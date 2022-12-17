Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena wrestlers notch historic victory over Vintage

If the Justin-Siena wrestling team ever faced Vintage before 2018-19, when they became Vine Valley Athletic League opponents, it didn’t really count.

In the fifth year of their sport’s Battle of Trower Avenue, the Braves defeated host Vintage 48-36 in a VVAL opener Friday night.

“The energy the team and fans brought tonight was unprecedented. We have never felt anything like it and it certainly fueled us,” Braves co-coach Jason Guiducci said. “As for the last time Justin-Siena beat Vintage, it was before our time. This was definitely the first win against them in the Wrestle Brave era, which began in 2014-15. Proud of the kids.”

Powered by pins from Joey Rasler, Riley Love, Jack Shea, Kai Hoffmann, Brandon Guiducci and Pearce Alger, the Braves scored their first victory against the Crushers in recent memory. Bodey Denkin and Elijah Del Castillo also chipped in six team points apiece, via forfeits.”

The Braves, who are still settling into a consistent lineup, held a 42-36 lead heading into the final match when Alger sealed the win with his pin. He was named the Braves #allheart wrestler as he went up a weight class to wrestle at heavyweight.

Shea was named the co-#allheart wrestler after picking up his pin in a see-saw battle.

Ashlyn Parlett picked up a win for Justin-Siena in one of the few contested girls matchups while Werner Keller and John Bishop scored for the Braves in junior varsity dual between shorthanded teams.