The Justin-Siena track and field teams won three of the four divisions at American Canyon in their final Vine Valley Athletic League dual meet of the season on April 25.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register.

The programs have had a history of close races and fast relays against each other, and this year’s matchup was no different. Justin’s varsity girls won 91-44, completing their third consecutive undefeated regular season, while the Braves’ varsity boys team brought great momentum to their year with a close 69-67 victory. The Justin junior varsity girls also won, 79-23, while American Canyon’s JV boys denied the sweep with a 66-58 win.

For the Braves’ varsity girls, the 4x100 relay team of Haley Pham, Gabby Davis, Bella Balmaceda and Lili Hobaugh posted a season-best time of 50.63 seconds, not far off their own school record. Hobaugh also won the long jump at 17 feet, 1 inch and was second in both the 100 meters (13.01) and 200 meters (27.45).

The sprint speed continued in the 400 meters, where Blake Wilsey won in a league-leading time of 1:01.32 and claimed the 200 in a personal-record 27.39. Freshman teammate Lainey Reiter was second in the 400 in 61.41, the league’s second-fastest time. Lea Smit won the 1600, 800 and high jump and joined 4x400 relay teammates Wilsey, Reiter and Davis in an exciting matchup with the Wolves to earn a VVAL-leading time of 4:15.29.

American Canyon’s Lauren King won the 100 meters in a strong 12.94 and was third in the 200. Justin’s Samantha Carey won both the 100 hurdles and the 300 hurdles in strong form, with the Wolves’ Madelyn Pierce finishing second in the 100s and teammate Ra’Zariya Vaughn second in the 300s.

Justin-Siena’s Mariel Emana continued her strong season by winning the shot put (32-5) and was second in the discus (69-7) behind American Canyon’s Aiyanna Beane (82-5).

The triple jumpers put on a good show, as the Wolves, Kennedy Brown was first at 35-1, teammate Alexis Herrera was second at 33-5, and Justin-Siena’s Emery Messenger was third at 32-0. Katie Spiegal won the pole vault for Justin, and teammate Lily Dominguez took the 3200.

The varsity boys went back and forth down to the last event. The Wolves’ John Quilon continued his solid season with wins in the 100 meters (11.27) and 200 meters (23.46), while teammate Taurean Walker was seconds in those events in 11.59 and 24.23.

Justin’s Jacob Wood was third in the 100 in 11.92. Teammate Jaden Washington won his second 400 in a row in 54.28, and Jack Carey was third in 55.14. The Braves’ Orlando Martinez dominated the 800 in 2:17.22, with teammate Ryan Reber in second place in 2:19.94. Wyatt Paulson was equally strong in winning the 3200.

The long jump efforts of Hunter Bledsoe, Jack Carey and Henry Boeschen allowed a sweep of points there. Quilon won the triple jump at 40 feet, with Boeschen second at 37-4. The Braves’ Asher Cleary won the high jump with teammate DJ Ryan in second, and Cleary was third in the discus. American Canyon’s Jesse Lopez won the discus (115-10) with Justin’s Jack Ibrahim second with a personal record (112-10). Lopez also won the shot put, with Dom Jiola of Justin in second and Ibrahim in third.

The Justin-Siena 4x400 relay team won in a strong time of 3:39.82 to lead the VVAL with a team of Martinez, Finn Machado, Washington and Carey. Winning the 110 hurdles was the Wolves’ Isaiah Vaughn, with the Braves’ Colin Esperanza in second with a PR time and teammate Jacob Wood in third.

“Our varsity girls continued their consistent strength,” Justin-Siena assistant coach Gary Prince said, “and the varsity boys are peaking at exactly the right time to head into the championship season.”

Look for results of this weekend’s VVAL Championships at Casa Grande in the coming days.

Varsity Swimming

Justin boys, girls both third in VVAL

Justin-Siena’s boys and girls teams each finished third in the Vine Valley Athletic League Championships April 28-29 at Vintage.

“Not bad for a team that started three weeks late and lost 11 athletes to injury, illness and a school activity held both days of this competition,” Braves head coach Monica Linn said. “It was incredibly frustrating, but we made it work.”

Justin-Siena junior Lila Heffernan broke the league and school records in the 200 freestyle with a 1:50.59. Heffernan also updated the VVAL record and her own school record in the 100 free with a 50.38. Both times were fast enough to automatically punch her ticket to the North Coast Section Championships held this weekend in Concord.

Incredible performances came from Braves senior Aidan Machado, who dropped below the 1:00 mark in the 100 free by going a 56.67 in the finals. Freshman Rafael Estimo wowed the crowd by taking first place with a 53.91 100 fly. Freshman Jacob Imhoff had a beautiful showing in the 100 fly, recording a personal best 56.99 and a solid showing with the valley's fastest posting a 1:05.54 in his 100 breaststroke.

The Braves’ varsity top eight qualifiers factored into their third-place finish. Strong contributors included Carlie Fiorito and Eliza Wicks.

“With so many swimmers unable to attend VVAL, we shifted many underclassmen to varsity, where they did not disappoint,” Linn said. “Sam Wahle, Sydney Dommen, Danny Melanephy and Noah Starks kept us deep in events and supported the overall success of the team.”

Look for results of this weekend's NCS Championships in the coming days.