seventh-place.

Braves nearly make final at REIBT

The Justin-Siena girls basketball team lost what head coach Andy Bettencourt called the most competitive game of the Redwood Empire Invitational, 49-46 to Ukiah in Friday’s semifinals, before dropping a 48-31 decision to host Healdsburg in the third-place game to finish fourth.

“These were two tough losses for our team where we feel like we could have played a whole lot better than we did,” Bettencourt said. “That being said, both Ukiah and Healdsburg deserve credit for their ability to take away certain aspects of our game and making the shots necessary to beat us. We have a few practices before our next game and look forward to the opportunity to improve.”

In a physical semifinal, Ukiah hit a 3-pointer with 13 seconds left to break a 46-all tie and held on for the win. Justin-Siena had been up by as much as 10 points in the third quarter, but a 16-0 Wildcats run that overlapped the third and fourth quarter put Ukiah up by 7. The Braves, however, came back to tie the game late on pair of Mary Heun free throws before the Wildcats drainer the winning shot.

Heun finished with 15 points, 7 rebounds and 2 steals, while Lauren Keller had 13 points, 4 rebounds and 2 assists. Jordan Washington added 9 points, 10 rebounds and 2 steals, and Emery Messenger 5 points and 5 rebounds.

In the battle for third, Healdsburg came out in a box-and-one defense and it worked to perfection in hold the Braves to under 45 points for the first time all season. Justin-Siena shot a season-worst 24% from the field and was 3 of 22 from the 3-point line.

The Braves’ scorers were Heun (9 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists), Washington (7 points, 7 rebounds), Naveena Jackson (6 points, 9 rebounds, 2 assists), Megha Jackson (4 points, 2 assists) and Taylor Stoppello (3 points).

Justin-Siena (4-2) next hosts San Domenico (7-0) at 2 p.m. Saturday in Clark Gym. One of the Panthers’ wins was 53-19 over Ukiah in a tournament on Dec. 1.

JV Girls Basketball

Justin-Siena wins Vintage tourney

The Braves, coached by John Fall, defeated American Canyon 47-28 in the championship game to win the Bob Soper Wine Valley Classic JV Girls Tournament hosted by Vintage Dec. 8-10.

Justin-Siena, led by tournament Most Valuable Player Dylan Zapolski, opened with a 58-10 win over Napa High and edged Vanden 38-33 in the semifinals. American Canyon defeated Rodriguez in its opener, 67-24, and nipped Vintage in its semifinal, 44-40.

Vintage, which beat Rancho Cotate 41-33 in its opener, fell to Vanden in the third-place game, 49-29.

Napa High lost 28-20 to Vacaville before falling 46-12 to Rodriguez in the seventh-place game. Rancho Cotate routed Vacaville in the consolation championship, 51-19.

Joining Zapolski on the all-tournament team were teammate Madyson Carson, American Canyon’s Alayah Harris and Deja Montgomery, Vintage’s Elinor Travers and Luna Aguilar-Loera, and Napa High’s Abby Moore.

Rounding out the all-tourney picks were Vanden’s Erica Rodgers and Joshlyn Hancock, Rancho Cotate’s Daniela Campos, Vacaville’s Jania Jackson, and Rodriguez’s Teà Madariaga.