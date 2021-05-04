Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin track athletes shine again

Morrison, a senior, won the 100 meters (11.75) to edge relay teammates Chatagnier and Martin in a very tight finish in their sweep of that event. Senior Sam Boeschen set personal records in winning the 110m hurdles (16.81) and placing second in the 300 hurdles (45.38).

Sophomore Jack Carey was first versus against Casa Grande and second against Sonoma Valley in the 400 (57.01), while Junior Paul Giusto was first across the line in the 800 against Sonoma Valley (2:17.29).

Guiducci had another big PR day in the 1,600 (4:39.28) and 3,200 (10:14.20), taking third against Casa Grande and first against the Dragons in very competitive races.

Chatagnier, a junior, had a very fast winning time in the 300 hurdles (PR 42.79), giving him a top 10 North Coast Section ranking. Bledsoe won the long Jump (18 feet, 5 inches) and was first in the 200 against the Gauchos and second against Sonoma Valley (25.12). Potrebic won both the discus and shot put once again, while Matthew Breneisen claimed the high jump, Henry Boeschen the triple jump, and Dexter Kelly the pole vault.

The girls won 98-22 over Casa Grande. Natalie Kelly, Lilly Hobaugh, Gabby Davis and Sydney Thweatt claimed the 4x100 relay in 52.41. Once again it was one of four wins by Thweatt, who also took the 300 hurdles and had season-bests in the 100 (13.13) and 200 (27.03).