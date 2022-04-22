Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena sweeps Vintage in track

The Justin-Siena track and field team recently swept visiting Vintage in a Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet, its girls winning 87-48 and boys 81-41.

The hot day with low winds set up for many personal-record performances. On the girls side, Justin-Siena’s Lili Hobaugh took first place in the 100 meters in 13.15 seconds, followed by Vintage’s Paris Troendly (13.21) and Vintage’s Liv Hedberg (13.60).

Vintage’s Sophia Notaro won the long jump at 18 feet, 3 inches, while Hobaugh was second with a school-record mark of 17-10½.

In the 4x100 relay, the Braves’ Sydney Thweatt, Isabella Balmaceda and Haley Pham won with a VVAL-leading time of 51.18. Thweatt continued her undefeated status in the VVAL with victories in the 400 meters (1:00.07) and 200 meters (26.45). Hobaugh won the 100 meters (12.7) and was second in the 200 meters (27.0).

Balmaceda was a very strong third in the 200 meters (28.07), as Justin swept that event with Hobaugh in second at 27.52. Notaro won the 100 hurdles (16.35) with teammate Isabella Sarao in second (18.66) and Katie Heffernan of Justin third (18.70).

Notaro was also a strong first in the 300 hurdles (48.73), with Heffernan in second (52.76) and the Braves’ Bella Wright third (48.73). Heffernan had a great day at the triple jump, taking first place (32-11), with Emery Messenger in second (32-4). Messenger also set a PR to win the shot put (28-1) with Vintage’s Ellie Kennedy and Natalie Russell in second and third. Kennedy won the discus (90-0) and Wright was second (75-5) and Aubriana Medina third (74-9).

Justin-Siena senior Audrey Halloran won the 800 meters (2:38.57), with teammate Hana Duhig setting a big PR to win the 1,600 meters (5:56.94). The Braves’ Hailey Schuemann was second at that distance (6:02.95) and Vintage’s Natasha Beitz third (6:07.89).

Stephanie Gonzales of Justin-Siena vaulted 7-6 for first place, with teammate Kathryn Spiegel clearing the bar at 7 feet to take second. Maggie Chapin of Vintage won the 3200 meters (13.37), with Justin’s Duhig in second (14:17) and Beitz third (14:50.37).

The Justin Siena team in the 4x400 relay of Gabby Davis, Tatum Newell, Blake Wilsey and Thweatt also won (4:26.1).

In varsity boys action, the distance athletes from Justin-Siena were strong in the 800 meters as Orlando Martinez won (2:15) over runner-up Grayson Frye (2:23) of Vintage. In the 1600 meters, the Braves’ Charlie Wenzel (4:58) won and edged Frye (4:59) by a second, while Vintage’s Aaron Thomas was third (12:40).

Justin-Siena’s Asher Cleary had a big point-scoring day by winning the 110 hurdles (18.75) and 300 hurdles (46.22). Teammate Jacob Wood was second in the 110 hurdles and third in the 300 hurdles. The Braves swept the long jump with big leaps, led by Caden Parlett (21-1), Xavier Maddalone (20-6) and Hunter Bledsoe (19-11) in the top three places.

Justin-Siena also swept the high jump, where Travis Hightower (6 feet) won, Xavier Maddalone (5-10) was second and Cleary (5-10 with more misses) third.

The pole vault also went the Braves’ way, with Jackson Smith (10 feet) winning over teammate Dexter Kelly. Henry Boeschen claimed the triple jump (38-9¾) to edge Vintage’s Anthony Notaro (38-6) and the Braves’ Jojo Maddalone (35-5) in the top three.

The short sprints included strong 100-meters finishes from Vintage speedsters Diego Davis (11.50) and Dylan McCann (11.64), who went first and second on the day, with Parlett taking third (11.81). Reid Woolworth of Vintage (23.64) battled Miles Martin (23.89) for the 200-meter win, both running fast times, along with Nico LaMonica of Justin in third (24.24).

Woolworth also won the 400 meters (53.95) with Jack Foust of Justin in second (55.24) and teammate Jack Carey in third (56.14). The shot put was won by Vintage athlete Ben Feldstein (47-6), with Augie Nelson of Vintage in second (40-6) and Justin-Siena’s Miles Martin in third (39-4). Feldstein continued his great season by also winning the discus (149-2), with teammates Nelson (PR 122-5) and Luis Soriano (PR 91-8) in second and third.

Both relays went to the Braves, with the 4x100 team of Parlett, Martin, Bledsoe and LaMonica running a VVAL-leading time (44.51). The 4x400 team of Jojo Maddalone, Martinez, Carey and Foust ran well to win in 3:49.52.

“These two teams always compete hard, and strong marks are the result,” Justin-Siena head coach Tracy Martin said. “It was perfect weather for a really great competition.”

Varsity Badminton

American Canyon 8, Vintage 7

The visiting Wolves swept the girls doubles and mixed doubles and won 3 of 4 girls singles matches to edge the Crushers in a VVAL contest on Tuesday.

American Canyon pulled out one three-set match and the Crushers won the other two.

“All the kids were focused and played extremely well,” Vintage head coach Robyn Del Zompo said. “I am very proud of all my players and we are looking forward to VVAL Tournament on May 6.”

