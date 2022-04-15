Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin tops Casa for first time

The undefeated Justin-Siena boys lacrosse team defeated Casa Grande for the first time in four years of Vine Valley Athletic League battles Wednesday night, 13-7, at Memorial Stadium—the first time the Braves have played there against an opponent other than Vintage or Napa High.

“Last night was a great game for us,” Justin-Siena head coach John Murray said. “I want to start off by saying thank you to (Vintage head coach Joshua) DeGarmo for setting us up to play in Memorial. That’s a special venue for all the Napa guys and he really helped us out in a pinch.”

The Braves (12-0, 5-0 VVAL) set the tone early with their defense against the perennial North Bay powerhouse, giving the Gauchos limited looks on goal.

Close defenders Trevor Hummer, Sean Ryan and Jack Ryan and long stick midfielder Eli Derr rotated with precision to frustrate Casa’s top shooters throughout the evening. Short stick defensive midfielders Evan Smith, Roman Williams and Ellison Levy complemented the stingy zone defense, giving senior goaltender Jack Duffy the best looks in his 13-save performance.

When the Gauchos were able to find the inside, Duffy showed poise with point-blank saves. The Braves used the third quarter to put their stamp on the game, scoring 6 goals and never looking back.

Justin-Siena’s points leaders were Jack Shea (4 goals, 2 assists), Tommy Crist (4 goals), Kane Williams (2 goals), Dante Leonardi (1 goal, 1 assist) and Luke Ficeli (1 goal, 1 assist), Jack Ryan (1 goal) and Grayson Cushing (4 assists).

“The team really stepped up last night,” Murray added. “Jack Shea was in the doghouse last week and just played the best game of his life. It was awesome to see him persevere. Jack Ryan did everything for us out there. He won faceoffs, scored goals, and locked up their best guys. Jack Duffy also had a return to form last night. He hasn’t seen a lot of shots over the last few weeks and he stepped up big time for us.”

The Braves return to their home field at Dodd Stadium to host Campolindo at 7 p.m. Monday. They will then finish league play with a home game against Vintage (9-2, 3-1 VVAL) on Wednesday and a road game against Petaluma (3-1 VVAL). Those teams are tied for second place with Casa (3-1 VVAL).

Varsity Baseball

Justin-Siena 8, Sonoma Valley 3

The Braves picked up a key VVAL win over the visiting Dragons on Wednesday behind seven unanswered runs and stellar relief from David Elias.

The Dragons took a 3-1 lead in the top of the third on three straight extra-base hits from the middle of their order. But Justin-Siena responded immediately with four runs as Timmy Walsh delivered a two-out, two-run single to give the Braves the lead.

Elias was masterful in relief, working four scoreless innings while allowing only two singles, striking out two and walking none. Defensively, Nick Andrews and Everet Johnson played well on the left side of the infield, catcher Robby Sangiacomo caught two pop-ups, and Madden Edwards played well at first base.

The Braves (13-3, 3-3 VVAL) were in a three-way tie for third place with Napa and Sonoma Valley going into Friday.

Justin-Siena was coming off a 3-1 loss at first-place Petaluma (6-0 VVAL) on April 8 in a pitchers duel. Nick Andrews drew the start for the Braves and threw a gem. Going the distance on just 79 pitches, the senior threw a six-hitter with 8 strikeouts, a hit batter and no walks in six innings. Andrews retired the last 10 Trojans in order to help keep the Braves in the game after Petaluma made use of excellent base running and a pair of timely hits to build a 3-0 advantage.

Justin-Siena created opportunities by getting the leadoff batters on base in the first three innings, and a handful of others later in the game. But aside from an RBI single by Andrews (2 for 4, RBI, stolen base) that plated Trevor L’Esperance (2 for 3, double, run scored), the Braves couldn’t get them home despite hitting the ball hard.

Defensively, the right side of the field shined. Second baseman Edwards and right fielder Dalen Tinsley made tough catches in the Trojans’ tricky right field. On offense, Robby Sangiacomo (1 for 1, 2 walks) reached base all three times and Gianni Natuzzi scorched a pinch-hit single in the sixth.

The Braves’ game at Vintage (9-7, 2-3 VVAL) on Thursday was postponed because of rain and has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Varsity Boys Golf

Vintage 225, American Canyon 237

Brandon Torres shot a 2-under-par 34, Tytin Crisafuli a 44, John Salas a 51, Maddox Villa-Carlos a 52, Jameson Hester a 58 and Miles Brodit a 68 for the Wolves in their loss to visiting Vintage at Chardonnay Golf Club on Thursday.

“We put up a good fight but unfortunately came out on the short end,” American Canyon head coach Jim Saylor said. “With Brandon shooting under par again, we were ahead after the first two groups came in. It was an exciting evening.”

JV Baseball

Sonoma Valley 4, Justin-Siena 2

The Braves traveled to Sonoma Valley on Wednesday and came home with a tough VVAL loss. Both teams played some of their best baseball of the year in an entertaining and exciting game, Justin-Siena head coach Steve Meyer said.

The Dragons got on the board first after the Braves went down 1-2-3 despite three hard-hit balls, as Grant Kiser singled with two outs and scored on a double from Lee Scott to left centerfield in an 8-pitch at-bat. The Dragons made it 4-0 in the third with two outs again, getting successive singles from Anthony DeTorres, Kiser and Scott. Hudson Giarritta then unloaded a 2-2 curveball to deep right-centerfield for a bases-clearing triple off of Braves starting pitcher Cesar Evina (5 innings, 8 hits, 4 earned runs, 4 strikeouts).

Justin-Siena answered in the fourth inning with a booming leadoff double from Luke Giusto and a single from Evina. Lucas Stephenson ground out to score Giusto and Evina scored on an RBI single from Sumner Eakins. The Braves continued to hit the ball hard all game, but a 6-4-3 double play ended a rally in the sixth and a 5-4-3 double play ended the game in the seventh.

Auston Hughes (6 innings, 5 hits, 2 earned runs, 2 strikeouts, hit batter) got the win for the Dragons after Niko Olivier pitched a scoreless seventh for the save. Kiser (3 for 3, 2 runs scored), Scott (2 for 3, double, RBI, run scored) and Giarritta (1 for 3, triple, 3 RBIs) led the Dragons offensively.

Leading the Braves were Evina (2 for 3, stolen base, run scored), Eakins (2 for 3, RBI), Giusto (1 for 3, double, run scored) and Kevin Montes (1 for 3).

"We played one of our better all-around games, but kept hitting the ball right at their defense,” Meyer said. “I saw some improvement in areas that we had been having trouble in and we didn't get a couple of calls that hurt us. We’ll come back after Easter break and continue to work hard.”

Justin-Siena (9-8, 2-4 VVAL) is slated to host nonleague foe Armijo on Wednesday, Vintage on Thursday and Napa on Friday in 4 p.m. games.

