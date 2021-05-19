Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena soccer girls rally to tie Vintage

The Justin-Siena and Vintage girls soccer teams battled to a 5-5 tie Tuesday night in a Vine Valley Athletic League contest, a battle of Trower Avenue at Memorial Stadium.
Ties between them are nothing new for the programs, which deadlocked 2-2 and 0-0 two seasons ago, but Vintage swept the Braves 4-2 and 3-0 last year. Tessa Salvestrin was a big part of all four of those matches, scoring three of the four goals.
Three weeks ago at Justin-Siena, Vintage had a 3-0 lead before Salvestrin and Lela Hamilton scored in the last 15 minutes before the hosts succumbed 3-2.
This time, after Salvestrin scored the game’s first goal in the third minute on a through ball from Olivia Janerico, the Braves (2-5-1 VVAL) faced a seemingly hopeless 4-1 halftime deficit. But Salvestrin had sparked a comeback againsat the Crushers before and she did it again, on an assist from Thais Thomson-Rangel. Salvestrin didn’t stop there, though. The junior scored again, taking a pass from Lexi Barlas and flicking the ball over the goalkeeper to make 4-3, then tied it 4-4 with 10 minutes left.
Vintage (2-3-3 VVAL) retook the lead, 5-4, but Janerico and Gabriela Ryan worked together on a last-minute corner set piece to tie the game at 5.
“Wow, what a game of two halves. The girls have a lot of fight,” Justin-Siena head coach Eric Branagan-Franco said. “I was proud of the all-around effort that the girls provided in the second half to get back in the game. Truly shows the character of this team and the potential it has for the coming years.”
Barlas played goalkeeper in the first half and Jessica Rodriguez in the second half. Both received praise from Branagan-Franco for manning the net since freshman starter Brooklyn Blankenship was injured in a 4-1 win over Napa High on May 7.
“We have been trying out different keepers since then and, to be honest, I am proud of Lexi and Jessica for stepping up to play the position in such short notice,” the coach said. “That takes a lot of courage and is not an easy thing to do when you don’t understand the true complexities of the position, but they have taken the lumps in stride and really that’s all a coach can ask for.”
Track and Field
Justin-Siena sweeps Vintage
The Braves swept visiting Vintage in a VVAL meet Saturday, its boys winning 83-53 and its girls 72-63.
Sydney Thweatt won the 100, 200 and 400 meters and Katherine Heffernan claimed the 100 hurdles and triple jump to lead the girls for the Braves. The Vintage girls had no multiple-event winners.
Jacob Guiducci took the 800, 1600 and 3200 meters and Seth Morrison was a winner in the 100 meters, 200 meters and 4x100 relay for the boys. The Vintage boys were led by Benjamin Feldstein’s sweep of the throwing events.
In the girls division, Thweatt won the 100 meters in 13.50, followed by teammate Liliana Hobaugh (13.68), Vintage’s Sophia Notaro (13.87, personal record) and Justin-Siena’s Natalie Kelly (13.98) and Gabriella Davis (14.07, PR). Next were Vintage’s Juliana Catalan (14.71, PR), Kayla Cleveland (15.03) and Julia Gerenser (15.88, PR) and, finally, the Braves’ Connie Rojas Carvajal (16.14), Annabella Printz (16.50), Isabella Epperson (16.53, PR), Giselle Diaz (17.56, PR) and Anna Weaver (18.02, PR).
In the 200 meters, Thweatt (27.13) was followed by Vintage’s Reagyn Shoop (27.19, PR), the Justin trio of Kelly (28.37), Davis (29.31, PR ) and Catherine Sherburne (29.62), Vintage’s Catalan (29.89, PR) and Sophie Nassiri (29.99, PR), Justin’s Bella Holman (30.49), Cleveland (30.72), Carvajal (32.77, PR), Gerenser (33.44, PR) and Diaz (36.09, PR).
The 400 meters saw Thweatt (1:01.01) win over Shoop ( 1:02.02, PR), Vintage’s Julia Scheumann (1:04.99), Justin’s Roses Newell (1:05.46, PR) and Vintage’s Nassiri (1:08.71, PR).
