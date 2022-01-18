Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena wrestlers shine; Parmigiani, Pierce spark AmCan boys hoops

The Justin-Siena Braves wrestled their first events of 2022 following several weeks of setbacks due to changes in the COVID-19 climate.

“We've been dealing with lots of stops and starts and have seen a number of events cancelled,” co-coach Jason Guiducci said.

One such cancellation was the 50th annual Armijo Invitational, less than 24 hours before the event.

So Justin-Siena’s Red squad scrambled to compete in The Mat Classic at Granada High in Livermore, where Cooper Cohee and Brandon Guiducci were dropped in as unseeded adds.

The duo made their presence felt, each going 4-1 on the day. Cohee's loss came against the No. 2 seed from Arcata. Guiducci’s loss was to the No. 1 seed from Clovis, who was ranked No. 4 in the state.

Wrestling nearby was the Braves’ Blue Squad at the Livermore Barn Burner tournament, where Ya-Ya Martinez scored their lone medal with a third-place finish. Ashlyn Parlett was named the Braves #All-Heart wrestler after picking up her first career victory.

“Overall, pretty good wrestling. Can tell kids have been off,” co-coach Jesse Ward said of the recent competition cancellations, which included a postponed Jan. 5 home meet against Napa High.

Justin-Siena is slated to open Vine Valley Athletic League action against Petaluma and host Vintage at 7 p.m. Wednesday.

Varsity Boys Basketball

American Canyon 70, Sonoma Valley 57

The Wolves beat the visiting Dragons in battle of first-place teams Saturday night.

With American Canyon (9-5, 3-0 VVAL) and Sonoma Valley (8-7, 2-1) each seeking its fourth straight wins, it was close for much of the contest. The Dragons jumped out to a nine-point lead early and maintained it for much of the first half. But senior Max Parmigiani jump-started the Wolves’ offense with 12 of his 19 points in the second period, including two 3-pointers.

“Max was really feeling it in the second and I don't know what we would've done without him,” American Canyon head coach Scott Hayburn said. “Once he started cooking, I knew the plan was to get him the ball and just let him take over.”

The Wolves trailed 34-30 at halftime but came out strong in the third by really clamping down defensively holding the Dragons to only two baskets in the quarter.

“There was an obvious difference in the defensive intensity in the third,” said Hayburn. “We forced turnovers, secured rebounds and scored out in transition. That's our recipe for success. We are at our best as a team when our defense leads to offense.”

The turning point of the game seemed to be when American Canyon senior Raekwon Bell (11 points) stole a pass at midcourt and threw down a big, two-handed jam to give the Wolves the momentum and a six-point lead.

The fourth quarter began with the Wolves up only 5 points, but senior Mikey Pierce took over offensively. Fifteen of his 25 points came in the final quarter, including two 3-pointers and a big and-one layup.

“Mikey was huge for us in the fourth,” Hayburn said. “Just like Max in the second, we could tell he was heating up and he put on a show over those last eight minutes.

“This was a great win for our team. Not only was it important for the standings, but it was big for our confidence and rhythm. We seem to be in a really good place right now, getting big time contributions from everyone, support from the bench, and complete team efforts on both ends of the floor. We’re really starting to see all the things we work on so hard in practice show up on gameday and that's incredibly rewarding as a coach.”

The Wolves were to host Petaluma (10-4, 1-1 VVAL) on Tuesday night before entertaining vengeful Vintage, which they beat 52-51 on Dec. 30, on Thursday night.

Varsity Girls Soccer

Vintage 4, Justin-Siena 0

The Crushers bounced back from Friday night’s Big Game loss at Memorial Stadium by blanking the much-improved Braves there on Monday night, grabbing a 3-0 halftime lead.

Leila Newberry, Celeste Calderon and Ellieanna Vasquez Zimmerman scored in the first half, Calderon on a header, and Sofia Reiswig added the second-half goal for the Crushers (5-5-4, 1-1-2 VVAL).

A win for Justin-Siena (6-3, 2-1 VVAL) would have set up a first-place showdown against visiting Casa Grande (5-1-1, 3-0 VVAL) at 6 p.m. Wednesday.

Braves head coach Eric Branagan-Franco hopes his team comes back stronger from its first shutout loss since falling by the same score to West County in Sebastopol.

“Vintage deserved the win. They played with energy and urgency and we weren’t ready for the battle,” he said.”We will need to regroup to bounce back this Wednesday versus Casa, which is dominating league play at the moment.”

JV Boys Basketball

Justin-Siena 47, Casa Grande 35

After a COVID-delayed start to its VVAL schedule, the Braves won their league opener by handing the visiting Gauchos their first league loss Saturday afternoon.

Playing for the first time in 18 days, Justin-Siena (7-6 overall) got off to a hot start. Once again, it was head coach Nick Guillory’s undersized front line that led the way. Shooting a combined 10 for 13 from the field were sophomore forward Ben Sebastiani, who had a game-high 14 points, and freshman forward Charlie Vaziri, who scored 10. Finn Machado scored 9 points.

Guillory was happy to start the new year with a win.

“Opening up league play and protecting our home court with a W was huge,” he said. “All nine guys contributed, the defensive energy was excellent, and we showed maturity in withstanding a second-half run from Casa. Really pleased with the effort — we’ll look forward to Sonoma Valley back here Tuesday.”

The Dragons (8-4, 1-1 VVAL), who haven’t played in 10 days, were to visit their small-school league rivals at Clark Gym for Tuesday’s 5:30 p.m. tip-off.

JV Girls Soccer

Justin-Siena 2, Vintage 0

Lila Heffernan scored both goals for the Braves at Memorial Stadium on Monday night.

