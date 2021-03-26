Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin, Vintage and AmCan swimmers sweep

The Justin-Siena swim teams swept Casa Grande on Wednesday in a Vine Valley Athletic League virtual meet, the girls winning 107-58 and the boys 104-58 as the Braves recorded their times at Napa Valley College while the Gauchos swam at their pool in Petaluma.
Lila Heffernan, the freshman who broke the school record in the 200 individual medley against Vintage in the Braves’ season opener, swam two more record times — 59.36 in the 100 butterfly, and 1:09.33 in the 100 breaststroke. Also for the girls, sophomore Mackenzie Kawashiri broke the school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:34.52.
For the boys, seniors Max Gilsenan, Cameron Herrick, Anthony Krieter and Eric Tapia all brought their speed and expertise to their respective events, head coach Monica Linn said.
“The teams didn't win just on a couple of fast kids,” she said of the Braves overall. “It took everyone stepping up and stepping in to fill the roster to create this kind of point spread. I couldn’t be more proud of how they pulled together to highlight each other's strengths.”
Vintage sweeps Big Game meet
The Crushers won both divisions against Napa High on Wednesday, the girls 116-70 and the boys 143-37.
Vintage was coming off a sweep of Sonoma Valley the previous week, when the girls won 100-80 and the boys cruised 150-11.
The Vintage girls won all three relays, their 200 medley group (2:11.22), 200 free team (1:57.76) and 400 free quartet (4:11.74). They got individual wins from senior Ava Anderson in the 50 free (27.69) and 100 fly (1:07.39), junior Reese Larson in diving (188.3), sophomore Kira Tavakoli in the 200 free (2:16.90) and 100 free (1:01.93), and sophomore Addy Knox in the 500 free (6:28.08).
The Crushers got second-place finishes from three seniors — Erynn Robinson in the 100 breaststroke (1:22.94), Lea Skille in the 50 free (29.32) and Presley Calkins in the 500 free (6:40.28) — along with junior Emily Hayashi in the 200 IM (2:34.10) and 100 back (1:13.16) and sophomore Rachel Galvin in the 200 free (2:18.49).
The Napa girls got wins from freshman Quincy Frommelt in the 200 IM (2:31.15) and 100 back (1:11.25) and sophomore Gwendolyn Gallenkamp in the 100 breaststroke (1:21.27), and second-place finishes from junior Rachel Arndt in the 100 fly (1:11.45) and 100 free (1:03.39) and Maggie Hodgins in diving (134.0).
For the Vintage boys, all three relays took first place — the 200 medley team in 1:53.37, the 200 free squad in 1:35.70, and the 400 free quartet in 3:29.91.
Winning individually for the Crushers were three seniors — Tyler Kortie in the 200 free (1:53.44) and 100 fly (58.77), Nico D’Angelo in the 50 free (23.69) and 100 free (51.05) and Jackson Carmichael in the 500 free (5:33.67) — along with junior Will Flint in diving (140.8), junior Matthew Larsen in the 100 breaststroke (1:08.62), and freshman Yuki Hayashi in the 200 IM (2:04.58) and 100 backstroke (58.21).
Vintage got second-place finishes from senior Dominic Dandini in the 50 free (23.76) and 100 free (52.87), junior Carson McClintick in the 500 free (5:43.18), junior Nico Solorio in diving (133.7), Larsen in the 100 fly (1:00.93) and Flint in the 100 breaststroke (1:10.77).
Andrew Dillon, a freshman, led the Napa High boys with second-place finishes in the 200 free (1:57.82) and 100 back (59.44). Adding thirds were senior Keoni Cisco in the 100 fly (1:03.06) and freshman Cameron Scargle in diving (120.25).
American Canyon gets varsity sweep
The Wolves got a 138-28 win from their varsity boys and a 101-68 victory from their varsity girls in Wednesday’s VVAL meet against Sonoma Valley. The Dragons won the JV girls meet, 78-59, and American Canyon won the JV boys meet uncontested, 57-0.
The varsity boys got wins from all three relays — the 200 medley quartet (1:50.44), 200 free team (1:39.40) and 400 free group (3:41.74).
Individually, Rowen Valladares won the 200 free (1:53.75) and 100 free (52.63), Zak Raymond the 200 IM (1:18.13) and 100 fly (1:03.20), Antonio Blanco-Naranjo the 50 free (23.90), Gabe Cueva the 500 free (5:07.74) and 100 breaststroke (1:03.82), Ethan Rosario the 100 back (1:02.95).
