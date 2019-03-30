The Justin-Siena track and field team put several athletes on the medal podium in the Easter Relays Invitational, held last weekend in a stadium overlooking the coast at Santa Barbara City College.
“It was a very competitive meet, with 47 teams attending, and our athletes stood out as individuals and as a cohesive team,” said Braves head coach Tracy Martin. “We had a very good day in our key events, and fast relay performances across the board. Many of our athletes competed in three and four relays each that day, with great passes and strong finishes, so they completely earned their success.”
Gianna Troppy won the high jump champion at 5 feet, 2 inches, narrowly missing the school record of 5-4. She set another strong personal record in the discus at 114 feet for sixth place.
“Gianna is thriving in her senior year season,” Martin said. “She continues to achieve her goals with strong personal records each week, and that is setting her up nicely for the big meets ahead.”
Landon Mispagel dominated the hurdles, taking first place in the 110s, and set a long jump PR of 19-10.
Conrad Say finished fourth in a fast 100-meter sprint field in 11.20 seconds.
Liam McDevitt was way over the bar at 6 feet in the boys high jump, placing fourth, and Natalie Kelly took third in the JV girls pole vault (7-6).
Josephine Weis was seventh in the girls pole vault at 9 feet, while Casey Potrebic matched his PR in the boys pole vault (11-6). The JV boys 4x100 relay team of Seth Morrison, Cole Chatagnier, Miles Martin and Theo Lemieux turned in another season best with a 48.04, winning their heat and lowering their Vine Valley Athletic League-leading time.
In the girls sprint medley relay, which had a 100-, 100-, 200- and 400-meter legs, Kelly, Claire Sullivan, Weis and Sydney Thweatt took sixth place.
The 4x100 boys relay team of Matthew Heun, McDevitt, Blake Hoban and Emilio Kalten won its heat with great passes, and the girls 4x400 relay team of Catherine Sherburne, Bella Holman, Emily Breneisen and Audrey Halloran followed suit by also winning their heat.
Team bonding was clearly in full swing as the athletes traveled together for three days.
“Our team effort never faded throughout the long meet,” said assistant coach Gary Prince. “Our athletes came together for the competition, and really enjoyed their team experience in Santa Barbara.”
Varsity Baseball
Justin-Siena 6, Napa 3
The Braves (6-4) used sound pitching and a pair of timely two-out hits to notch their Vine Valley Athletic League opener on Friday at Napa High.
Alex Kirley got the win, pitching the first four innings and allowing one run on two hits, five strikeouts and two walks.
Napa (0-12, 0-3 VVAL)) scored first in the bottom of the second, stringing those two hits together to scratch out a run. After the Braves stranded a runner in scoring position in each of the first and second frames, Luigi Albano-Dito's two-out double drove in Will Natuzzi to tie the game.
After adding two more runs in the frame on a couple of Napa defensive miscues, the Braves had a lead they would not give back. With his team leading 4-1 in the sixth, Natuzzi picked up a clutch two-out hit of his own, driving in Nolan Dunkle and Noah Young with a single through the right side of the infield to give the Braves some much needed insurance.
Napa chased reliever Ethan Wesson (1 1/3 innings, one hit, two walks, one strikeout) with two runs (one earned) in the bottom half of the sixth. But Nick Andrews (1 2/3 innings, one hit) came in to record the five-out save, needing only 12 pitches to close out the game.
“This was as complete a ballgame as we have had this year,” Justin-Siena head coach Jeremy Tayson said. “We really challenged our pitching and defense to step up in this past week and the team really responded and carried us today. All three guys on the mound were sharp and the defense behind them was solid.”
Kirley added a sacrifice bunt and run scored, Marco Nunes singled, Maxx Castellucci had a single, RBI and run scored, Dunkle had two walks and a stolen base, and Young drew a walk.
Varsity Girls Lacrosse
Justin-Siena 22, Petaluma 7
The Braves more than tripled the hosts’ scoring output in Thursday night’s VVAL rout.
Allison Clark, donning Justin-Siena’s No. 9 jersey, notched nine points (six goals, three assists) to lead the way. The senior attacker’s second goal, with 8:57 left in the first half, gave her 250 career points. She now has 256. In 64 varsity games, Clark has averaged a four points per game – an impressive feat in high school girls lacrosse.
Many Justin-Siena athletes had stellar nights, including sophomore midfielder Karlie Wells (five goals, two assists), senior attackers Kiran Monteverdi (four goals, three assists) and Rachael Fitzgerald (two goals, four assists).
The Braves (4-1 VVAL) next visit Carondelet in Concord on Wednesday.
Varsity Badminton
Petaluma 12, Napa 3
Chelsea Pascual defeated Aylen Gallardo 21-6, 21-6 at No. 1 girls singles and teamed with Elina Chapouris on a 21-7, 21-16 victory at No. 1 girls doubles to lead the Grizzlies in Thursday’s VVAL road loss.
Napa’s Bella Pineda added a 17-1, 21-9, 21-11 win over Penny Reynolds at No. 2 singles.
Winning for Petaluma in girls singles were No. 3 Marissa Temple 15-21, 18-21 over Loraine Sepulona, and No. 4 Amanda King 21-23, 21-18, 21-17.
