Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin volleyball team reaches NCS semifinals

The Justin-Siena volleyball team, seeded fifth in the North Coast Section Division IV playoffs, upset No. 4 San Rafael in four games to advance to Wednesday’s 7 p.m. semifinal at No. 1 Cardinal Newman.

Ranessa Rualo had 19 assists and Cass Richardson 17 assists in the 25-19, 22-25, 25-17, 25-12 victory as three hitters reached double figures in kills. Eleanor Meyers had 14 kills, while Anna Hanson and Reagan Brumfield each finished with 10 for the Braves (16-6).

Erin Edora had 13 digs and Reagan Brumfield 19 digs to contain the Bulldogs (16-10), who came out of the tough Marin County Athletic League.

Justin Siena came out strong in Game 1 with a dominant performance. After giving up a late 7-point lead in losing Game 2 on a serving run by San Rafael, the Braves cruised in games 3 and 4.

“Our girls played great,” Justin-Siena head coach Kate Reilley said. “We worked on defense the entire week knowing San Rafael has a few great weapons in the front row. After some early-game jitters, the girls shook it off and played one of the most dominant defensive games I have seen them play all season. I am so proud. We look forward to taking on Cardinal Newman on Wednesday.”

Coincidentally, the Braves played San Rafael and the Cardinals (26-4) the same morning at the Harbor Tournament in Santa Cruz on Sept. 11, getting swept in two-game matches by each. The loss to Newman was 25-14, 25-16.

This will actually be Justin-Siena’s third meeting with the Cardinals, who visited the Braves in August and swept them in three games.

Varsity Football

Calistoga 44, John Swett 0

Yuli Caballero rushed 10 times for 114 yards and three touchdown runs, including a 41-yarder, and Brian Gonzalez had 9 tackles as the Wildcats posted their fourth shutout of the season in the North Central League IV eight-man game Friday night in Crockett.

Edgar Caldera broke off a 36-yard scoring scamper for Calistoga (5-1, 2-1 NCL IV) and Christian Ramirez was 3 of 4 passing for 67 yards with a 12-yard scoring strike to Isaac Garcia and two completions to Brandon Juarez for 55 yards. Caballero was 1 for 4 passing with a 31-yard completion to Caldera.

David Otero and Caldera each added 7 tackles on defense, while Juan Vega had 6 tackles and an interception, Neftali Gutierrez had 6 tackles, Alexis Rios 5, Yobani Quiroz 4, Yobany Quiroz and Emmanuel Chavez 3 apiece.

“We were able to try a few new things and got a few players in new spots,” Wildcats head coach Shahe Kohler said. “Luckily we dodged the injury bug that's been attached to us for the season.”

After playing last-place Swett (1-5, 0-3 NCL IV), Calistoga will host first-place Branson (7-0, 3-0 NCL IV) at 6 p.m. Friday in its Senior Night game and regular-season finale.

“With Branson comes our biggest and most important game of the season thus far,” Kohler said. “With a win, we will be the No. 1 seed and get a first-round bye in the playoffs. With a loss, we’re looking at the fourth seed, possibly fifth, and no bye or home-field advantage.”

Kohler said he expects Calistoga to suit up all except injured senior Christian Caldera.