Vintage No. 2 girls singles player Colette St. Aubin outlasted Natalie Vega, 21-8, 17-21, 21-9. But the Wolves won the rest, as No. 1 Kaitlyn Glenn beat Akhila Donthi 21-19, 21-14, No. 3 Elizabeth Glenn held off Melany Fuentes 21-18, 21-19 at No. 3, and Katelyn Spake downed Areli Molina 21-13, 21-12 at No. 4.

In girls doubles, it was the No. 1 Glenn sisters beating St. Aubin and Donthi, 21-19, 21-16 and No. 2 pair Spake and Satake over Isabela Hernandez and Brianna Cervantes, 21-18, 21-10.

In mixed doubles for American Canyon, starting at No. 1, Josh Barnes and Vega rallied past Tylen Carrasco and Brianna Cervantes, 14-21, 22-20, 21-17, Aaliyah Vas and Chris Cai swept Bruno Ledesma and Allysen Crowley, 21-12, 21-17, and Owen Adderley and Katerine Molder beat Tommy Chrisco and Brianna Hurtado, 21-15, 21-15.

For Vintage in boys doubles, it was No. 1 duo Ledesma and Quentin Jericko over Cai and Andrew Silamaro, 21-8, 21-17, and No. 2 pair Sam Loomis and Collin Durfee over Stanley Yu and Andrew Buenaventura, 21-15, 21-12.

In boys singles, Loomis outlasted Barnes, 21-12, 19-21, 21-6, Durfee overcame Adderley, 21-19, 19-21, 21-7, Jericko dispatched Silamaro, 21-11, 21-14, and Carrasco downed Atanacio, 21-12, 21-18.

American Canyon head coach Dorothy Gail Ramos said she and husband Josh Ramos, now in his sixth year as athletic director at Vallejo High, welcomed son Klay into the world in September 2021 and she wasn’t back to coaching full-time until March.

“It has been a whirlwind since coming back to a full season from a post-COVID season, especially coming back from maternity leave,” she said. “Starting the season with establishing a strong foundation in footwork, we moved to racquet-handling skills before taking them on to more advanced shots and placement. I tell the team every day the ticket to securing a win is grounded in what they accomplish during practice.”

Ramos has added assistant coach Caitlyn Minas, a 2014 American Canyon graduate, to the staff to train the team’s least experienced players.

“These are brand new players, most of them freshmen and sophomores. She has come on board and created a structured, skills-based training approach that has set the bar high for our new teammates,” she said of Minas. “She has been a bright and warm addition to the team.”

Ramos said she and junior varsity coach Grace Glenn train the starters six days a week.

“We are able to work together to hold intensive and highly structured, individualized practices, leaving only the last 20-15 minutes left for practice games, sometimes with their very own coaches on the opposing side of the net,” she said.

Kaitlyn Glenn, a senior, improved to 6-0 in singles. She and sophomore sister Elizabeth Glenn are 6-0 in doubles, with all two-set sweeps. Spake and Satake, juniors who have played together since eighth grade, are 6-0 at No. 2 doubles, but needed three sets to beat the Crushers in two earlier meetings.

Barnes and fellow junior Vega improved to 6-0 at No. 1 mixed doubles, and senior Moulder and sophomore Adderley moved to 5-1 at No. 2. At No. 3, Vas and Cai improved to 6-0 with all two-setters.

The Wolves visited Petaluma on Thursday and host the Trojans on April 28 before hosting their Wolf Classic Invitational on April 30.

Varsity Boys Golf

Casa Grande 246, American Canyon 251

Brandon Torres was the overall medalist with a 41, but three other American Canyon players shot in the 60s as the Wolves fell in Thursday’s VVAL match at Rooster Run Golf Club in Petaluma.

Maddox Villa-Carlos added a 47, Tytin Crisafuli and John Salas carded 49s, Gabriel Harris a 64 and Jameson Hester a 67.

Vintage 238, Petaluma 248

The Crushers won their seventh straight match, defeating previously unbeaten Petaluma at Silverado Resort in tough conditions on Tuesday. The medalist was Vintage’s Thomas Walder with a 40, with teammate Nick Young just behind with a 41. Alex Trainor added a 47, Jonah Crane a 50, Cole Bailey a 53, and Drew Holloran a 55.

Young continued his solid play Monday by finishing with a top-10 score of 78 in the 18-hole Gambetta Invitational at Lone Tree Golf Course in Antioch. He’s also shot in the 70s in three other 18-hole tournaments — a 77 for a top-10 finish in Livermore High’s Cowboy Classic at The Course at Wente Vineyards on March 2, a 74 for a fourth-place finish in the Wildcat Invitational at the Meadow Club on March 14, and a 78 for an eighth-place finish in the Champ Classic at Silverado Resort on March 21.

JV Baseball

Armijo 8, Justin-Siena 1, 5 innings

The Braves hosted the Royals (4-14) in a nonleague game Wednesday and lost by a touchdown in a game stopped early because of wet weather. Pitching well but taking the loss was Moses Holland-Neves (4 innings, 4 hits, 2 of 3 runs earned, 6 strikeouts, 2 walks).

The Braves managed only three hits, all extra-base hits. Aidan Hermann doubled in Holland-Neves, who had also doubled in the bottom of the fifth for the Braves’ only run. Luke Giusto added a first-inning triple for the Braves.

“We hadn't really practiced for six days and it showed,” said Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer, whose team was on spring break. “It seemed like we were constantly in an infield-in or first-and-third situation the whole game. We also did not have a good approach at the plate offensively.”

Justin-Siena (9-9, 2-4) was to host Napa on Friday.

