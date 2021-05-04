Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin track athletes shine again

Coming off an April 24 Vine Valley Athletic League sweep of Petaluma, the Justin-Siena track and field program had another strong performance Saturday in a VVAL tri-meet against Sonoma Valley and host Casa Grande.
“All high school track teams have waited a long time to get back in action,” Justin-Siena head coach Tracy Martin said. “Their eagerness to do so has been on display in our first two meets. Our team has a great combination of veterans and new athletes, and they really support each other while maintaining the team objectives and their personal progress. We are very proud of them and excited for the rest of the season.”
Against Petaluma, senior Jacob Guiducci won the 1,600 meters and 3,200 meters, while senior Casey Potrebic won both throwing events. For the girls, junior Sydney Thweatt had a four-win day in the sprints and hurdles, junior Katie Heffernan brought home victories in the discus, 100 hurdles and triple jump, and junior Audrey Halloran led the way in the 800 and 4x400 relay.
The Braves had their full squad, including athletes who had played Season 1 sports, for Saturday’s meet at Casa Grande.
The boys won 95-35 over the Gauchos and 115-15 over Sonoma Valley.
They started with a win in the 4x100 relay by sophomore Hunter Bledsoe, juniors Miles Martin and Cole Chatagnier and senior Seth Morrison in 45.85 seconds.
Morrison, a senior, won the 100 meters (11.75) to edge relay teammates Chatagnier and Martin in a very tight finish in their sweep of that event. Senior Sam Boeschen set personal records in winning the 110m hurdles (16.81) and placing second in the 300 hurdles (45.38).
Sophomore Jack Carey was first versus against Casa Grande and second against Sonoma Valley in the 400 (57.01), while Junior Paul Giusto was first across the line in the 800 against Sonoma Valley (2:17.29).
Guiducci had another big PR day in the 1,600 (4:39.28) and 3,200 (10:14.20), taking third against Casa Grande and first against the Dragons in very competitive races.
Chatagnier, a junior, had a very fast winning time in the 300 hurdles (PR 42.79), giving him a top 10 North Coast Section ranking. Bledsoe won the long Jump (18 feet, 5 inches) and was first in the 200 against the Gauchos and second against Sonoma Valley (25.12). Potrebic won both the discus and shot put once again, while Matthew Breneisen claimed the high jump, Henry Boeschen the triple jump, and Dexter Kelly the pole vault.
The girls won 98-22 over Casa Grande. Natalie Kelly, Lilly Hobaugh, Gabby Davis and Sydney Thweatt claimed the 4x100 relay in 52.41. Once again it was one of four wins by Thweatt, who also took the 300 hurdles and had season-bests in the 100 (13.13) and 200 (27.03).
Freshman Lila Heffernan ran season-best times in winning the 800 (2:45.5) and 1600 (6:00.8). Her sister, Katie Heffernan, won the 100 hurdles and triple jump (31-6). Senior Catherine Sherburne captured the shot put and discus and ran a PR for third place in the 200 (28.84). Kelly won the pole vault and had a strong second-place finish in the 200 (28.26). Hobaugh ran a PR in the 100 (13.56) for second place and took a strong second in the long jump (15-.75). Grace Hill was well over the high jump bar at 4-8 for the win.
In possibly the most exciting race of the day, Roses Newell, Sherburne, Ainsley Adams and Bella Holman ran a great technical 4x400 relay to come from behind and win the race in 4:35.70.
Justin-Siena hosts Napa High at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Varsity Girls Water Polo
Vintage 19, American Canyon 5
Alessia Gressi led the Crushers with 9 goals and had 2 steals and an assist on Monday at American Canyon. Erynn Robinson was a playmaker with 7 assists and 3 goals, including a 5-meter shot she earned. Rachel Galvin led the defense with 7 steals, had 1 goal and 4 assists, and won 3 of 4 sprints, one of which was a jump-ball situation. Pia Menzel added a goal and 3 assists, Presley Calkins had 2 goals and a steal. Emma Enos and Ashley Andrews each earned 2 steals, Andrews added 2 assists, Annika Meyering added a goal and steal, and goalie Savannah Davis was a wall in the cage, blocking 15 shots.
Vintage hosts Napa High in a Big Game at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Varsity Baseball
St. Patrick-St. Vincent 7, American Canyon 5
Monday’s nonleague game in Vallejo saw American Canyon pitcher Ryan Mitchell give up 1 earned run on 2 hits in 3 innings and take the loss. Errors plagued the Wolves as they allowed 5 runs after 4 innings without scoring. They answered with 3 runs in the top of the fifth and 1 in the sixth to pull within 5-4 before the Bruins tacked on 2 more in the bottom of the sixth. American Canyon added a run in the seventh.
The Wolves outhit St. Pat’s 12-7, but made 3 costly errors and hit into 3 double plays. Mitchell led the visitors at the plate, going 2 for 2 with a double, RBI and run scored. Jordan Fisher, Mason Brodit, Vinnie Espejo and Antonnio Lawson also had 2 hits, while Riley Carlos and Dayvon Lucas each had 1 hit.
American Canyon visits Justin-Siena at 4 p.m. Wednesday.