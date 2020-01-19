The Justin-Siena wrestling team’s “Red Squad” of previous North Coast Section Championship qualifiers competed in the Armijo Invitational while its Blue Squad of developing grapplers competed at the Livermore Barn Burner.
Red squad members Jacob Guiducci and JP Negueloua came back from Armijo with silver and bronze medals, respectively.
Guiducci registered wins over opponents from Rodriguez and Vacaville before losing a 4-1 decision to a wrestler from Sutter. Negueloua fell to a Davis opponent before storming back to get a pin against Vanden for his medal. Cooper Cohee managed a 2-2 finish in his first tournament wrestling in 108-pound class.
The Blue Squad drew rave reviews from the Justin-Siena staff for scoring five medals at Livermore High.
Brandon Guiducci scored a gold medal, going 3-0, while Star Gil tallied a silver after losing a 4-2 overtime match in the finals. Sebastian Medina, Cole Chatagnier and Kurtis Baca brought home bronze medals.
“A great end to our split-squads this season,” said head coach Jason Guiducci. “Our Red squad members have been holding their own against sturdy competition from the NCS and even the Central Coast, Sac-Joaquin and Northern sections. This should help them down the line in the postseason.
“The Blue Squad wrestlers have improved dramatically and gained much experience and confidence, which has them ready to make some big contributions the rest of the VVAL season.”
Wolves place in Windsor
American Canyon wrestled in the King of the Mat tournament at Windsor High on Saturday and three Wolves led the way with fifth-place finishes – Devin Garingarao (134 pounds), Kyle Racel (172) and Toby Bunch (285). Placing seventh were Kapono Liu (162) and Jesse Lopez (172).
Varsity Girls Wrestling
Wolves bring home medals
Emma Lopez, a senior who has been on fire in her first season of the sport, took first place at 189 pounds to lead the Wolves at Bethel’s Jaguar Classic on Saturday.
Lopez went 3-0 and pinned all three opponents, including the No. 1 seed, to take championship honors. Other top performers for American Canyon were Amaya Maulino (106), who placed sixth, and Sophia Rapacon (137), who took seventh.
Freshman Boys Basketball
Justin-Siena has 1-1 weekend
The Braves fell 54-45 to Sonoma Valley on Friday and beat Woodland 58-36 on Saturday in home games.
Friday’s game was a closely contested game throughout, tied 25-25 at halftime and 38-37 in the Braves’ favor after three quarters. But the Dragons pulled away in the closing minutes for the victory.
Leading the Braves with 22 points was Nathan Spare, who teamed with Dalen Tinsley on strong rebounding. Hunter Bledsoe provided a stellar performance on defense.
Saturday’s game started off at a fast pace and the Braves had a double-digit lead at the half. Coming out fast in the third quarter, they extended their lead and cruised to the win. Their balanced scoring was shared among Tinsley (18 points), Spare (16), Morgan Hoban (9) and Denzel Dilley (7).