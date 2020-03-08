Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena softball improves to 5-1 behind Halsey's no-hitter

Clare Halsey pitched a no-hitter as the Justin-Siena softball team improved to 5-1 with a 10-0 victory over visiting Piner on Friday, a game stopped after five innings due to the 10-run mercy rule.
Halsey tallied 11 strikeouts, accounting for all but four outs, and walked 4.
Braves come up with 10 runs on 11 hits, 8 RBIs on 6 doubles, and a solo home run from Halsey (1 for 3).
Tessa Salvestrin went 3 for 3 with 3 doubles, 3 RBIs, 2 runs and 2 stolen bases to lead the way. Also hitting were Jocelyn Stojack (2 for 3, double, RBIs, 2 runs, stolen base), Paige Horn (2 for 3, double, 2 RBIs, 2 runs, 2 stolen bases), Abby Maciel (1 for 3, double, RBI, run) and Alexis Barles (1 for 2).
Justin-Siena visits Middletown (2-0) on Tuesday.
Vintage 7, Berkeley 1
The Crushers (1-1-1) scored all the runs they needed with two in the first inning, as pitcher Raimy Gamsby tossed a five-hitter with 13 strikeouts and one walk at home Saturday morning.
You have free articles remaining.
Vintage got hits from Jordan Allen (2 for 4, double, RBI, run), Grace Shelfo (1 for 2, double), Bianca Avalos (1 for 4, double, run), Camila Barboza (1 for 3, double, 2 RBIs), Kelsey Lauritsen (1 for 3), Shelby Morse (1 for 3, walk, 2 runs) and Gamsby (1 for 3, run). Briana Perez had 2 walks and an RBI and Xitali Mora scored twice.
Varsity Baseball
Justin-Siena 6, St. Helena 0
Riding a two-hit, nine-strikeout, three-walk shutout from pitcher Nolan Dunkle, the Braves blanked visiting St. Helena on Saturday.
Dunkle (2 for 3, RBI, run) also drove in Nick Andrews (1 for 3, run) with the only run he needed with a first-inning single for Justin-Siena (3-2).
The score remained 1-0 until the fourth, when the Braves broke it open with three more runs. With Justin-Siena committing just one error, four fewer than the Saints, Dunkle had a no-hitter until St. Helena touched him for a pair of infield singles in the fifth.
The Braves put the game out of reach in the sixth when pinch hitter Billy Katz hit a booming 2-run triple to the center field wall to drive in pinch runner Dalen Tinsley and Madden Edwards (1 for 3, run), who had singled.
Justin-Siena’s other hits came from Robert Sangiacomo (2 for 3, run) and Noah Young (1 for 2, run).
The Braves travel to Pinole Valley on Monday.