Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin=Siena wrestlers win Cup finale at Bethel, 27-15

In the sport probably least expected to take place during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Justin-Siena wrestling team closed out a memorable season with a 27-15 nonleague victory Friday night over friendly rival and two-time defending Tri-County Athletic League champion Bethel in the sixth annual Foundation Cup dual.

The Foundation Cup was inaugurated in 2016 to help raise money to support youth wrestling in Vallejo, allowing middle school students to compete in the Vallejo City Championships for free. Although this year’s Cup was not held as a fundraiser, it was still the first competition for Vallejo wrestlers since the pandemic began in March 2020, according to Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci.

COVID protocols were in place as the event was held in the open-air Bethel quad and its field was cut from the traditional four teams to two.

The Braves racked up points behind the pin fall victories of Anthony Fannin, Sebastian Medina and brothers Jacob and Brandon Guiducci. Cooper Cohee add a minor decision in what was arguably the most technical matchup of the night.

The five victorious Braves made the All-Foundation Team, along with Bethel winners Dylan DeLeon, Ashton Balassu and Crystal Fraire.