Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin, Vintage and AmCan swimmers sweep

The Justin-Siena swim teams swept Casa Grande on Wednesday in a Vine Valley Athletic League virtual meet, the girls winning 107-58 and the boys 104-58 as the Braves recorded their times at Napa Valley College while the Gauchos swam at their pool in Petaluma.

Lila Heffernan, the freshman who broke the school record in the 200 individual medley against Vintage in the Braves’ season opener, swam two more record times — 59.36 in the 100 butterfly, and 1:09.33 in the 100 breaststroke. Also for the girls, sophomore Mackenzie Kawashiri broke the school record in the 500 freestyle with a time of 5:34.52.

For the boys, seniors Max Gilsenan, Cameron Herrick, Anthony Krieter and Eric Tapia all brought their speed and expertise to their respective events, head coach Monica Linn said.

“The teams didn't win just on a couple of fast kids,” she said of the Braves overall. “It took everyone stepping up and stepping in to fill the roster to create this kind of point spread. I couldn’t be more proud of how they pulled together to highlight each other's strengths.”

Vintage sweeps Big Game meet

The Crushers won both divisions against Napa High on Wednesday, the girls 116-70 and the boys 143-37.