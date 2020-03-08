Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena softball improves to 5-1 behind Halsey's no-hitter

Clare Halsey pitched a no-hitter as the Justin-Siena softball team improved to 5-1 with a 10-0 victory over visiting Piner on Friday, a game stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.

Halsey tallied 11 strikeouts, accounting for all but four outs, and walked 4.

Braves come up with 10 runs on 11 hits, 8 RBIs on 6 doubles, and a solo home run from Halsey (1 for 3).

Tessa Salvestrin went 3 for 3 with 3 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs and 2 stolen bases to lead the way. Also hitting were Jocelyn Stojack (2 for 3, double, RBIs, 2 runs, stolen base), Paige Horn (2 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Abby Maciel (1 for 3, double, RBI, run) and Alexis Barles (1 for 2).

Justin-Siena visits Middletown (2-0) on Tuesday.

Vintage 7, Berkeley 1

The Crushers (1-1-1) scored all the runs they needed with two in the first inning, as pitcher Raimy Gamsby tossed a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk at home Saturday morning.