Winning the 800 meters was Justin’s Lila Heffernan (2:38.53, PR), who was followed by the Vintage trio of Josephine Borsetto (2:40.01, PR), Mary Deeik (2:43.46) and Yadira Garcia (3:01.33) and the Braves’ Ainsley Adams (3:03.46).
The 1,600 meters went to Deeik (5:42.45), with teammate Natasha Beitz (5:42.74, PR) in second, followed by Justin’s Lila Heffernan (5:51.05), the Vintage trio of Maggie Chapin (6:14.17), Garcia (6:40.06) and Borsetto ( 6:42.67), and Adams (7:02.42).
Placing 1-2 in the 3,200 meters were Borsetto (12:48.72, PR) and Beitz (14:59.44, PR) followed by Adams (16:28.05, PR).
The 100 hurdles went to the Braves’ Katherine Heffernan (18.96, PR), followed by the Crushers’ Isabella Sarao (19.27) and Scheumann (20.67, PR).
In the 300 hurdles, it was Notaro (49.19, PR), Scheumann (50.31), Katherine Heffernan (50.33, PR) and Sarao (56.70).
In the 4x100 relay, Vintage’s Catalan, Cleveland, Dominique Loeffeholtz and Gerenser won in 56.37 seconds. Justin-Siena won the 4x400 relay, as Sherburne, Newell, Lila Heffernan and Holman clocked a 4:35.72.
Winning the shot put were Sherburne (22 feet, 9 inches) over Vintage’s Aubriana Medina (21-6¾) and Maeve Roberts (21-0, PR), Justin’s Isabella Epperson (19-2½, PR), the Crushers’ Ellie Kennedy (17-9), and the Braves trio of Melanie Berghout (17-7½), Juliana Giovannoni (15-9¾) and Rose Figueroa (13-9¾, PR).
The top five in the discus, all with personal records, were Medina (70-7½), Katherine Heffernan (68-4), Kennedy (67-3), Roberts (58-4) and Berghout (48-8), followed by Sherburne (47-11½), Giovannoni (46-2½, PR), Figueroa (33-3) and Weaver (29-10).
The high jump went to the Braves’ Grace Hill (5-0, PR), followed by Hobaugh (4-8), Notaro (4-8) and Vintage’s Lorrena Cavalcanti (4-0, PR) and Betzy Paniagua (3-8).
In the pole vault, Kelly (7-6) and Hill (6-0, PR) placed 1-2.
Hobaugh took the long jump at a personal record of 16-4, followed by Notaro (16-1), Holman (13-8), Shoop (12-3½), Epperson (12-1½), Printz (11-4½, PR), Berghout (11-3½), Giovannoni (9-5½) and Figueroa (9-4½, PR).
Katherine Heffernan won the triple jump with a PR of 32-7, followed by Sarao (28-3), Holman (27-5), Beitz (25-3) and Weaver (24-6½, PR).
In the boys division, Morrison won the 100 meters in 11.95 seconds, followed by Braves teammates Cole Chatagnier (12.09), Miles Martin (12.16) and Hunter Bledsoe (12.28), Vintage’s Sam Neal (12.29, PR) and Reid McCaffrey (12.38, PR), the Braves’ Ethan Jefferson (12.45), Vintage’s Aldo Alvarado (12.60), Justin’s Nathan Zheng (12.88), the Crushers’ Tyler Diehl (12.90 PR) and the Justin foursome of Dexter Kelly (13.30, PR), Aiden Ramirez (13.66), Diego Bon (14.08) and Christian Deguzman (15.42).
In the 200, Morrison (23.69, PR) was followed by Neal (24.56, PR), Martin (24.67, PR), Bledsoe (25.28), Alvarado (25.31, PR), Vintage’s Aidan Piggot (25.45, PR), Jefferson (25.52), the Crushers’ Evan Cook (26.16, PR) and Douglas Bozzini (27.01, PR), Bon (28.76, PR), Diehl (29.97, PR) and Deguzman (32.04).
