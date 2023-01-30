Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin-Siena's Guiducci an 'outstanding' wrestler at Ukiah tourney

The Justin-Siena wrestling team traveled in three different directions for its final split-squad Saturday this past weekend.

Their Red squad traveling to Mendocino County for Friday and Saturday’s Redwood Empire Classic at Ukiah High, where Brandon Guiducci was the Braves’ top performer. The senior knocked off the No. 1-ranked 197-pounder in the North Coast Section, Redwood’s Evan Daley, in the finals with an 8-6 overtime thriller. It earned Guiducci the event’s Most Outstanding Upper Weight award. On the way to the finals, Guiducci defeated opponents from Casa Grande, Corning, and Del Norte of Crescent City.

“Brandon wrestled his most technical tournament of the season. He showed patience and calm when wrestling the kid from Redwood,” said Justin-Siena co-coach Jesse Ward. “He was able to finish a takedown in OT that awarded him not only a first-place medal, but also a tournament upper weight MVP nod from other coaches. We are very proud of him and can’t wait for VVALs.”

Kai Hoffmann also made some waves, going in unseeded and busting the bracket to place fourth at his weight.

Justin-Siena’s girls squad competed in the Goddess of the Vine tournament at Windsor High, where Sophia Conley also knocked down some doors as an unseeded wrestler to earn a fourth-place medal.

The Braves’ Blue Squad made a short trip across Highway 29 to Vintage’s Crusher Invitational and had quite a medal haul.

Wyatt Paulson went undefeated on the day to take gold. Emrys Davies also placed first, while Joey Rasler and Jack Shea each took silver, and Bodey Denkin and Koen Modrall picked up bronze medals.

“This weekend ignited some much-needed confidence as we head into the postseason,” said Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci. “We are lobbying for an at-large spot in the North Coast Section Duals and hope our strength of schedule is enough to sway the committee. Scoring wins against Division 2 schools like Lower Lake, Vintage and Sonoma Valley is hopefully enough to punch our ticket.”

The Braves have one last meet, hosting St. Helena in their annual Vine Cup Dual and Senior Night meet at 6 p.m. Thursday.

Varsity Girls Basketball

Vintage 40, Petaluma 29

The Crushers remained in a tie for third place with Casa Grande, behind American Canyon and Sonoma Valley, with a hard-fought road win Saturday night.

Lizzie Qui led the way with 22 points, 4 rebounds, 2 assists, 4 steals. Also contributing were Grace Geitner (7 points, 10 rebounds, 4 steals), Cienna Alvarez (5 points, 4 rebounds, 7 steals) and Rachel Galvin (3 points, 9 rebounds, 4 steals).

Vintage (14-9, 6-3 VVAL) next hosts first-place Sonoma Valley at 7 p.m. Tuesday.

Justin-Siena 49, Napa 13

Using pressure defense to help get out into the fast break, the Braves led 16-0 lead after the first quarter and never looked back on their way to the VVAL win at home Saturday night. All 12 on the Justin-Siena roster played at least 10 minutes each and contributed to the victory.

“We are proud of our team for coming out and taking care of business tonight,” Braves head coach Andy Bettencourt said. “This was a rough week with the overtime loss to American Canyon followed by a tough shooting performance at Vintage, so it was good to get back on the winning side of things. We know our backs are against the wall and believe that our players will be up for the big challenges that lie ahead.”

Leading the Braves were Jordan Washington (15 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals, 2 blocks), Mary Heun (10 points, 8 steals, 5 assists) and Lauren Keller (10 points, 3 steals). Also scoring were Emery Messenger (6 points, 4 rebounds, 2 steals), Bella Balmaceda (6 points) and Hannah Spare (2 points), while Naveena Jackson led the team with 12 rebounds.

Currently in fifth place, Justin-Siena (11-11, 5-4 VVAL) will need to win its last three games — Thursday at Casa Grande, Saturday at Sonoma Valley and on Senior Night against visiting Petaluma on Feb. 7 — to move up and qualify for the four-team VVAL Tournament. Casa Grande (13-10, 6-3 VVAL) defeated the Braves 61-55 in the first meeting.

Varsity Boys Basketball

Sacred Heart Prep 63, Justin-Siena 47

In a well-played nonleague showdown in Atherton between teams ranked in the MaxPreps’ San Francisco Metro Top 20, the Gators (13-4) converted 13 of 20 attempts from the 3-point line in handing the Braves their third loss of the season.

Vince Jackson had 13 points and 9 rebounds and Ma’el Blunt scored 12 to lead Justin-Siena (20-3)the way while Ma'el Blunt scored 12 points.

Justin-Siena (20-3) will take a 9-0 Vine Valley Athletic League record into Wednesday’s league game at Casa Grande (2-7 VVAL).