The Justin-Siena wrestling team fell 54-9 to Sacred Heart Cathedral Prep of San Francisco in the teams’ annual La Sallian Cup dual meet Wednesday in Siena Hall.
The Braves’ only points came from sophomore Cooper Cohee, who notched a 15-8 minor decision at 120 pounds, and junior Nico Minardos, who scored a pin in the first period.
“Sacred Heart is always a sturdy challenge,” said Justin-Siena head coach Jason Guiducci. “They are brutish on the mat and always an eye-opener for our Braves. We will rise from here.”
Varsity Boys Basketball
You have free articles remaining.
Napa 50, Vallejo 48
Head coach Zack Cook said his Grizzlies played a great second half Tuesday night in pulling out a comeback win over Vallejo in a North Coast Section Foundation Game, which is held as a scholarship fundraiser and doesn’t count toward either team’s record.
“Our bench did a great job tonight aiding us in the comeback,” Cook said.
Napa was led by Tyler Oda (16 points, five rebounds, three assists, two steals), Brayden Greenlee (12 points, three rebounds) and Danny Ruiz (nine points, two steals).