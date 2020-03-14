Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena track and field athletes shine at Big Cat Invitational

Barsotti-Flanders also won the 100 back (57.69) and 200 free (1:51.55) and Ramblas won the 50 free (23.38). Placing second for the Grizzlies were Keoni Cisco in the 200 IM (2:21.78), Ramblas in the 100 free (54.31), Jake O’Connor in the 500 free (5:55.23), Barrett McMichael in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.89).

Varsity Girls Swim & Dive

Napa 111, Justin-Siena 57

The Grizzlies won all three relays in Wednesday’s VVAL win at Napa Valley College.

Keaton Flynn, Emily Dusky, Rebecca Arndt and Meena Khan won the 200 medley in a North Coast Section consideration time (2:02.14), Quincy Frommelt, Dusky, Khan and Lena Monlouis-Bonnaire in the 200 free relay in another NCS consideration time (1:50.91) and Monlouis-Bonnaire, Arndt, Gwendolyn Gallenkamp and Flynn in the 400 free relay (4:22.25).

Winning individually for the Grizzlies were Esther Barreda in diving (101.05), Khan in the 200 free (2:10.30) and 100 free (1:10.30), Arndt in the 200 IM (2:32.57), Monlouis-Bonnaire in the 50 free (27.18), Flynn in the 100 backstroke (1:10.55) and Dusky in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.20).

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-433-5056 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}