Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena volleyball team comes back to beat Sonoma Valley in five

The Justin-Siena volleyball team, just six days after losing a three-set shocker at Sonoma Valley, was on the verge of another loss to the Dragons via sweep.

But the Braves found their game just in time to win three nailbiter sets in a row and pull out a 9-25, 18-25, 26-24, 28-26, 15-13 Vine Valley Athletic League thriller Tuesday night at home.

Anna Hanson had 18 kills and 4 blocks, Jordan Washington had 6 kills and 6 blocks, and Gabi George had 9 digs to lead Justin-Siena (8-4, 5-2 VVAL) past the third-place Dragons (12-8, 4-3 VVAL).

“We started the match so slow and could not make adjustments to the Sonoma offense. I am so proud that our girls were able to come back and win a close, five-set match after losing the first set 9-25,” Braves head coach Kate Reilley said. “It shows a lot of heart and fight that they could dig themselves out of the hole they were in. Huge shout-out to our freshmen, who all contributed to this win in a huge way.”

Vintage (8-8, 4-2 VVAL) was likely to be in a second-place tie with Justin-Siena after the Crushers hosted Casa Grande (1-15, 1-5 VVAL) on Wednesday night. The Braves will host Casa on Thursday night.

American Canyon 3, Napa 0

The first-place Wolves were very consistent in their play and focused on strengthening their communication in their 25-10, 25-17, 25-8 sweep of the Grizzlies in Napa on Tuesday night, head coach Katy O’Brien said.

For American Canyon (15-2, 7-0 VVAL), Nalani Bustos had 18 assists and 5 aces, Giana Guintu had 7 kills and 17 digs, Ava Berry had 7 kills and 3 blocks, Arianna Pacheco had 6 kills, Kennedy Brown had 5 kills, and Maleia Magaoay had 16 assists.

The Wolves will host third-place Sonoma Valley (12-8, 4-3 VVAL) on Thursday night.

Varsity Girls Golf

Justin-Siena 277, Napa 304

Brooklyn Blankenship shot a 49 as the Braves defeated the Grizzlies at Silverado Resort to move to 7-0 in the VVAL. Marley Sennott carded a 53, Vannia Dagnino and Natalie Krystal each had a 56, and Ava Preston shot a 63.

“We managed to grind out a win today, and for that I am incredibly proud,” Justin-Siena head coach Chris Curnutt said. “Anyone that has played a sport knows that some days you have it and others you spend searching for form. Today, we got it done through will power. We are elated to get the ‘W’ and look forward to our match (Wednesday) against Casa Grande at Rooster Run.”

Varsity Girls Tennis

Justin-Siena 7, Sonoma Valley 0

The first-place Braves hosted Sonoma Valley on Tuesday and won every match in two sets to improve to 7-1 overall and 7-0 in the VVAL, giving them 54 straight wins in the league.

At first through fourth singles, respectively, it was Bryn Hogan 6-2, 6-1 over Solana Staes, 6-2, 6-1, Naveena Jackson over Kate Llodra, 6-2, 6-0, Megha Jackson over Peyton Rosa, 6-0, 6-0, and Michaela Pucci over Ava Jaymot, 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles action, the first doubles team of Jess Beaulac and Carina Dunbar shut out Izzy Janson and Alegria Silvi, 6-0, 6-0. At No. 2, Maggie Cooke and Olivia Mazzucco defeated Riley Hartnett and Violet Cowles, 6-0, 6-1. At third doubles, Annette Glynn and Lydia Heil prevailed over Yasmin Esper and Elizabeth McGrane, 6-1, 6-1.

JV Volleyball

American Canyon 2, Napa 0

The Wolves won 25-19, 25-12 on the road at Messner Gym on Tuesday.

The team played well with a balanced offense and defense,” said American Canyon coach Rick Manibusan.

Attacking well for the Wolves were Vanessa Vidriales-Zarate (2 aces, 11 digs, 5 kills), Elena Countouriotis (2 digs, 2 kills), Angelina Merino (2 kills) and Adrienne Nicolas (12 digs, 3 kills), while solid front row play came from Ianna Lobao (3 blocks, 3 kills), Alisa Doria (1 ace, 2 digs) and Kristen Maza (2 blocks, 2 kills).

Directing the offense were Alison Lewis (2 aces, 4 assists) and Emeliia Johnson (1 ace, 3 assists). Defending the back court were Keana Resultay (4 aces, 24 digs), Isabella Trinidad (3 digs) and Jennalyn Francisco (5 digs).

Justin-Siena 2, Sonoma Valley 0

The Braves won 25-22, 25-20, tallying 54 digs, 4 blocks and 11 kills and going 36 of 41 serving with 10 aces in Tuesday night’s home win.

Gianna Bernardi had 5 digs and was 4 of 4 serving with an ace, Samantha Carey had 2 kills, Mady Carson had 3 kills and 2 blocks and was 3 of 4 serving, Brynna Cohee was 6 of 9 serving with 4 aces, Sydney Dommen had 2 kills, a block and a dig, Kiley Galyen had a dig and was 8 of 8 serving with an ace, and Gabby Granko had a block.

Stella Keller amassed 34 digs and was 7 of 7 serving with an ace, Bella Moore had 3 kills, Isabella Monterrosa had 4 digs, Matea Strode had 2 digs and a kill and was 8 of 9 serving with 3 aces, Olivia Umutyan had 4 digs, and Eva Winkler had 3 digs.