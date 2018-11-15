First begun two weeks before, the 15th-seeded Justin-Siena girls tennis team’s CIF North Coast Section Division 2 playoff quarterfinal against No. 7 Head-Royce at Harbor Bay Tennis Club in Alameda was postponed once again Thursday.
The Braves were up 1-0 and ahead in three other matches when the match was postponed Nov. 8 due to smoke from the Camp Fire in Butte County.
“Due to the unhealthy air conditions in our area, we are officially postponing Team Tennis through the Thanksgiving Holiday,” CIF North Coast Section Assistant Commissioner Pat Cruickshank wrote in an email to participating school, adding that the Division 1 Singles/Doubles Tournament will be rescheduled for after the after the holiday as well.
“We feel that it is in the best interests of our student-athletes and schools to do this now and no longer continue the day by day postponement. We have heard from many of you in support of this already, so we believe it is the right thing to do. In the next few days we will come up with a plan to run those events after the holiday.”
Prep Volleyball
All-VVAL selections announced
Justin-Siena senior Julia Sangiacomo is the Most Valuable Player of the Vine Valley Athletic League.
On the First Team for Justin-Siena are senior Peyton Newell, junior Marianne Fernandez and sophomore Megan Hansonna. Making the team for Vintage were seniors Kelsey Klungel and Olivia Ilsley and junior Maddie Klungel. Making the team for Napa High was senior Makenna Walls.
Rounding out the First Team are Casa Grande senior Lauren McGuinn and sophomore Awelina Fakalata, Sonoma Valley junior Giana Burton and sophomore Marissa White, and Petaluma senior Hannah Dillingham.
On the Second Team are Justin-Siena senior Shelby Thomason and junior Eva Cleary, Vintage sophomores Julia Bodor and Sarah Gauger, Napa junior McCauley Smith, and American Canyon sophomore Caytlin Capulong.
Also on the Second Team are Casa Grande senior Kaitlyn Wong and sophomore Simone Wright, Sonoma Valley seniors Ava Rognlien and Gabby Knudsen, and Petaluma junior Kaleigh Weiand.
Prep Boys Lacrosse
Goller signs with Bucknell
Napa resident Jack Goller, a senior at Marin Catholic High School, signed a national letter of intent to play NCAA Division I lacrosse at Bucknell University on Wednesday