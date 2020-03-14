Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena track and field athletes shine at Big Cat Invitational

The Justin-Siena track and field team got standout performances from strong veterans and newcomers at Santa Rosa High’s Big Cat Invitational on March 7 against 23 other North Coast Section schools.
For the varsity girls, sophomore Sydney Thweatt had an outstanding early season meet with dominant first-place finishes in both the 400 meters (61.76 seconds) and 300 hurdles (50.20). Junior tennis standout Roses Newell ran her first varsity 400-meter race to a top-eight finish (66.75).
The varsity boys were led by senior Blake Hoban, who in a competitive 100 meters ran a season best (11.55) and anchored the 4x100 relay (45.14) to a 63-hundredths-of-a-second win over runner-up El Molino, teaming with Solomone Anitoni, Seth Morrison and Matthew Huen. Casey Potrebic posted new personal records in the pole vault (13 feet, ½ inch), which he won, and the 200 meters (24.33), while also competing well in the 400 and discus.
Varsity Boys Tennis
Napa 5, Justin-Siena 2
Two days after sweeping the doubles in a 5-2 win at Petaluma, the Grizzlies swept the singles matches in Thursday’s Vine Valley Athletic League win over visiting Justin-Siena.
From top to bottom, it was Jason Mateescu over Nicholas Reyna, 6-2, 6-0, Ashur Webster over Luc DeMartini, 6-0, 6-0, Isaiah Orozco over David Larsen, 6-3, 6-2, and Marco Cassiani over Sicheng Guo, 6-4, 6-4.
Napa High’s Gabriel Orozco and Luis Hernandez won 7-5, 6-3 at No. 2 doubles.
Justin-Siena’s No. 1 doubles team of Peter Bowman-Davis and Yuta Suzuki held off Ethan Transon and Danny Medrano, 6-1, 5-7, 10-7, and the Braves’ No. 3 doubles duo of Anthony Fannin and Rylie Dombrowski prevailed over Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen, 6-3, 4-6, 10-8.
Varsity Boys Swim & Dive
Justin-Siena 87, Napa 82
The Braves won two relays in Wednesday’s VVAL win at Napa Valley College.
Those victories came from Iona Pascual, Max Gilsenan, Eric Tapia and Andrew Baskerville in the 200 medley relay (1:43.97), and from Reese Ingram, Ben Boles, Tapia and Anthony Krieter in the 400 freestyle relay (4:02.82).
Pascual also won the 200 individual medley (2:01.92) and 100 free (49.34), Gilsenan the 100 butterfly (55.73) and 100 breaststroke (1:01.73) and Krieter the 500 free (5:22.69).
Placing second for the Braves were Tapia in the 100 fly (56.63) and 200 free (1:59.05), Krieter in the 100 backstroke (1:04.75) and Baskerville in the 50 free (24.06),
Napa High’s Aidan Ramblas, Keoni Cisco, Barrett McMichael and Will Barsotti-Flanders won the 200 free relay in a school record 1:33.37, breaking the 11-year-old standard of 1:33.39 set by Robin Dore-Andrews, Drew Teicheira, Curtis Tinloy – whose wife, Sarah, is now Vintage’s head coach – and Jarrod Ebeling. They were pushed hard by runners-up Pascual, Roberts, Baskerville and Gilsenan (1:34.47).
Barsotti-Flanders also won the 100 back (57.69) and 200 free (1:51.55) and Ramblas won the 50 free (23.38). Placing second for the Grizzlies were Keoni Cisco in the 200 IM (2:21.78), Ramblas in the 100 free (54.31), Jake O’Connor in the 500 free (5:55.23), Barrett McMichael in the 100 breaststroke (1:07.89).
Varsity Girls Swim & Dive
Napa 111, Justin-Siena 57
The Grizzlies won all three relays in Wednesday’s VVAL win at Napa Valley College.
Keaton Flynn, Emily Dusky, Rebecca Arndt and Meena Khan won the 200 medley in a North Coast Section consideration time (2:02.14), Quincy Frommelt, Dusky, Khan and Lena Monlouis-Bonnaire in the 200 free relay in another NCS consideration time (1:50.91) and Monlouis-Bonnaire, Arndt, Gwendolyn Gallenkamp and Flynn in the 400 free relay (4:22.25).