In boys singles, No. 1 through No. 4, respectively, it was Coly Yant over Miguel Leon, 21-10, 21-12, Mikie Ayala over Joe Lee, 21-15, 21-10, Anton Horvath over Dylan Zampa, 21-14, 21-15, and Matt Corda over Cody Jones, 21-7, 21-19.
The Trojans’ other girls doubles pair beat Lizbeth Valdez and Sepulona, 17-21, 23-21, 21-13.
Lee and Miguel Leon lost 21-11, 21-18 for Napa, as did Zampa and Manny Hernandez, 21-11, 21-7.
In mixed doubles for the Grizzlies, Pineda and Jones fell 21-12, 21-15, Sam Shelton and Charlie Blanchard lost 21-9, 21-16, and Giovanni Hernandez and Denisse Maciel fell 21-12, 21-7.
Casa Grande 10, American Canyon 5
The Wolves pulled off one singles win – by No. 4 boy Wesley Yee Ong over Andy Altamirano, 21-9, 21-14, and won the rest in doubles during Thursday’s VVAL loss at Casa Grande.
At No. 1 girls doubles, the Gauchos’ Samveda Rukmangadhan and Ashley Brounstein defeated Leanna Bonalba and Carina Badua, 21-17, 21-7, but the Wolves’ Catherine Ong and Sabina Mendoza got it back with a 17-21, 22-20, 21-12 win at No. 2 doubles over Abril Morga and Elizabeth Gong.
The teams also split in boys doubles. At No. 1, American Canyon’s Wesley Yee Ong and Marvic Vivo cruised past Suraj Rajan and Zain Khan, 21-16, 21-7, while No. 2 Petaluma pair Nicholas Lampe and David Vidrio beat Michael Jove and Marc Lucero, 21-17, 21-9.
The Wolves won the first two mixed doubles matches, as No. 1 players Marc Tejada and Tammy Lam downed Alejandra Torres and Jose Ochoa, 26-24, 12-21, 21-18, and No. 2 players Angela Disu and Vivo defeated Suparna Kompalli and Andy Altamirano, 18-21, 21-19, 21-18. Petaluma’s Elizabeth Gong and David Vidrio won the No. 3 match over Catherine Ong and Daniel Pusung, 24-22, 16-21, 21-16.
The Trojans swept the girls singles. At No. 1 through No. 4, respectively, it was Sameveda Rukmangadhan over Yvonne Cruz, 21-5, 21-15, Ashley Brounstein over Eliza Tobias, 21-16, 21-4, Alejandra Torres over Kaitlin Dang, 21-6, 21-7, and Abril Morga over Kaitlyn Glenn, 21-20, 13-21, 21-19.
For Petaluma in boys singles, it was No. 1 Nicholas Lampe over Tejada, 21-5, 21-5, No. 2 Suraj Rajan over Daniel Maningas, 21-13, 21-13, and No. 3 Jose Ochoa over Marc Lucero, 21-19, 21-8.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Justin-Siena 5, Petaluma 2
The Braves hosted Petaluma in a rain makeup match Wednesday and improved to 4-4 overall and 3-4 in VVAL.
Justin-Siena swept the singles in straight sets, with Jakob Shultz beating Connor Gors 6-4, 6-0 at first singles. At second singles, Jose Chopitea shut out Petaluma's Khalil Tams, 6-0, 6-0. At third singles, the Braves’ Nicholas Reyna prevailed over Griffin Epstein, 6-1, 6-3. At fourth singles, Paul Kelly beat the Trojans’ Logan Reuter, 6-4, 6-4.
In doubles, the Braves’ first team of Luc DeMartini and Peter Bowman-Davis beat Aidan Cannon and Jake Symons, 6-2, 6-2. Petaluma captured second doubles with the team of Brunno McDarrah and Chris Tams defeating the Dex Kelly and Lucca Sabastiani, 6-4, 6-4. At third doubles, Justin-Siena’s team of Anthony Fanin and Sohan Kanjee lost to Paul Leoni and Eli White, 6-1, 6-2.
The Braves host Napa High at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.
In the most up-to-date standings, Vintage leads the VVAL at 6-0, followed by Sonoma Valley (5-1), Casa Grande (3-2), Justin-Siena (3-4), Petaluma (2-3), Napa (2-4) and American Canyon (0-7).
JV Badminton
Napa 7, Petaluma 2
Winning in girls singles for the Grizzlies at Petaluma on Thursday were No. 1 Dulce Leon over Amelia Grevin, 21-18, 21-10, No. 2 Yliana Perez over Brooke Day, 21-9, 21-5, and No. 3 Ashley Granados over Mia Harris, 21-17, 21-10.
In boys singles, Petaluma’s Martin Burstein downed Gilberto Cortes 21-10, 21-15, but Napa got wins from No. 2 Charlie Blanchard over Callan Sheldon, 21-17, 21-8, and No. 3 Manny Hernandez over Paul Fornage, 21-2, 21-10.
In girls doubles, Napa’s Stephanie G and Yliana P won 21-18, 21-6. Petaluma won the boys doubles match over Gilberto Cortes and Osvaldo Salcedo, 21-11, 21-18, but Napa mixed doubles players Will Chen and Lizette Flores prevailed 21-12, 21-17.