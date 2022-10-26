 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin wins VVAL singles, doubles

  • Updated
Megha Jackson, Tatum Newell

Justin-Siena doubles players Megha Jackson, left, and Tatum Newell, shown celebrating after winning the first set of their recent home match against Vintage, were celebrating again after they won the Vine Valley Athletic League doubles title on Tuesday.

 Don Lex, LuckyDuckImages.com

Justin-Siena’s Bryn Hogan claimed the Vine Valley Athletic League girls tennis singles championship Tuesday morning and teammates Megha Jackson and Tatum Newell followed with the doubles title in the afternoon at the Napa Valley Tennis Association courts behind Vintage High.

Hogan beat Casa Grande's Samu Ruk, 6-4, 7-5, in the singles final.

Newell, a junior, and Jackson, a senior, were seeded No. 1 and received a first-round bye. They defeated Napa High’s Georgia Morris and Jessie Jessup in the quarterfinals, 6-2, 6-1, beat American Canyon’s Lydia Zhao and Sarah Satake in the semifinals, 6-3, 6-3, and cruised past Casa Grande’s Ashika Balakumar and Halle Boulter in the title match, 6-2, 6-1.

Justin-Siena’s other two doubles teams lost in the first round. Lydia Heil and Lauren Cox fell to Napa High’s Daniela Lopez and Cas Perez-Fontan, 5-7, 6-4, 1-0 (10-5). Carina Dunbar and Maggie Cooke drew the No. 2 seed, American Canyon’s Ezrielle Llave and Emily Satake, and lost 6-3, 6-2.

Varsity Boys Water Polo

Vintage 17, Ukiah 5

During a busy five-day span in the late September, the Crushers beat Ukiah 16-7 and Cardinal Newman 17-6 and played five other games in between.

Now the Crushers (18-4) will try to do the same thing just two days apart in the VVAL Tournament at the Vintage pool. After downing Ukiah 17-5 in Tuesday semifinal, they will battle Cardinal Newman (13-10) at 6 p.m. Thursday. The Cardinals beat Justin-Siena 10-5 in the other semifinal.

Varsity Girls Water Polo

Vintage defeats Napa

The Crushers (12-9) beat their crosstown rivals in the semifinals of the VVAL Tournament. The score was not available. They will taken on Cardinal Newman (13-9) at 5 p.m. Thursday for the league title. The Cardinals beat Justin-Siena 12-5 in the other semifinal.

Varsity Volleyball

Dublin 3, Vintage 0

The 11th-seeded Crushers fell 25-12, 25-17, 25-18 to the No. 6 Gaels in a North Coast Section Division 1 playoff opener Tuesday night.