All six entrants in the 400 meters ran PRs — Justin’s Jack Foust (55.26), Vintage’s Reid Woolworth (56.22), the Braves’ Jack Carey (56.23) and Piggot (56.26), Bozzini (57.53) and Cook (58.45).
Guiducci won the 800 in a PR of 2:10.98 as Braves teammates Paul Giusto (2:19.08), Charles Wenzel (2:33.66) and Giorgio Baldini (2:54.79, PR) were intermixed with Vintage’s Dylan Henry Scott (2:18.95), Collin Durfee (2:29.41, PR) and Jet Tortolani (2:41.64, PR).
In the 1,600 meters, Guiducci (4:43.57) beat out Scott (5:10.36) and Durfee (5:11.25, PR), followed by the Justin quintet of Vishnu Vijayakumar (5:27.83), Wenzel (5:27.84), Devon de los Santos (5:49.23), Wyatt Paulson (6:00.58, PR) and Baldini (6:16.83).
The 3,200 meters saw Guiducci (10:20.85) win over Durfee (11:11.99), Vijayakumar (11:51.61), Wenzel (12:19.47, PR), Paulson (12:58.54, PR) and de los Santos (13:07.30).
Posting PRs in the 110 hurdles were the Braves’ Sam Boeschen (16.59), Chatagnier (17.19) and Vintage’s Luis Sanchez (19.50) and Scott (22.93).
Placing 1-2-3 in the 300 hurdles were Chatagnier (43.72), Sam Boeschen (43.85, PR) and Sanchez (47.85).
Winning the 4x100 relay for Justin-Siena were Bledsoe, Martin, Chatagnier and Morrison in 45.58 seconds. Vintage was second by less than a second, as Alvarado, Neal, McCaffrey and Dylan Smith clocked a 46.35.
Vintage captured the 4x400 relay, with Alvarado, Piggot, Sanchez and Woolworth finishing in 3:52.66.
Felstein won the shot put at a personal record 46 feet, 9 inches, over runner-up Casey Potrebic (38-6) of Justin-Siena and Vintage’s Auggie Nelson (35-8, PR), the Braves’ Giancarlo Guerrero (32-9½) and Angel Garcia (32-9), Vintage’s Tyler McCormick (31-7½, PR), Justin’s Sean Flaherty (29-8½) and the Crushers’ Harrison Wright (24-8½, PR).
In the discus, Feldstein had another PR at 129-8. He was followed by Potrebic (112-10, PR), Nelson (107-0, PR), Wright (103-10, PR), Guerrero (90-1½), Justin’s Henry Boeschen (88-1, PR), Garcia (85-8, PR), Flaherty (71-7½, PR) and McCormick (71-6, PR).
Justin’s Matthew Breniesen took the high jump with a PR of 5-6, followed by Sam Boeschen (5-4), Carey (5-4, PR) and Vintage’s Anthony Notaro (5-2, PR).
The pole vault went to the Crushers’ Ethan Stabile (10-0, PR), followed by Kelly (9-0) and Justin teammate Theo Lemieux (8-6).
Neal won the long jump with a PR leap of 18-11½, followed by McCaffrey (18-5, PR), Bledsoe (18-4), Jefferson (17-10, PR), Sam Boeschen (17-6), Carey (17-3, PR), Woolworth (16-8, PR), Kelly (16-0), Paulson (11-8½) and Baldini (10-7½, PR).
Sanchez won the triple jump at a PR 38 feet, followed by Henry Boeschen (35-8), Breniesen (31-2½) and Giusto (29-8½).
Varsity Baseball
St. Helena 5, Kelseyville 4 (8 innings)
It was Senior Day for St. Helena, but it was one freshman Micah Marquez will remember just as much.
After helping the junior varsity baseball team rout Kelseyville in the afternoon Tuesday, Marquez joined the varsity squad for its evening game and ended up being the hero in a North Central League thriller.
