Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena tennis team beats Napa, improves to 9-0 in VVAL

The Justin-Siena girls tennis team was to take its five-year Vine Valley Athletic League win streak Thursday to American Canyon, where the second-place Wolves (9-1 VVAL) were looking to avenge their only league loss, 5-2 last month.

The Braves (9-1, 9-0 VVAL) won their 56th straight VVAL match on Tuesday over visiting Napa High, 6-1, winning at all but No. 3 doubles.

Winning at No. 1 through No. 4 singles, respectively, were Bryn Hogan over Cristina Mateescu, 6-0, 6-0, Naveena Jackson over Kaelin Paringit, 6-0, 6-0, Megha Jackson over Zariel Robles, 6-1, 6-0, and Michaela Pucci over Isabella Graffigna, 6-1, 6-1.

In doubles, Justin’s No. 1 team of Jess Beaulac and Carina Dunbar downed Daniela Lopez and Georgia Morris, 7-5, 6-0. At second doubles, the Braves' team of Maggi Cooke and Olivia Mazzucco shut out Jessie Jessup and Julia Bui, 6-0, 6-0.

At third doubles, it was Napa High’s Heidi Gadasy and Cas Perez-Fontana downing Sophie Ha and India DeVere, 6-1, 6-2.

Next week, the Braves host Vintage on Tuesday and Petaluma in Thursday’s Senior Day match. Napa hosts Sonoma Valley in its Senior Day match on Tuesday before visiting Casa Grande on Thursday.

Varsity Girls Golf

Justin Siena 254, Napa 333

The Braves (11-0 VVAL), after Wednesday’s win over visiting Napa High at Chardonnay Golf Club, were to visit Petaluma at Rooster Run Golf Course on Thursday for their VVAL finale and a shot a perfect league campaign.

Brooklyn Blankenship leads the way against the Grizzlies with a 43. Natalie Krystal shot a 49, Vannia Dagnino a 50, Marley Sennott a 55, and Ava Preston a 57.

The Braves held off Vintage 278-290 on Tuesday on Silverado Resort and Spa’s North Course.

“After Tuesday’s match, I spoke to the girls about returning to the consistency of play that I know we are capable of,” Justin-Siena head coach Chris Curnutt said. “I wanted to see better decision making, attention to detail, and execution from a physical standpoint. The girls came out and delivered exactly what I asked of them. We must come out and deliver the level of focus and commitment that we showed this evening every time we step on the course. I am confident that if we play to the quality we possess, we can go to Petaluma and bring back the W.”

For Vintage in Tuesday’s match, Capri Russell had a 51, Ashley Ellis a 55, Peyton O’Hara a 58, Lizzie Quick a 61, Sophie Stone a 65, and Addie Rode a 70.

Russell tied her season best.

“She and Ashley have been consistently scoring in the mid- to low-50s,” Vintage head coach Maika Watanabe said.

The Crushers were to take a 7-4 VVAL mark to Thursday’s VVAL finale against American Canyon at Chardonnay.

“The team kept in close range with a very experienced Justin girls team,” Watanabe said. “Capri's birdie on Hole 7 of the North Course was exciting to watch. Overall, the girls have played consistently over the course of the season and we are waiting to see what happens during the VVAL championships on Monday (Oct. 17) that leads to the North Coast Section championships.”

Varsity Volleyball

American Canyon wins division at tourney

The Wolves finished first in the Silver Division at the annual Stockton Classic tournament last Saturday.

In pool play, they went 1-1 with a 25-14, 25-19 win over Chico High and a 25-14, 25-17 loss to Sierra of Manteca. In bracket play, American Canyon came back to beat old league rival Vanden, 21-25, 25-23, 17-15, before winning another three-setter over Sonora, 25-22, 23-25, 15-10.

“Overall, the tournament was a great opportunity to see some high-level play and it allowed us an opportunity to fine-tune some skills,” Wolves head coach Katy O’Brien said. “I am very proud of the way that my girls fought for every point throughout the day. There were matches where we were down by 8 points towards the end of the set and they would dig deep to come back and win. I have never seen such a hard-working and determined group of young ladies.”

American Canyon’s was led on the day by Giselle Torres (21 kills, 17 digs, 31 assists), Arianna Pacheco (17 kills, 16 aces, 18 digs), Kennedy Brown (11 kills, 3 blocks), Ava Berry (10 kills, 4 aces, 6 blocks), Jaelyn Denina (8 kills), Nalani Bustos (5 aces, 11 digs, 40 assists), Isabella Avila (2 aces, 33 digs), Sophia Bernabe (6 aces, 4 kills, 15 digs) and Giana Guintu (2 kills, 2 aces, 14 digs).

JV Football

Justin-Siena 46, Napa 8

The Braves came out strong last Friday night at Memorial Stadium, scoring on their third play of the game on Tommy Malloy’s 3-yard rush. On the Grizzlies’ first play from scrimmage, the Braves’ Gianni Reyes forced a fumble that Justin-Siena recovered deep in Napa territory. Two plays later, Colt Maloney caught a 4-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Clint Wilsey to make it 14-0.

Justin-Siena (1-6, 1-2 VVAL) scored twice more in the first quarter, on Wilsey passes to Malloy from 12 yards out and to Alex Ruiz from 9 yards away. Also scoring for the Braves were Malloy on a 55-yard run, Jenaro Robledo on a 4-yard run, and Luke Ficeli on a 9-yard run.

Malloy finished with 5 carries for 101 yards, 1 catch for 12 yards, a 75 yards in punt returns, three touchdowns and four tackles

Wilsey was 4 of 5 passing for 36 yards and three touchdowns. Ficeli had four carries for 30 yards, four tackles, an interception and a touchdown. Ruiz made two catches for 20 yards and a touchdown, and snagged an interception on defense. Maloney had two carries for 10 yards, one catch for 4 yards, a touchdown, and 6 tackles.

“We are very proud of our team for continuing to compete every day to get better, and we know today felt good for these players,” Justin-Siena assistant coach Andrew Bettencourt said. “We were able to come out and make big plays early to set the tone. We know we have a tough game against Vintage (4-3, 1-2 VVAL) coming up (at 4:45 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium) and need to get back to work this week to continue to get better.”