Winning individually for the Grizzlies were Esther Barreda in diving (101.05), Khan in the 200 free (2:10.30) and 100 free (1:10.30), Arndt in the 200 IM (2:32.57), Monlouis-Bonnaire in the 50 free (27.18), Flynn in the 100 backstroke (1:10.55) and Dusky in the 100 breaststroke (1:13.20).
Placing second were Gallenkamp in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.46) and 200 free (2:21.72), Frommelt in the 100 back (1:12.00) and 200 IM (1:34.51), Abigail Brooks in diving (77.7), Anna Miller in the 500 free (6:31.45), Tyler Lu in the 100 free (1:10.30), Arndt in the 100 fly (1:08.36) and Dusky in the 50 free (27.60).
Justin-Siena got wins from Mackenzie Kawashiri in the 500 free (5:37.60) and 100 fly (1:04.64) and thirds from Carlie Fiorito (100 back and 200 IM), Anna Milhollin (100 breaststroke), Iden McIntyre (500 free), Jaxon Levy (100 free), Lina Phinney (100 fly) and Elle Baskerville (50 free).
Varsity Baseball
Alhambra 8, American Canyon 5
The visiting Bulldogs from Martinez scored all they needed with six unearned runs off starting pitcher Nick Countouriotis (2 hits, 3 walks, 1 strikeout) in the top of the second inning on Thursday.
Riley Carlos (5 innings, 6 hits, 2 earned runs, walk, 3 strikeouts) took over after that and American Canyon (2-2) cut its deficit to 6-3 the bottom of the second but could come up with only singles runs in the third and sixth.
The Wolves were led offensively by Carlos (2 for 3, double, 3 RBIs), Jimmy Larson (2 for 3, run, stolen base), Tyree Reed (2 for 4, run), Angel Cota (1 for 3, sacrifice fly, RBI, run), Ryan Mitchell (1 for 2, run), Roman Webb (1 for 3, run) and Victor Vega (RBI).
JV Boys Track and Field
Justin-Siena competes in Santa Rosa
The Braves had several strong finishes at Santa Rosa High’s Big Cat Invitational on March 7.
Their 4x100 team of Giancarlo Guerrero, Hunter Bledsoe, Eric Gutierrez and Miles Martin won in 47.99 seconds, beating runner-up Cardinal Newman by 75 hundredths of a second.
Bledsoe also won the long jump (18 feet, 1½ inches), Martin was third out of 11 heats in the 100 meters (12.22), Brandon Guiducci was third in the pole vault (8-6) and Travis Hightower was fourth in the high jump (5-6).
JV Girls Track and Field
Justin-Siena competes in Santa Rosa
The Braves had several strong finishes at Santa Rosa High’s Big Cat Invitational on March 7.
Their 4x100 team of Gabby Davis, Isabelle Balmaceda, Isabel Morales and Hannah Spare ran a season-best 56.67 seconds, finishing second to Sonoma Academy by .43 second.
Audrey Halloran won the 800 meters (2:35.75) and Emery Messenger was second in the pole vault (6 feet) and sixth in the shot put (23 feet).
The Braves won three 100-meter heats in a row. Mary Huen was second overall, Balmaceda third, Davis sixth and Spare 11th.
JV Baseball
American Canyon 22, Redwood Christian 7, 5 innings
The Wolves visited the Eagles in San Leandro on Thursday and got a 3-hitter from pitcher Tegan Wendt, who struck out 7 and walked 4.
Offensively, J.J. Sundita was 3 for 4 with a double and 4 RBIs, Ryan Landaverde 2 for 2 with 2 doubles and 4 RBIs, Joe Lopez 2 for 2 with 3 RBIs, Mario Juarez 1 for 2 with an RBI, Alex Saquelares 1 for 2 with 2 RBIs, Alex Pasayes 1 for 2, Julian Zapanta 1 for 3 with an RBI, and James Persico 1 for 1 with a double and 2 RBIs.
Wendt added an RBI and scored twice, Cody West had an RBI, and Justin West scored twice for American Canyon (2-3).