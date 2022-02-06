Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena wrestlers Cohee, Guiducci go 3-0 at NCS D-3 Duals

The Justin-Siena wrestling team competed in the North Coast Section Division 3 Duals on Saturday and had several highlights from the tournament at Redwood High in Larkspur.

Hoping to improve on their third-place finish at the 2019-20 tournament, the fifth-seeded Braves faced an uphill battle forfeiting four to give weight classes against each opponent. They fell to two schools from the Coastal Mountain Conference — Middletown, 55-24, and Clear Lake, 48-36, before and after routing Healdsburg 60-12. The score against Clear Lake was 42-36 with one match left.

“We ran into a couple of CMC teams that were extremely hungry after losing their 2021 seasons due to the COVID lockdowns,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “Our Braves held their ground, though, and made them earn it in all contested matches.”

Braves senior Cooper Cohee and junior Brandon Guiducci led the charge, going 3-0 with three pins on the day. Guiducci, ranked fourth in the NCS, had a marquee match against Healdsburg senior Jesus Anguiano, ranked sixth in the section. Anguiano led at the start of the third and final period before Guiducci turned the tide and pinned him.

“This amazing duo is a coach’s dream,” Jason Guiducci said. “Cooper and Brandon have been teammates since middle school, having wrestled for the Napa Sheriff's Activities League, and have great synergy. Both are tremendous and caring leaders who are not afraid to be inserted where the action is. It doesn't matter whether it is going up a weight class or being placed into the path of a ranked wrestler. If it will help their squad or protect their teammates, they do not balk.”

The Braves staff also had praise for John Bishop, who felled a Middletown opponent in a crucial moment, Jack Carey, who knocked off a Clear Lake wrestler who recently medaled at the Redwood Empire Classic, and Pearce Alger, who was named Justin-Siena’s All-Heart wrestler after registering a come-from-behind pin to keep the Braves close in the elimination match.

Werner Keller was cited for working to fill the 122-pound weight class, which the Braves had been forfeiting all season.

Justin-Siena competes in the VVAL Championships at 9 a.m. Friday at Vintage.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Vintage splits with Sonoma Valley

After falling to Sonoma Valley in a regularly scheduled road game on Wednesday, 51-36, the Crushers completely turned the table with a 48-27 rout of the Dragons at home on Saturday. The latter game was postponed from Jan. 12 because of COVID-19 concerns.

“On Wednesday, we just couldn't get going,” Vintage head coach Joe Donohoe said. “We shot 24% from the field and turned the ball over 28 times. I give Sonoma credit. They controlled the pace and shot well.”

Ella Pridmore and Leire Riestra led the Crushers in that game with 8 points each. Kate Kerr and Liv Hedberg each scored 6, Lizzie Qui 4, and Kayla Cleveland and Rachel Galvin 2 apiece.

“Saturday at home was a completely different story,” Donohoe said. “We controlled the pace from tip to buzzer, shot well, rebounded with conviction, and only had 12 turnovers.”

Vintage also had three more players in the scoring column this time against the Dragons (8-14, 3-7 VVAL).

Leading the Crushers’ balanced scoring were Eden Wood (9 points, 8 rebounds), Riestra (9 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) and Qui (9 points, 3 rebounds, 2 assists).

Also scoring were Kerr (7 points, 4 rebounds, 3 assists), Pridmore (5 points, 3 rebounds, 3 steals), Hedberg (4 points, 2 rebounds, 2 steals), Gianna McDaniel (2 points), Galvin (2 points) and Katy Gibbs 1 point, 3 rebounds). Donohoe said Sophie Lerner, Sophia Notaro and Julia Gerenser played very well at both ends of the court.

“When our stat sheet looks like this one did, we’re usually successful,” the coach added. “Sharing the ball and taking care of the ball mixed with a high priority on defensive intensity is what we strive for nightly.”

Vintage (13-11, 5-5 VVAL) hosts Napa High (1-20, 0-7 VVAL) in Big Game II at 7 p.m. Monday.

