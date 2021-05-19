Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena soccer girls rally to tie Vintage

Kelseyville threatened in the top of the extra frame when its leadoff hitter singled and took second base on a sacrifice bunt. After an out, a full-count walk put runners at first and second, but Nelson got a comebacker to end it.

Nelson then singled up the middle to lead off the bottom half. But it didn’t look good for the Saints after the next two batters struck out, even though Nelson had stolen second base.

But Justin Maldonado walked to set the stage for Marquez (1 for 3, RBI, walk). Having struck out in his first two at-bats, he atoned with a soft line drive to right field that drove in Nelson, who beat the throw to score the winning run.

“I’m thrilled that we as a team were finally able to get the big two-out hit that has eluded us so much this season,” St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici said after the Saints (8-7, 8-5 NCL I) avenged last month’s 4-0 loss at Kelseyville.

“It was very exciting for Coach (Jim) Gamble and me to watch our players mob Micah and celebrate this hard-earned victory.”

In the first inning, after a two-out walk to Brent Isdahl, Nelson drove a hard line drive to the right-center field wall as a hustling Isdahl beat the throw to the plate.