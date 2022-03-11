Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena starts 2-0 in boys golf

The Justin-Siena boys golf team hosted Vintage, the program that finished first in the Vine Valley Athletic League last year, and won 226-260 in its VVAL opener Tuesday at Chardonnay Golf Club.

The low medalist was Braves freshman Nathan Jewell with a 37. Charlie Keller shot a 41, Andrew Crist a 47, Sam Gomez a 48 and Bruno Freschi a 53.

“It’s great to get this first win,” said Justin-Siena head coach Ray Graziani, now in his 15th year at the Braves’ helm. “Having Nathan step in and have a great round in his first league match will provide a strong base for the coming weeks. We have a great group of players this year who are happy to work hard at their games. I feel confident that we will be getting better as this season progresses.”

On Thursday, Justin-Siena improved to 2-0 in league and 2-1 overall with a 224-306 win over American Canyon at Chardonnay. Low medalist was Keller with a 40, while Jewell shot a 41, Gomez a 44, and Freschi and Crist 48s.

“Charlie has the potential to go very low and this 40 is just the start,” Graziani said. “This team has great support for each other and is a joy to work with. It should be a fun year.”

Varsity Boys Tennis

Justin-Siena 4, Napa 3

The Braves improved to 1-1 in VVAL play and 2-1 overall with Thursday’s win at Napa High.

At first singles, Napa High’s Luke Fotohui downed Luc DeMartini 6-4, 6-2. Justin-Siena won the other three singles matches, as Will Bollinger defeated Petar Zivkovic 6-3, 7-5 at No. 2, Lucca Sebastiani beat Graham Smith 6-1, 6-3 at No. 3, and Dom Pucci beat Daniel Medrano 6-2, 6-1 at No. 4.

Napa High’s No. 1 doubles team of Marco Cassiani and Daniel Theunissen won 6-3, 6-0 over Austin Sidhu and Thomas Booska. At second doubles, the Braves' team of Ruben Jones and Charlie Vaziri were victorious over Jacob Butler and Gio Guerrera, 6-0, 6-2. At third doubles, Napa High’s Ryan O'Toole and Josh Petane won a 6-4, 6-1 decision over Hassan Shafi and Sohan Kanjee.

On March 4, the Braves opened the season with a 7-0 league loss to Vintage, which finished first last year. Dom Pucci and the doubles team of Ruben Jomes and Franklin Kelly played well for Justin.

Varsity Softball

Piedmont 7, St. Helena 4

St. Helena out-hit the visiting Highlanders 7-5, left only 5 runners on base while Piedmont stranded 14, and its two pitchers struck out twice as many batters (16) as the Highlanders’ fourth-year varsity pitcher, Izzy Epstein.

But the Saints committed twice as many errors, 4-2, and issued 11 walks, eight more than the visitors did.

Sofia Cupp was 2 for 4 with a stolen base and run scored, Linnea Cupp went 1 for 2 with a walk, RBI and a run scored, Skylar Fruetal was 1 for 3 with a double, Alexandra Hill went 1 for 3 with a run scored, Thalia Smith was 1 for 3 with a stolen base and run scored, Jessica Vega went 1 for 3, and Aribella Farrell was 1 for 4. Gema Jimenez had an RBI and Emily Glakeler drew a walk.

Smith pitched the first 5 1/3 innings and allowed 4 runs (2 earned) on 12 strikeouts, 7 walks, 1 hit batter, and 4 hits. Farrell threw the last 1 2/3 frames, allowing 3 runs (1 earned) on 1 hit, 4 walks and 4 strikeouts.

The Saints (2-2) were to host American Canyon (3-0) at 6 p.m. Friday and East Nicolaus (3-0) at 6 p.m. Saturday in their St. Helena Showdown.

JV Baseball

St. Helena 6, Justin-Siena 5, 9 innings

The Braves (3-2) visited old rival St. Helena (1-1) on Tuesday and saw the Saints’ Wynton Meyer score the winning run from second base with no outs in the bottom of the ninth inning on a ball that got by the catcher.

The Saints scored four runs in the second for a 4-0 lead with two outs, after Justin-Siena pitcher Sam Denkin struck out the first two hitters. St. Helena added another unearned run in the bottom of the third.

Justin-Siena broke through in the top of the fourth when Chase Briskovich was safe on an error, stole second, and scored on a two out single from Eddie Padilla. The Braves added two more in the fifth when Denkin led off with a walk, went all the way to third on an infield out, and scored on a groundout to right field by Cesar Evina. Briskovich followed with a double and scored on a Ben Sebastiani triple to make it a 5-3 game.

The Braves tied it up with two in the sixth. Padilla doubled with one out and scored on a single by Jason Gray, who stole second and scored on a Luke Giusto double. Justin-Siena had two runners on base in the top of the ninth with one out but did not score. Gray relieved Moses Holland-Neves on the mound in the bottom of the ninth promptly hit Meyer with a pitch and also gave up a walk. Meyer stole second before scoring the winner.

The Braves pounded out 10 hits, led by Gray (2 fir 4, RBI, walk, 2 stolen bases, run), Sebastiani (2 for 4, triple, RBI), Padilla (2 for 4, RBI, stolen base, run), Briskovich (1 for 5, triple, stolen base, 2 runs), Giusto (1 for 4, double, RBI) and Lucas Stephenson (1 for 1, double) leading the way.

Denkin (2 innings, 2 hits, 4 runs, 2 strikeouts, 4 walks) was relieved by Sebastiani (3 innings, hit, run, 5 strikeouts, 2 walks), Holland-Neves (2 innings, 5 strikeouts, 4 walks) and Gray, who took the loss.

"It was a great game for the fans and a very disappointing loss for us,” Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer said. “I was pleased with the way we came back. But if you give up three hits — two in the infield — and six unearned runs, 11 walks and a hit batter, make five errors, and throw in at least two baserunning mistakes, it makes it hard to win. St. Helena is much-improved and their coach, Dann Cullan, has done a great job with only 10 players. Got to give them credit. They made some clutch plays."

Justin-Siena hosts Montgomery at noon Saturday.