Each team had scored three runs in the sixth inning, turning a 1-1 deadlock after three innings into a 4-4 tie.
In the top of the seventh, senior pitcher Stacy Nelson III struck out the side. St. Helena got a base runner in the bottom half when Miles Harvey was hit by a pitch with two outs, but he was stranded.
Kelseyville threatened in the top of the extra frame when its leadoff hitter singled and took second base on a sacrifice bunt. After an out, a full-count walk put runners at first and second, but Nelson got a comebacker to end it.
Nelson then singled up the middle to lead off the bottom half. But it didn’t look good for the Saints after the next two batters struck out, even though Nelson had stolen second base.
But Justin Maldonado walked to set the stage for Marquez (1 for 3, RBI, walk). Having struck out in his first two at-bats, he atoned with a soft line drive to right field that drove in Nelson, who beat the throw to score the winning run.
“I’m thrilled that we as a team were finally able to get the big two-out hit that has eluded us so much this season,” St. Helena head coach Darrell Quirici said after the Saints (8-7, 8-5 NCL I) avenged last month’s 4-0 loss at Kelseyville.
“It was very exciting for Coach (Jim) Gamble and me to watch our players mob Micah and celebrate this hard-earned victory.”
In the first inning, after a two-out walk to Brent Isdahl, Nelson drove a hard line drive to the right-center field wall as a hustling Isdahl beat the throw to the plate.
In the sixth, after the Saints loaded the bases with two outs, Maldonado scorched a liner into the left-field corner to plate Isdahl, Nelson and the speedy Will Meyer — who scored from first base.
St. Helena outhit the Knights 6-5, with Nelson (3 for 3, double, RBI, 2 runs) getting half of them. A
The Saints close out their season by visiting Middletown at 4 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Softball
St. Helena 13, Kelseyville 0 (5 innings)
The Saints clinched the North Central League I title Tuesday with a Senior Day rout.
“The girls all worked so hard and their emotion and energy all season was how high school sports should be played,” St. Helena head coach Brandon Farrell said.
The Saints’ two seniors, Carter Dahline and Daniela Mendoza, were major factors in the win.
Dahline threw two hitless innings of relief with 5 strikeouts and two walks, after starter Aribella Farrell went three innings and allowed one hit and no walks while striking out seven.
Mendoza went 1 for 2, driving in two runs with a two-out single, and scored two runs.
“Carter and Daniela contributed in a big way tonight,” Coach Farrell said. “It was an exciting team victory.”
St. Helena drew seven walks and had six hits, led by Calistoga High transfer Skylar Fruetel with a 2 for 3, three-RBI, one-run day. Farrell went 2 for 2, and Mia Wagner was 1 for 2 with an RBI, a stolen base and two runs.
Dahline drew three walks and scored twice, Alexandra Hill drew a walk, had an RBI and scored three runs, Gema Jimenez walked, drove in a run and scored a run, Sofia Cupp walked and scored a run, and Andrea Tobon walked.
With no playoffs due to COVID-19 restrictions, the Saints (16-6, 12-1 NCL I) will close their championship season at 4 p.m. Friday with a league finale at fourth-place Middletown (6-8, 5-8 NCL I).
Coed Tennis
Saints win last three matches
On May 7, the Saints won 5-0 at Cloverdale, pulling out three three-setters and getting a forfeit at No. 3 singles.
At No. 1 singles, Macie McPherson came back to beat Ari Gamez, 6-7, 6-4, 10-7. At No. 2, Audie Novak prevailed 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 over Alexis Leyva.
At No. 1 doubles, Max Brown and Max Landstrom triumphed 6-0, 6-7, 7-6 over Grace Messenger and Citlaly Lopez. At No. 2 doubles, Sydney Adamson and Brenna Pauls won 6-1, 6-2 over Grace Kelder and Gracie McNulty.
St. Helena hosted Middletown four days later and prevailed 3-2.
