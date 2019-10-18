The Justin-Siena girls tennis team is one win away from a second straight undefeated Vine Valley Athletic League campaign after defeating second-place Vintage 5-2 at home Thursday.
It was the 26th win in a row overall for the Braves (13-0, 11-0 VVAL), who were missing top player Priyanka Shanker and played with a shuffled lineup.
Winning in singles for Justin-Siena were Presley Schultz over Grace Christman, 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 2 match, and Ashlyn Mills over Casey LeTourneau, 7-6 (10-8), 6-1 in a tight affair at No. 3.
Vintage’s Jamie Pope beat Bella Rampa at No. 1 singles, 6-0, 6-1, and Erin Meader downed Kendall Manasse at No. 4 singles for the Crushers (7-2 VVAL).
But the Braves swept the doubles matches. The No. 1 team of Megha Jackson and Lucia Lanzafame outlasted Morgan Wright and Rose Mooney, 6-7 (7-2), 6-4, 1-0 (10-7). At second doubles, Roses Newell and Ines Keller defeated Serena Kastella and Ashley Hall, 7-5, 6-0. At No. 3 doubles, Libby Birkbeck and Julia Best won 6-2, 6-0 over Hannah Jonas and Lauren Barrett.
"I'm so proud of the grit, determination, and focus our players had on the courts," Vintage head coach Elizabeth Silva said.
Sonoma Valley 4, Napa 3
The Grizzlies (4-6 VVAL) won two singles matches but only one doubles match, No. 3 by forfeit, in Thursday’s home loss.
Napa’s Sophia Mostow downed Mary Gallo 6-0, 6-2 at No. 1 singles and the Grizzlies’ Cameron Wickersham swept Reese Dobson 6-2, 6-2 at No. 3 singles.
For the Dragons (3-7 VVAL), No. 2 Olivia Weisiger defeated Sophia Kroll, 6-4, 6-1; and No. 4 Lily Raaka topped Natalie Maass, 6-1, 6-1. In doubles, No. 1 Sonoma Valley players Cam Berger and Priya Clark put away Elisa Cassiani and Ava Moreci, 7-5, 6-1, and No. 2 Dragons Sami Stubbs and Lily Morgan defeated Kalaya Jones and Alana Valentine, 6-4, 6-4
Varsity Volleyball
Vintage 3, Justin-Siena 1
The first-place Crushers (15-7, 8-1 VVAL) remained a half-game ahead of second-place Sonoma Valley with 19-25, 25-18, 25-19, 25-22 comeback win over the visiting Braves on Thursday night.
Maddie Klungel led Vintage with 15 kills and 25 assists while adding 10 digs, 3 aces and 3 blocks. Also playing well were Julia Bodor (13 kills, 4 blocks), Sarah Gauger (11 kills, 11 digs, 3 aces, 3 blocks), Maddie Flohr (8 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces), Maria Bodor (6 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces), Julia Scheumann (4 blocks), Liza Mason (3 aces, 7 digs) and Cintli Camacho (2 aces), who served tough at key points in the match.
The Crushers finish the regular season with three matches next week – at American Canyon on Tuesday and at home against Sonoma Valley on Wednesday and against visiting Napa High on Thursday.
Justin-Siena 3, American Canyon 0
The visiting Wolves played better as Tuesday’s match progressed, but the fourth-place Braves (8-12, 6-5 VVAL) still got the 25-12, 25-20, 25-22 victory.
“We came out strong and excited on our Senior Night,” Justin-Siena head coach Chelsea Reilley said. “Serving was stellar, and we were able to effectively run our offense. American Canyon played great defense and frustrated us at times, but we were able to move the ball around on offense and get all of our hitters involved.”
For the Braves, Megan Hanson had 15 kills, 6 digs and 2 blocks, Eva Cleary added 10 kills, 3 digs and an ace, Mea Todd collected 27 assists, 6 aces 3 digs and a kill, and Marianne Fernandez had 5 aces and 5 digs and “passed a fantastic game,” Reilley said.
Maui Cabrera, Yani Kenion and Kenzie Dado had 6 kills apiece for American Canyon (5-20, 0-10 VVAL), while Madison Iwatsu had 3 aces, Caytlin Capulong 10 digs, and Giselle Torres 8 digs and 10 assists. The Wolves had a bye Thursday.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Justin-Siena 13, Vintage 7
The Braves improved to 12-0 in VVAL play with Thursday’s home win at Napa Valley College.
“Both teams were playing well,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jane Hansen, whose team scored the game’s first 4 goals before the Crushers charged back with 3 goals “on defensive lapses,” Hanson said.
But Maddie Vanoni gave the Braves a 5-3 halftime lead by scoring in a 6-on-5 power play.
The teams each scored 4 goals in the third quarter, before Justin-Siena pulled away in the fourth.
Sarah Reynolds led the winners with 4 goals, Meghan Hansen and Vanoni scored 3 each, Lina Phinney had 2 goals, and Lexi Hollister added 1.
“All of the players added to the victory,” Coach Hansen said, “even the players on the bench, who were cheering their heads off.”
The Braves host Ukiah on Tuesday in a Senior Day game, before making up a rescheduled game against Napa High at the Vintage pool on Oct. 29.
JV Volleyball
Vintage 2, Justin-Siena 0
Lyla Cosper served for 7 straight points and had 4 aces as the Crushers won 25-8, 25-9 on Thursday. Celeste Calderon added a 6-point service run, 2 aces and 3 digs. Also playing well for Vintage were Gemma Bahnsen (1 ace, 3 kills), Maddie McPhee (3 assists), Makenzie Wallace (2 aces, 1 kill, 3 assists) and Peyton Williams (3 kills, 3 blocks).