Placing second were Joseph Patocchi in the 200 free (2:02.11) and 100 back (1:03.85), Jackson Ramirez in the 50 free (23.92), Rosario in the 100 fly (1:06.98), Ronnel Argana in the 100 free (59.44), Aidan Velicaria in the 500 free (5:47.14) and Jason Yosul in the 100 breaststroke (1:19.53).
For the varsity girls, wins came from the 400 free relay team (4:02.61), Holly Zipay in the 500 free (5:57.32) and 200 free (2:12.80) and Angel Sapida in the 100 back (1:10.69).
The Wolves’ runners-up were Seza Sapida in the 200 free (2:21.85) and 100 breaststroke (1:25.44), Abigayle Sapida in the 200 IM (2:30.64) and 100 fly (1:07.26), Brynn Hughes in the 100 free (1:01.88), Emily Long in the 500 free (6:47.11) and Chiara Coronado in the 100 back (1:11.13).
The JV girls won the 200 medley relay (2:43.37) and 200 free relay (2:22.10) and got individual wins from Gabriella Trinidad in the 50 free (32.1) and 50 breaststroke (43.74), and Megan Sellick in the 100 IM (1:24.64).
They got seconds from Adrianna in the 100 free (1:25.17), Elsa Arison-Lara in the 50 back (46.0) and Katie Marsden in the 50 breaststroke (44.47).
Cross Country
Vintage sets PRs against Sonoma Valley
The Crushers had six runners to the Dragons’ one in the varsity boys race. They were led by Collin Durfee (17:56.3) and Kevin Valdovinos (personal record 18:31.7) in the top two spots. Placing fourth through seventh were Dylan Scott (PR 19:10.0), Nicholas Malito (19:35.3), Aiden Rutherford (19:44.0) and Nicholas Dominici (PR 19:55.9).
Vintage’s nine varsity girls all finished ahead of the Dragons’ one representative. They were Mary Deeik (20:54.3), Josephine Borsetto (21:52.7), Maggie Chapin (PR 22:11.2), Yadira Garcia (24:40.0), Lilla Kasper (PR 24:41.5), Natasha Beitz (25:11.7), Natalie Scott (PR 25:40.8), Tanner Henry (26:38.8) and Milani Harris (28:11.6).
The JV boys almost had official scores on both teams, each fielding four runners. Vintage swept the top three spots with Troy McDonald-Doxsee (21:14.8), Zachary Murrell (PR 22:08.4) and Dylan Ito (23:35.9), while Brady Lowell (PR 25:01.7) took sixth.
Girls Tennis
American Canyon 5, Sonoma Valley 2
The Wolves won the first three singles matches and top two in doubles to win Thursday’s VVAL match in Sonoma.
In singles, from the top, it was Lila Hawes over Bella Growth, 6-2, 6-1, Ezrielle Llave over Kayla Schmick, 6-3, 6-1, and Dorothy Madrio over Morgan Salars, 6-3, 6-2. Sonoma Valley’s Solana Staes won at No. 4 singles over Lauren Wheelhouse, 6-4, 6-3.
The Wolves’ No. 1 doubles pair of Katie Ayers and Morgan Crowell downed Sophia Vogt and Grace Utnehmer, 6-3, 6-3, while No. 2 Wolves Emily Satake and Ariel Legler beat Rosie Houghton and Natalie Wetzel, 6-4, 6-3. The Dragons’ No. 3 team of Cam Berger and Meg Jernigan got past Nicole Rodriguez and Alaina Guido, 6-4, 6-3.
Boys Tennis
Napa 6, Petaluma 1
Winning for the Grizzlies in singles were No. 1 Isaiah Orozco over Fighin Morris, 6-4, 6-2, No. 2 Luke Simon-Fotouhi over Paul Leoni, 7-5, 6-2, and No. 4 Ethan Transon over Andy Bai, 6-3, 6-2.
Petaluma's Bruno McDarrah topped Petar Zivkovic, 6-3, 6-3 at No. 3.
Sweeping the doubles for Napa were Khaliq Khan and Marco Cassiani, 6-2, 6-3 over Quin Winters and Evan Fross, Gabriel Orozco and Luis Hernandez, 6-0, 6-1 over Andrew Heller and Alex Wentworth, and Jacob Butler and Daniel Theunissen, 6-3, 6-3 over Max Pedrotti and Maddox Rhames.