McPherson pulled out a 7-5, 4-6, 7-5 victory over Paige Astley at No. 1 singles, but the Mustangs’ Olivia Kucer defeated Will Garrett at No. 2 singles, 6-4, 6-1. Sophie Kucer also won for Middletown, beating Robert Pryzbylinski 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 at No. 3 singles.
But the Saints’ doubles swept. Brown and Will Pakter rolled 6-3, 6-1 over Joe and John Reynosa in the No. 1 match, and Novak and Loren Maher cruised 6-2, 6-1 over Reese Caldwell and Lara Patterson at No. 2.
“Both were closer-than-the-numbers kinds of matchups,” St. Helena coach Chris Cheng said. “As always, the depth of the Saints team gets exhibited in the undefeated doubles squads that secure the victories. Also, the student-athletes have been very game under unusually hot spring conditions. The coaches are thankful to be watching from the shade.”
The Saints closed out their season last Friday with another 3-2 victory, this time at Kelseyville.
“More 3-2 wins than I can remember in recent history,” Cheng said. “Nice to see those matches, though. I definitely think the athletes get more out of close matches. I tip my hat to the rest of the league.
“Saints remain undefeated in 2021.”
Johnny RIxen defeated McPherson 6-2, 6-3. Maher prevailed at No. 2 singles over Larue Furlani, 7-6, 6-2, but Ryann Taylor downed Pryzbylinski 7-5, 6-2 at No. 3.
But Pakter and Brown rolled 6-0, 6-3 over Rylan Lipscomb and Hanna Scully, and Garrett and Novak nearly got shutout sets in a 6-0, 6-1 win over Maddy Madrzyk and Sam Carter.
JV Baseball
Justin-Siena 8, Lower Lake 7
The Braves got their second walk-off win in Monday’s nonleague game at home. With one out in the bottom of the seventh inning, Aidan Hermann walked and stole second base, Denzel Dilley was safe on an error and both runners moved up on a wild pitch, Matt Chadsey (2 for 2, triple, RBI, walk, stolen base, 2 runs) walked to load the bases, and Luke Giusto (2 for 5, 2 RBIs, run, stolen base) crushed a 3-2 pitch to the wall in left centerfield for the winning RBI single.
Justin-Siena scored four in the first on a Chadsey RBI triple, Giusto RBI single and an error. They added two more in the second on an RBI double by Everet Johnson (1 for 4, run, stolen base) and an RBI single from Eddie Padilla.
Lower Lake got on the board with two unearned runs in the third off starter Emrys Davies (3 innings, 2 unearned runs, 3 hits, 4 strikeouts) and added another in the fifth to make it 6-3.
The Braves matched that run on a bases-loaded walk from Andrew Hileman in the fifth. The Trojans then combined 3 hits, a walk and an error to score four runs in the sixth to tie the game at 7-7 off reliever Padilla (2 1/3 innings, 4 runs, 4 hits, 3 strikeouts, 2 walks). Hileman (1 2/3 inning, run, hit, 2 strikeouts) got the Braves out of the sixth and pitched a scoreless seventh to get the eventual win.
“This was an opportunity for us to play everybody and we came away with a win. We will carry this experience forward in our remaining five games,” said head coach Steve Meyer, whose Braves (6-5, 3-4 VVAL) return to VVAL action at 4 p.m. Friday by hosting Napa High (1-7, 0-7 VVAL).
St. Helena 12, Kelseyville 2 (5 innings)
The Saints (4-5) won Tuesday by the 10-run mercy rule. Leading St. Helena at the plate were Zantos Segura (2 for 3, RBI, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs), Thomas Herdell (2 for 3, 2 stolen bases, 2 runs), Justice Penterman (2 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, 4 stolen bases, run) and Will Meyer (2 for 3, 2 RBIs, run, stolen base). Also with offense were Wynton Meyer (1 for 3, double, RBI), Josh Johnson (1 for 2, RBI, 2 runs, 2 walks, 3 stolen bases), Christian Meineke (1 for 1, RBI, run, 2 walks, stolen base), Jake Salling (2 walks, 2 runs) and Micah Marquez (1 for 3, 2 RBIs, run).
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register.
