The Justin-Siena track and field team won its first-ever varsity boys matchup with Napa High while falling to host Casa Grande in its Vine Valley Athletic League opener in rainy conditions on March 6.
The boys got wins from Landon Mispagel in both hurdle races, Casey Potrebic in the pole vault, and Liam McDevitt in the high Jump. Second-place finishes came from Conrad Say in the 100 meters, long jump and triple jump, as well as Sam Boeschen in the 110 hurdles.
Despite some team injuries, the Justin-Siena girls had a dominant win by their 4x100 relay team, along with first-place finishes from Josephine Weis in the pole vault, Gianna Troppy in the high jump, and Claire Sullivan in the 100 meters, where she tied for first. Sydney Thweatt placed second in the 200, 400 and long jump. Lauren Aubert took second in the 3,200 and third in the 1,600.
The JV boys beat Casa Grande and Napa, tallying six wins and seven second-place finishes. Their relay teams dominated, featuring Cole Chatagnier, Miles Martin, Theo Lemieux, Seth Morrison and Josh Tichy, while Paul Giusto won the 800 and Matthew Breneisen took both the long jump and high jump. Chatagnier also won the 300 hurdles, and Jordan Craig also had a big win in the shot put.
Varsity Softball
Napa High off to 1-1 start
After several rainouts, the Grizzlies finally opened their season with an 8-7 loss in eight innings at Davis on Monday and a 5-2 win at Windsor on Thursday.
On Monday, Napa scored twice in the tops of the first, second and fourth innings to grab a 6-0 lead, before Davis erased it with a seven-spot in the bottom of the fourth. The Grizzlies tied it with a run in the seventh, but with one out in the eighth, the Blue Devils came up with the winning run.
Napa’s eight hits came from Lindsey Lehman (2 for 2, double, two RBIs), Cali Olmstead (1 for 2, two RBIs), Abby Arata (1 for 4, double, RBI, run), Caitlyn Newburn (1 for 4, solo homer, RBI, run), Mila Valentine (1 for 4, run), Alana Valentine (1 for 3, walk, run) and Jordan Blackmon (1 for 3, two runs). Makenna Walls added a sacrifice fly RBI. Walston went the distance in the pitching circle, allowing 10 hits, seven earned runs and four walks while striking out five.
Against Windsor, Napa tied it with a run in the third and took charge with a four-spot in the fifth. Walston pitched a six-hitter with one earned run, two walks and six strikeouts.
Napa’s seven hits came from Walls (2 for 4, double, two RBIs, run), Newburn (2 for 2, solo homer, two walks, run, RBI), Haylee Giarritta (1 for 4, stolen base), Drew Somogyi (1 for 3, run, stolen base) and Walston (1 for 4, RBI). Arata added an RBI and Alana Valentine scored a run.
Napa head coach Ron Walston said Lehman sustained a sprained ankle during the Davis game and could not play Thursday, and that two other starters missed both games – Jenna Baker, who was out of town with family, and Grace Guzman, due to an infected wisdom tooth.
Weather permitting next week, the Grizzlies will visit Benicia on Tuesday before hosting American Canyon in their VVAL opener on Thursday.
Varsity Boys Golf
Vintage wins VVAL opener
In Thursday’s 18-hole VVAL Tournament No. 2 at Rooster Run Golf Course in Petaluma – No. 1 at Sonoma Golf Club was rescheduled for April 2 – the Crushers won with a 400, followed by Casa Grande (453), Petaluma (467), Justin-Siena (475), Napa (488), Sonoma Valley (493) and American Canyon (544).
Jacob Aaron led Vintage with a 73, tying Casa Grande’s Lucas Happy for medalist honors. Also playing for the Crushers were Dylan McIntyre (79), Riley Hatfield (81), Will Hiserman (87), Pierce Brown (80) and Nick Young (89).
Playing for Justin-Siena were Rocco Lee (82), Grant Koehler (87), Aidan Schuemann (99), Dominic Lee (107), Sam Gomez (100) and Cole Stanier (113).
Scoring for Napa were Zach Swim (91), Stephen Blume (92), Johnny Torres (93), Parker de Ocampo (97) and Travis Payan (115).
Playing for American Canyon were Brandon Giron (97), Aaron Mitchell (97), Myles Norris (108), Justin Andino (116), Arsenio Villarimo (126) and John Salas (129).
Varsity Baseball
American Canyon 15, Fairfield 4, 5 innings
The Wolves won Thursday’s mercy rule-shortened game on Thursday behind starter Mason Brodit, who pitched the first four innings, allowing three earned runs on 10 hits, three strikeouts and no walks, and was 2 for 4 with a double and RBI at the plate. Andy Pitt pitched the fifth and set the Falcons down in order on 10 pitches, striking out one.
The Wolves (2-3) pounded out 14 hits, led by catcher Vincent Espejo with a 3 for 3 day in his first-ever varsity game as the sophomore had a double and three RBIs. Cam Peters also had three hits, along with two RBIs, and Jordan Fisher was 2 for 5 with an RBI and stolen base. Eli DeGuzman went 1 for 2 with a two-run homer over the right-center field fence. Jimmy Larson, Victor Vega and Angel Yee also had hits, Vega and Yee each driving in a run.
JV Baseball
American Canyon 26, Fairfield 0, 5 innings
Ryan Mitchell and George Konoval combined to no-hit Fairfield with no walks for the Wolves (3-0-1) on Thursday. Mitchell got the win, pitching the first three innings and striking out seven, and helped his cause at the plate by going 3 for 4 with a double, home run and four RBIs. Konoval pitched two innings and struck out three.
Roman Webb was 4 for 5 with 2 doubles and three RBIs, Riley Carlos was 3 for 3 with an RBI, Kyle Racel was 2 for 3 with a double and triple, Antonnio Lawson was 1 for 2 with a double and two RBIs, Dayvon Lucas was 2 for 4 with two RBIs, Alex Saquelares was 2 for 2 with two RBIs, Julian Zapanta was 1 for 4 with one RBI, Justin West was 2 for 2 with one RBI, Diego Ramirez was 1 for 1 with a double and three RBIs, Jonathan Yasol was 2 for 3 with one RBI, Josh Johnson was 1 for 4 with one RBI, R.J. Dacayanan was 1 for 3 with a double, and Cody West was 1 for 1.