Napa Valley Prep Report: Justin wrestlers claim Catholic Cup

The Justin-Siena wrestling team brought home the Catholic Cup on Tuesday night by defeating friendly rival St. Patrick-St. Vincent, 48-18, in Vallejo.

The Braves got big pins from Riley Love, Kai Hoffmann, Brandon Guiducci and Kurtis Baca in varsity action, with Cooper Cohee, Werner Keller, Jack Carey and John Bishop picking up forfeits.

Hoffmann was named the #AllHeart wrestler, as it was his first time on the mat since recovering from a football injury.

Brynna Cohee, Star Gil, Sammy Kreps and Sophia Conley scored pins in exhibition matches.

“It was great competing against the Bruins again as they, like Sacred Heart, did not field a team last school year and the Catholic Cup was put on pause. But we matched up very well tonight and were happy with the intensity level of our kids,” Justin-Siena co-coach Jason Guiducci said, adding about Bruins head coach Stefan Foley, “Coach Foley always gets the most out of his kids and they wrestled with heart tonight.

“Coming against a fellow North Coast Section Division 3 wrestling school, tonight’s win was a big one — as we hope to return to the NCS Dual Championships in February.”

Varsity Boys Basketball

Vintage 55, Santa Rosa 50

The Crushers played out of town for the first time Tuesday night and posted their third victory in a row, improving to 6-2. Vintage was coming off a fifth-place finish at the Wine Valley Tournament, where Santa Rosa placed second to Archie Williams.

The Panthers (5-2) played at frenetic pace to start the game, jumping out to a 17-13 lead by the end of the first quarter and pushing it to 23-13.

“They had a nice-sized crowd that was vocal from the start,” Vintage head coach Ben Gongora said. “It seemed to really energize their play. They definitely out hustled us in the first half. We talked about at halftime and made some adjustments. We simply went to work chipping away at the lead.”

The second half was a much different story. Vintage cut the lead 3 by the end of the third. Playing much more aggressive offensively, the Crushers grabbed the lead, 44-43, midway through the fourth. Vintage outscored the Panthers 18-10 in the fourth, led by nine of Ben Jackson’s team-high 19 points.

Jackson also had 5 rebounds and was 7 of 8 from the free-throw line. As a team, Vintage was 17 of 23 from the charity stripe, a huge improvement.

Jackson Corley added 18 points, 5 rebounds and 5 steals and Cole Capitani 14 points and 12 boards for Vintage, which plays Urban of San Francisco at 4:30 p.m. Thursday in the first round of the Red Brown Tournament at Archie Williams High in San Anselmo.

“We’ve won on a buzzer-beater, in overtime, and now with a comeback,” Gongora added. “These games will benefit us for the dogfights we’re expecting in league.”

JV Boys Basketball

Vintage 61, Santa Rosa 40

Nathan Marroquin led all scorers with 17 points and added 4 rebounds as the Crushers improved to 6-2 with Tuesday night’s road win.

Brady Hearns came out hot and scored 12 of his 13 points in the first quarter and also had 5 steals. Siam Sabbagha had 8 points and 8 rebounds. Grayson Wyman had 5 rebounds. Conner Gongora had 5 rebounds and 5 points coming off the bench.

“We did an excellent job executing some of our play sets to get easy layups in the second half,” Crushers head coach Chuck Johnson said. “We also did a great job as a team boxing out for rebounds and giving the other team one shot per possession.”

Vintage next visits Antioch on Dec. 18.

